Lizzo, Tyler's Onlyfans account, Twisted Metal, Sister Wives gossip, And Just Like That, and more!

It's getting hot in here, so Teen Mom Tyler is taking off all his clothes for OnlyFans! We saw the pic of his d!ck, and we're telling you all about it, as well as Amanda's rundown of the latest Teen Mom news. Lizzo is in hot water this week, but some scalding hot flutist tea is really what we need to talk about! As always, we have Sister Wives Brown Family things to talk about (Hottest Brown Cousin Contest, anyone?), as well as the Jake Paul fight, Jon & Kate Gosselin spats, TikTok scandals with STFS (if you know, you know), and AND JUST LIKE THAT!