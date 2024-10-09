Sister Wives - Season 19, Episode 10: A Man After My Own Heart

We will always enjoy any little crumb of truth we get on this show. Hearing about the list that Kody gave Meri and abandoning her once it was complete was wild but also, not surprising. Maybe we're being a little too critical but we really wish Christine would listen to her kids concerns a bit more. Timestamps: 00:00 - 03:42 - DJ Set 03:43 - End - Sister Wives Recap "Christine and David's relationship continues at light speed when they go off-roading in Moab and David gets down on one knee; Ysabel is in tears over fears of losing her dad; Meri asks Kody to help her move to Parowan." Thank you for listening!