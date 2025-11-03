He was there on day one and has seen it all! Louis van Amstel joins Danielle to talk about his history on Dancing with the Stars and what he thinks about its current resurgence. Louis also takes us behind the scenes to the genesis of the franchise and while he doesn’t have a Mirrorball, he tells us which of his celebrity partners mean more to him than any trophy. Plus, Danielle opens up about the difficult week she’s had going into Tuesday night’s show. It’s all on a brand new episode of Danielle With…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Danielle with…Brandon Armstrong
He may have been eliminated too soon, but he’ll always have a place in our hearts! It’s DWTS pro, and social media favorite, Brandon Armstrong joining Danielle to talk about how the season is shaping up, his shocking elimination and his thoughts on the f-word - “favoritism.”Brandon talks about future plans with his wife Brylee, details how they’ll handle the upcoming DWTS Tour and channels his inner basic bitch to finally try a Pumpkin Spice latte.And what about BBLs?? It’s all on a brand new episode of Danielle With…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Sharna Burgess in the 4th Chair: Halloween Night
It was a spooktacular night in the ballroom for Halloween and Sharna Burgess is back to breakdown the tricks, treats and scores! The competition is getting tough and the judges are starting to focus on the details. Does Sharna agree that Alix and Val deserved the highest score of the night? And what did she have to say about Jen and Jan’s final dance of the season? Hear a whole new perspective when Sharna takes her seat in the fourth chair! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Danielle Dances! (Week 7)
Halloween took over the ballroom tonight, and so did one very angry ghost bride! Danielle and Pasha danced the Viennese Waltz to “Die with a Smile” and left nothing on the dance floor - but their blood! Find out how Danielle and the rest of the cast found out about Elaine and Dylan’s injuries and how the concept of her routine took shape in the first place. Plus, Danielle speaks on both the negative, and positive, nature of the internet this season.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dancing with…Cheryl Burke
With the record for most pro seasons of DWTS under her belt, Cheryl Burke is now gearing up to be a guest judge on Halloween Night! But first, it’s time to visit - Danielle With…Cheryl talks about how she’s feeling stepping foot back to the ballroom, three years after her final season, and how she lead two non-dancers to the Mirrorball Trophy in her first two seasons!Plus, hear all about the tradition of Halloween Night dances!! It’s a good one, with a legend, so even think about missing out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
