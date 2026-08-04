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364 episodes
- MATCHMAKER, MATCHMAKER—WHO’S THEIR PERFECT MATCH? We heard you, you Cupids! Does Kody require a strong female protagonist? Does Janelle need an outdoorsman, or a Santa-type who specializes in major repairs? Is there a man alive capable of meeting Meri’s needs for French doors and aggressive affirmation?
THIS WEEK’S LINEUP:
🚗 Christine and David rub their cool relationship in Truely’s face.
📱 Mykelti and Tony are still… trying something. Is it influencing? Comedy? Performance art? A hostage video with affiliate links?
😴 Janelle must be far too busy to post actual content. Perhaps she’s farming. Perhaps she’s napping. Perhaps she and ChatGPT are taking their relationship offline?
👀 Leon appears determined to get our attention. Is there trouble in paradise, or are we reading too much into another round of social-media signaling? We responsibly speculate irresponsibly.
😵💫 Meri: Come the fuck on already. That’s the topic. That’s the description. That’s where we are.
Bring your dream matches *and your absolute worst suggestions* to the live chat!
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👍 Like & comment with what YOU loved (or hated) this week
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☎️ Leave us a VOICEMAIL!
🙊Join our private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate Everything"
THIS WEEK ON PATREON:
WE LOVE TO HATE TV (Tier 2+)
Sister Wives S17 E12 “Life After Polygamy”
TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST (Tier 1+)
Deep Sea Month: White Squall (1996)
TRP BACKLOG:
GIRL DINNER (Tier 2+)
Girl Dinner Episode 104: “Favorite TV Binges”
CHECK OUT AMANDA'S OTHER PODCAST POD AND THE CITY Available on Itunes/Spotify etc, Youtube, and Patreon!
Sister Wives | Sister Wives recap | Sister Wives podcast | Sister Wives matchmaker | Sister Wives perfect match | Who should the Sister Wives date | Brown Town | My Sister Wives’ Posit | TLC Sister Wives | Kody Brown | Robyn Brown | Christine Brown | David Woolley | Janelle Brown | Meri Brown | Leon Brown | Mykelti Padron | Tony Padron | Truely Brown | Brown family | Sister Wives commentary | Sister Wives reaction | Sister Wives gossip | Sister Wives updates | reality TV recap | reality TV podcast | TLC recap | funny Sister Wives podcast | We Love to Hate Everything
Sister Wives, Sister Wives recap, Sister Wives podcast, Sister Wives matchmaker, perfect match, Brown Town, TLC Sister Wives, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Leon Brown, Mykelti Padron, Tony Padron, David Woolley, Sister Wives commentary, Sister Wives reaction, Sister Wives gossip, Sister Wives updates, reality TV recap, reality TV podcast, TLC recaps, funny Sister Wives, We Love to Hate Everything, Brown family, live podcast, live streams, Sister Wives humor
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Jared Leto is a creep, Jax Taylor gets outsmarted by a troll, Ariana Grande drops out of the spotlight & other (kind of unsurprising) news of the week!!!08/03/2026 | 1h 34 mins.Grab your coffee, matcha, or whatever takes the edge off Monday, pop in your earbuds, and let’s shit-talk TV, gossip and whatever we couldn’t stop thinking about.
THIS WEEK’S LINEUP:
🃏 JARED LETO: HOLLYWOOD’S DARK SECRET- did Hollywood treat information like gossip because he was still profitable?
💔 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT SEASON 20 - Peacock has taken this marathon series over, yet they're still matching people who probably never met before for several excellent reasons.
👯♀️ SEEKING SISTER WIFE - Lorrana Merrifield has moved into a place of her own with her daughter, away from LARGE SISTER and Garrick (aka MISS.BERT.)
🍸 HOUSE OF STASSI - Does anyone really want this?
💦 JAX GETS JAXXED BY SMARTWATER - Somewhere, Sandoval is relaxing in a tub, relieved this time it's not about him.
🎙️ TORI SPELLING LEAVES 90210MG- Tori exits her Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast with two seasons still left to recap, while Jennie Garth plans to continue without her. Donna Martin graduates from the podcast?
🎭 Grab your coffee, matcha, or whatever takes the edge off Monday, pop in your earbuds, and let’s shit-talk TV, gossip and whatever we couldn’t stop thinking about.
