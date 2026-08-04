Grab your coffee, matcha, or whatever takes the edge off Monday, pop in your earbuds, and let’s shit-talk TV, gossip and whatever we couldn’t stop thinking about.



THIS WEEK’S LINEUP:



🃏 JARED LETO: HOLLYWOOD’S DARK SECRET- did Hollywood treat information like gossip because he was still profitable?



💔 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT SEASON 20 - Peacock has taken this marathon series over, yet they're still matching people who probably never met before for several excellent reasons.



👯‍♀️ SEEKING SISTER WIFE - Lorrana Merrifield has moved into a place of her own with her daughter, away from LARGE SISTER and Garrick (aka MISS.BERT.)



🍸 HOUSE OF STASSI - Does anyone really want this?



💦 JAX GETS JAXXED BY SMARTWATER - Somewhere, Sandoval is relaxing in a tub, relieved this time it's not about him.



🎙️ TORI SPELLING LEAVES 90210MG- Tori exits her Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast with two seasons still left to recap, while Jennie Garth plans to continue without her. Donna Martin graduates from the podcast?



🎭 Grab your coffee, matcha, or whatever takes the edge off Monday, pop in your earbuds, and let’s shit-talk TV, gossip and whatever we couldn’t stop thinking about.



THIS WEEK’S LINEUP:



🃏 JARED LETO: HOLLYWOOD’S DARK SECRET- did Hollywood treat information like gossip because he was still profitable?



💔 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT SEASON 20 - Peacock has taken this marathon series over, yet they're still matching people who probably never met before for several excellent reasons.



👯‍♀️ SEEKING SISTER WIFE - Lorrana Merrifield has moved into a place of her own with her daughter, away from LARGE SISTER and Garrick (aka MISS.BERT.)



🍸 HOUSE OF STASSI - Does anyone really want this?



💦 JAX GETS JAXXED BY SMARTWATER - Somewhere, Sandoval is relaxing in a tub, relieved this time it's not about him.



🎙️ TORI SPELLING LEAVES 90210MG- Tori exits her Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast with two seasons still left to recap, while Jennie Garth plans to continue without her. Donna Martin graduates from the podcast?



🎭 BROADWAY CORNER: Amanda fills us in on Boy George dropping out of Jesus Christ Superstar, Geno Segers no longer joining Hadestown, and Ariana Grande stepping back from all performing?!



⚖️ ORDER IN THE PODCAST: Lindsay Clancy & Nolan Wells — Jodie brings us up to date!



🎥 DVR ALERT: You Had to Be There (2026): Amanda shines as she fills us in on Boy George dropping out of Jesus Christ Superstar, Ethan Slater as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Drag Race's Valentina in The Rocky Horror Show, Geno Segers no longer joining Hadestown, and Ariana Grande stepping back from all performing?!



⚖️ ORDER IN THE PODCAST: Lindsay Clancy & Nolan Wells — Jodie brings us up to date!



🎥 DVR ALERT: You Had to Be There (2026)

AMBER ALERT 🚨🔪



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THIS WEEK ON PATREON:



WE LOVE TO HATE TV (Tier 2+)

Sister Wives S17 E12 “Life After Polygamy”



TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST (Tier 1+)

Deep Sea Month: White Squall (1996)

TRP BACKLOG: Kitchen Nightmares Season 5: Mill Street Bistro



GIRL DINNER (Tier 2+)

Girl Dinner Episode 104: “Favorite TV Binges”



CHECK OUT AMANDA'S OTHER PODCAST POD AND THE CITY Available on Itunes/Spotify etc, Youtube, and Patreon!

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