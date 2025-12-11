Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsComedyJust Films and That
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Just Films and That
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Just Films and That

Just Films & That
ComedyNews
Just Films and That
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 338
  • Throwback Thursday - Breakfast at Tiffany's
    Throwback Thursday time!This week, we’re taking you back to our chat about a film that was both ground breaking and has aged HORRIBLY in equal measure.It’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.So, does it deserve its status as a classic?Give it a listen to find out!Original air date: 14/12/2021· Please note, this is an un-altered release of the original episode. All references and content are accurate and relevant as of the original release date but may now be out of date.Links to the pod and our social media can be found here. Just select your link of choice!https://linktr.ee/justfilmsandthatpodIf you'd like to get in touch for anything or even suggest a film for us to look at, the email is [email protected]'re on all the usual social media platforms if just search for Just Films and that and you should find us. Alternatively, all out social media is also linked above!Give us a follow on Letterboxd!https://letterboxd.com/justfilms_that/If you want to support us then you can do so via our Kofi page which is linked below:https://ko-fi.com/justfilmsthatAnything you donate to us will be massively appreciated and will go straight back into the cost of running and growing the podcast!Cheers!The Just Films & That team Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    38:18
  • Set It Up
    "You like because, and you love despite."Is a pretty (and possibly even surprisingly) moving quote from this week’s film. It’s Set It Up from 2018.Jamie chose this one, so is it underrated, under seen or even both?Give it a listen to find out!Links to the pod and our social media can be found here. Just select your link of choice!https://linktr.ee/justfilmsandthatpodIf you'd like to get in touch for anything or even suggest a film for us to look at, the email is [email protected]'re on all the usual social media platforms if just search for Just Films and that and you should find us. Alternatively, all out social media is also linked above!Give us a follow on Letterboxd!https://letterboxd.com/justfilms_that/If you want to support us then you can do so via our Kofi page which is linked below:https://ko-fi.com/justfilmsthatAnything you donate to us will be massively appreciated and will go straight back into the cost of running and growing the podcast!Thank you to Dan and Tom who did our artwork and music! Click the links below to check out more of their fantastic work!Tom (Music)https://www.thomasgeorgemusic.com/Dan (Artwork)https://www.instagram.com/dan_vanguardcomic/Josh on Social Media:Twitter: @JoshieMcsquashyJamie on Social Media:Twitter: @JayAllerton Instagram: @allertonjamie Jamie’s other Podcast: Twitter: @bestmovie2pod Instagram @bestmovie2pod Available wherever you get your podcasts. Give it a listen!Cheers!The Just Films & That team Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    33:54
  • Throwback Thursday - Hollywood Homicide
    Throwback Thursday time!This week we are taking you back to our chat about Hollywood Homicide.Josh chose this one as he reckons, he deserves quite a bit more love.But is he right?Give it a listen!Original air date: 07/12/2021· Please note, this is an un-altered release of the original episode. All references and content are accurate and relevant as of the original release date but may now be out of date.Links to the pod and our social media can be found here. Just select your link of choice!https://linktr.ee/justfilmsandthatpodIf you'd like to get in touch for anything or even suggest a film for us to look at, the email is [email protected]'re on all the usual social media platforms if just search for Just Films and that and you should find us. Alternatively, all out social media is also linked above!Give us a follow on Letterboxd!https://letterboxd.com/justfilms_that/If you want to support us then you can do so via our Kofi page which is linked below:https://ko-fi.com/justfilmsthatAnything you donate to us will be massively appreciated and will go straight back into the cost of running and growing the podcast!Cheers!The Just Films & That team Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    30:49
  • The Lookout
    A film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Chris Pratt.No, you haven’t misread that. This week we are delving back into the world of listener’s suggestions as listener Simon got in touch to suggest we take a look at The Lookout from 2007.But is it underrated or under seen?Give it a listen to find out!Links to the pod and our social media can be found here. Just select your link of choice!https://linktr.ee/justfilmsandthatpodIf you'd like to get in touch for anything or even suggest a film for us to look at, the email is [email protected]'re on all the usual social media platforms if just search for Just Films and that and you should find us. Alternatively, all out social media is also linked above!Give us a follow on Letterboxd!https://letterboxd.com/justfilms_that/If you want to support us then you can do so via our Kofi page which is linked below:https://ko-fi.com/justfilmsthatAnything you donate to us will be massively appreciated and will go straight back into the cost of running and growing the podcast!Thank you to Dan and Tom who did our artwork and music! Click the links below to check out more of their fantastic work!Tom (Music)https://www.thomasgeorgemusic.com/Dan (Artwork)https://www.instagram.com/dan_vanguardcomic/Josh on Social Media:Twitter: @JoshieMcsquashyJamie on Social Media:Twitter: @JayAllerton Instagram: @allertonjamie Jamie’s other Podcast: Twitter: @bestmovie2pod Instagram @bestmovie2pod Available wherever you get your podcasts. Give it a listen!Cheers!The Just Films & That team Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    10:14
  • Throwback Thursday - Enough Said with Fergus Craig
    Throwback Thursday time!This week we are taking you back to our chat with the brilliant Fergus Craig.Fergus dropped in to talk about a film of his choosing Enough Said from 2013.Give it a listen!Original air date: 30/11/2021· Please note, this is an un-altered release of the original episode. All references and content are accurate and relevant as of the original release date but may now be out of date.Give it a listen!Links to the pod and our social media can be found here. Just select your link of choice!https://linktr.ee/justfilmsandthatpodIf you'd like to get in touch for anything or even suggest a film for us to look at, the email is [email protected]'re on all the usual social media platforms if just search for Just Films and that and you should find us. Alternatively, all out social media is also linked above!Give us a follow on Letterboxd!https://letterboxd.com/justfilms_that/If you want to support us then you can do so via our Kofi page which is linked below:https://ko-fi.com/justfilmsthatAnything you donate to us will be massively appreciated and will go straight back into the cost of running and growing the podcast!Cheers!The Just Films & That team Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    44:20

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Just Films and That

Weekly film podcast celebrating films that we and our listeners think deserve more love.Episodes out every Tuesday and available wherever you get your podcasts!All enquiries and film suggestions - [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ComedyNewsTV & FilmEntertainment News

Listen to Just Films and That, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/11/2025 - 1:34:31 PM