THIS WEEK’S LINEUP:
🃏 JARED LETO: HOLLYWOOD’S DARK SECRET- did Hollywood treat information like gossip because he was still profitable?
💔 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT SEASON 20 - Peacock has taken this marathon series over, yet they're still matching people who probably never met before for several excellent reasons.
👯♀️ SEEKING SISTER WIFE - Lorrana Merrifield has moved into a place of her own with her daughter, away from LARGE SISTER and Garrick (aka MISS.BERT.)
🍸 HOUSE OF STASSI - Does anyone really want this?
💦 JAX GETS JAXXED BY SMARTWATER - Somewhere, Sandoval is relaxing in a tub, relieved this time it's not about him.
🎙️ TORI SPELLING LEAVES 90210MG- Tori exits her Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast with two seasons still left to recap, while Jennie Garth plans to continue without her. Donna Martin graduates from the podcast?
🎭 BROADWAY CORNER: Amanda fills us in on Boy George dropping out of Jesus Christ Superstar, Geno Segers no longer joining Hadestown, and Ariana Grande stepping back from all performing?!
⚖️ ORDER IN THE PODCAST: Lindsay Clancy & Nolan Wells — Jodie brings us up to date!
🎥 DVR ALERT: You Had to Be There (2026): Amanda shines as she fills us in on Boy George dropping out of Jesus Christ Superstar, Ethan Slater as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Drag Race's Valentina in The Rocky Horror Show, Geno Segers no longer joining Hadestown, and Ariana Grande stepping back from all performing?!
⚖️ ORDER IN THE PODCAST: Lindsay Clancy & Nolan Wells — Jodie brings us up to date!
🎥 DVR ALERT: You Had to Be There (2026)
AMBER ALERT 🚨🔪
Description Template copy/paste:
👉 Subscribe so you never miss an episode on Youtube
👍 Like & comment with what YOU loved (or hated) this week
🔔 And turn on notifications because it only gets messier from here
☎️ Leave us a VOICEMAIL!
🙊Join our private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate Everything"
THIS WEEK ON PATREON:
WE LOVE TO HATE TV (Tier 2+)
Sister Wives S17 E12 “Life After Polygamy”
TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST (Tier 1+)
Deep Sea Month: White Squall (1996)
TRP BACKLOG: Kitchen Nightmares Season 5: Mill Street Bistro
GIRL DINNER (Tier 2+)
Girl Dinner Episode 104: “Favorite TV Binges”
CHECK OUT AMANDA'S OTHER PODCAST POD AND THE CITY Available on Itunes/Spotify etc, Youtube, and Patreon!
…………………
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Robyn's Girls Gone Wild?! Plus Maddie BITES BACK, and Sam Cooper life update!!!07/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Welcome back to WE LOVE TO HATE EVERYTHING and another stop in Brown Town—where the finances are questionable, the influencer dreams are thriving, and somehow Janelle is still winning at life by doing the absolute least.
As always, we're breaking down the latest social media updates, Brown family chaos, TLC gossip, internet oddities, and all the wonderfully confusing content keeping Brown Town alive each week.
👉 Subscribe so you never miss an episode on Youtube
👍 Like & comment with what YOU loved (or hated) this week
🔔 And turn on notifications because it only gets messier from here
☎️ Leave us a VOICEMAIL!
🙊Join our private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate Everything"
THIS WEEK ON PATREON:
WE LOVE TO HATE TV (Tier 2+)
Sister Wives S17 E11 “The Worst Goodbye”
TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST (Tier 1+)
My Five Wives S1E1
TRP BACKLOG: Louis Theroux doc
GIRL DINNER (Tier 2+)
Girl Dinner Episode 104 Summer Movies
CHECK OUT AMANDA'S OTHER PODCAST POD AND THE CITY Available on Itunes/Spotify etc, Youtube, and Patreon!
