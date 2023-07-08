Weekly rundown of the things we loved to hate this week on TV and in pop culture. Jodie & Amanda are together again, this time dishing on ALL the things they lo...
Sister Wives S18 Premiere Watch-along! Also, the Browns' instagrams, AJLT, Bachelor in Paradise, Hot Topics and more!!!
We bring to you the biggest day of the year: SISTER WIVES IS FINALLY BACK! The nuance of every single line, outfit, facial expression....none is lost on us! But first we discuss this week's Hot Topics, "What are We Watching?", and SW gossip, including a deep dive into instagram! Welcome back everyone and get ready for a season of PARTYING!!!!Join our closed/private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate TV"Coming up this week on Patron:WE LOVE TO HATE TV *Tier 1: "I Wanna Marry Harry" S1 E1*Tiers 2+: Sister Wives S8 E3 "Courting Another Wife"TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST"I Wanna Marry Harry" S1 E1link.chtbl.com/wlthewww.lovetohatepod.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/22/2023
2:45:05
Lizzo, Tyler's Onlyfans account, Twisted Metal, Sister Wives gossip, And Just Like That, and more!
It's getting hot in here, so Teen Mom Tyler is taking off all his clothes for OnlyFans! We saw the pic of his d!ck, and we're telling you all about it, as well as Amanda's rundown of the latest Teen Mom news. Lizzo is in hot water this week, but some scalding hot flutist tea is really what we need to talk about! As always, we have Sister Wives Brown Family things to talk about (Hottest Brown Cousin Contest, anyone?), as well as the Jake Paul fight, Jon & Kate Gosselin spats, TikTok scandals with STFS (if you know, you know), and AND JUST LIKE THAT!Join our closed/private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate TV"Coming up this week on Patron:WE LOVE TO HATE TV *Tier 1: Step by Step S6 E13 "The Big Date"*Tiers 2+: Sister Wives S8 E1 "The Hardest Part of Love"TOTAL REQUEST PODCASTStep by Step S6 E13 "The Big Date"link.chtbl.com/wlthewww.lovetohatepod.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/7/2023
1:55:02
Crappie Lake, Ariana Grande & Spongebob, all things Barbie, AJLT, and more! with Robbie Rozelle
Today I am joined by International Cabaret sensation Robbie Rozelle to discuss all the things that matter the most this week! We go DEEP into the SpongeBob of it all, the heartwarming Tiktok viral story of an author just trying to sell a few of his mystery novels at a Target, The Barbie Movie, and Kevin Spacey, before we move into “What are we Watching?”, which includes Welcome to Crappy Lake, Drag Race, The Bear, and AJLT. We found out the episode with some mild Sister Wives news before Robbie makes an epic promise to be our official Gay Man Sister Wives correspondent! Enjoy!!!Join our closed/private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate TV"Coming up this week on Patron:WE LOVE TO HATE TV *Tier 1: Jon & Kate Plus 8 "Mady's Day"*Tiers 2+: Sister Wives S7 E9 "Tell All"TOTAL REQUEST PODCASTJon & Kate Plus 8 "Mady's Day"link.chtbl.com/wlthewww.lovetohatepod.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/30/2023
1:53:47
Gwendyln Brown's wedding, Carlee Russell, Graham the VPR Dog, AJLT, and the Epilogue of "Becoming Sister Wives"
It's been a busy week of solving disappearances on TikTok, so Amanda is going to give us the latest on Carlee Russell while revisiting the OG Sherri Papini and her Sanpaku eyes. That wasn't the only scandal, however, as the artist formerly-known as Raquel and some VPR kids played take-backsies with a dog. The most offensive thing of all, of course, is another week of And Just Like That. Why? And How? And the hell?! Nevertheless, we wrap up our coverage of the NYT Best-Selling BECOMING SISTER WIVES with Kody's Epilogue where he explains it, as always, as if we're women. "Who could ask for more?"-Brown.Join our closed/private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate TV"Coming up this week on Patron:WE LOVE TO HATE TV *Tier 1: My 600 LB Life S10 "Dolly's Story"*Tiers 2+: Sister Wives S7 E7 "From Polygamy to Monogamy"TOTAL REQUEST PODCASTMy 600 LB Life S10 "Dolly's Story"link.chtbl.com/wlthewww.lovetohatepod.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/26/2023
2:17:06
Sister Wives S18 Trailer, Atlanta, Brittney, and a trip to Lehi!
The SIster Wives Season 18 Trailer dropped this week, and wait until you see what our Boots on the Ground (Jeanne & Mary Jane) discovered when they visited the Brown (pffllt) Family landmarks! Before a FULL breakdown of the trailer, we talk about this year's Emmy Nominations, which included so many shows we love... and BEEF. Lots of tangents and a live-on-air foible can't stop our PROFESSIONALISM, ever hear of it, because we're ADULTS!Join our closed/private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate TV"Coming up this week on Patron:WE LOVE TO HATE TV *Tier 1: The Andy Griffith Show "A Wife for Andy"*Tiers 2+: Sister Wives S7 E6 :4 Wives in 2 RVsTOTAL REQUEST PODCASTThe Andy Griffith Show "A Wife for Andy"link.chtbl.com/wlthewww.lovetohatepod.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
