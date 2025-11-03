Danielle with…Louis van Amstel

He was there on day one and has seen it all! Louis van Amstel joins Danielle to talk about his history on Dancing with the Stars and what he thinks about its current resurgence. Louis also takes us behind the scenes to the genesis of the franchise and while he doesn't have a Mirrorball, he tells us which of his celebrity partners mean more to him than any trophy. Plus, Danielle opens up about the difficult week she's had going into Tuesday night's show. It's all on a brand new episode of Danielle With…