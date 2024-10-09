Sister Wives - Season 19, Episode 12: Put Your House in Order
As the deadline to pay off Coyote Pass looms, tensions rise over how the family will divide the property; Meri takes an empowering solo trip to England; Christine and Janelle host a graduation party for Savannah.
Timestamps:
00:00 - Discussion of Thanksgiving, kids and community center basketball
05:10 - Episode Recap
Thank you for listening!
54:20
Sister Wives: Season 19, Episode 11:
Content Warning: Cursing! So much cursing! Apologies, we were recording very late and apparently really had some feelings about this episode :)
"Kody sobs after helping Meri move away from Flagstaff, leaving Meri confused about why he has pushed her away for so many years. David and Christine gather their kids to announce their engagement, and Janelle meets David."
Thank you for listening!
1:01:00
Sister Wives - Season 19, Episode 10: A Man After My Own Heart
We will always enjoy any little crumb of truth we get on this show. Hearing about the list that Kody gave Meri and abandoning her once it was complete was wild but also, not surprising. Maybe we're being a little too critical but we really wish Christine would listen to her kids concerns a bit more.
Timestamps:
00:00 - 03:42 - DJ Set
03:43 - End - Sister Wives Recap
"Christine and David's relationship continues at light speed when they go off-roading in Moab and David gets down on one knee; Ysabel is in tears over fears of losing her dad; Meri asks Kody to help her move to Parowan."
Thank you for listening!
53:02
Sister Wives - Season 19, Episode 9: Baptism by Fire
(Edited 11/11/2024 to remove date inconsistencies)
This episode surprised us! We loved the details and actually being able to see the family interact together somewhat.
"Janelle warns Meri on trusting Kody about the Coyote Pass property; despite only dating a few months, Christine and David go house shopping; the family gathers for Gwendlyn's bridal shower; Kody awkwardly meets David."
I feel like I interrupted Leon a record amount so I'll work on that :)
Thank you for listening!
51:20
Sister Wives - Season 19, Episode 8: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
Kody suggests reconciling with Janelle, but she flatly refuses when he continues to prioritize Robyn; Christine introduces her boyfriend David to more of her children, before they head out ring shopping.
00:00-02:43 Election Day 2024
02:44-14:18 Sister Wives News
14:19-End - Episode Recap
Thank you for listening!