Sister Wives | Sister Wives recap | Sister Wives podcast | Sister Wives Superlatives | Sister Wives yearbook awards | TLC Sister Wives | Sister Wives commentary | Sister Wives reaction | Sister Wives updates | Sister Wives gossip | Brown Town | Kody Brown | Robyn Brown | Christine Brown | David Woolley | Janelle Brown | Meri Brown | Mykelti Padron | Tony Padron | Robyn Brown kids | Brown family | Sister Wives drama | weekly Sister Wives recap | reality TV recap | reality TV podcast | reality TV commentary | TLC recap | pop culture podcast | funny reality TV | We Love to Hate Everything
Sister Wives, Sister Wives recap, Sister Wives podcast, Sister Wives Superlatives, Brown Town, TLC Sister Wives, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown, David Woolley, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Mykelti Padron, Tony Padron, Robyn Brown kids, Sister Wives gossip, Sister Wives commentary, Sister Wives updates, Sister Wives drama, reality TV recap, reality TV podcast, TLC recap, reality TV commentary, pop culture podcast, We Love to Hate Everything, Sister Wives yearbook, reality TV reactions
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Ultimatum's SHOCKING Reunion, A Toxic Love Story, and SPACEBALLS IS BACK!!!07/27/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Monday’s Here. Your Soul Is Not.
Grab your coffee, matcha, or whatever takes the edge off Monday, pop in your earbuds, and let’s shit-talk TV, gossip, and whatever we couldn’t stop thinking about.
Welcome to CLOCK IN, CHECK OUT—our Monday morning meeting for reality TV chaos, celebrity drama, questionable documentaries, bizarre news, and the stories we’ve decided require everyone’s immediate attention.
THIS WEEK’S LINEUP:
🏖️Weekend Update
💔Netflix Ultimatum SHOCKERS!
🍊RHOC
⚖️ORDER IN THE PODCAST: TATE, SEGURA, FISHER, COSTANZA
🥀A Toxic Love Story (Netflix)
❄️James Kennedy takes a new victim
☄️Spaceballs at Comic Con (Rick Moranis returns!)
🎥DVR ALERT: House of Stassi 7/29
AMBER ALERT 🚨🔪 : Jenelle plans to TWITCH BITCH!
If you love Bravo, TLC, Netflix reality shows, celebrity gossip, true-crime updates, Broadway news, and aggressively honest commentary, clock in with us every Monday.
👉 Subscribe so you never miss an episode on Youtube
👍 Like & comment with what YOU loved (or hated) this week
🔔 And turn on notifications because it only gets messier from here
☎️ Leave us a VOICEMAIL!
🙊Join our private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate Everything"
THIS WEEK ON PATREON:
WE LOVE TO HATE TV (Tier 2+)
Sister Wives S17 E11 “The Worst Goodbye”
TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST (Tier 1+)
My Five Wives S1E1
TRP BACKLOG: Louis Theroux doc
GIRL DINNER (Tier 2+)
Girl Dinner Episode 104 Summer Movies
CHECK OUT AMANDA'S OTHER PODCAST POD AND THE CITY Available on Itunes/Spotify etc, Youtube, and Patreon!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Welcome back to WE LOVE TO HATE EVERYTHING and another stop in Brown Town—where the finances are questionable, the influencer dreams are thriving, and somehow Janelle is still winning at life by doing the absolute least.
THIS WEEK'S LINEUP:
💸 THINK TANK: Sister Wives Superlatives! Best Dressed? Most Likely to Succeed?
Robyn’s kids are such boring losers, their speeding tickets are their biggest secrets
🚗 Christine and David make roadtrips “their thing” #CoupleGoals (eye roll)
📱 Mykelti & Tony are still … doing whatever it is they’re doing
😴 Janelle is trading pen pal letters with AI and we’re the voyeurs to it
😵💫 Meri is tiptoeing into being our nemesis now
As always, we're breaking down the latest social media updates, Brown family chaos, TLC gossip, internet oddities, and all the wonderfully confusing content keeping Brown Town alive each week.
👉 Subscribe so you never miss an episode on Youtube
👍 Like & comment with what YOU loved (or hated) this week
🔔 And turn on notifications because it only gets messier from here
☎️ Leave us a VOICEMAIL!
🙊Join our private Facebook Group "We Love to Hate Everything"
THIS WEEK ON PATREON:
WE LOVE TO HATE TV (Tier 2+)
Sister Wives S17 E10 “The Worst Goodbye”
TOTAL REQUEST PODCAST (Tier 1+)
“Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal?” (2026)
TRP BACKLOG: ANTM
GIRL DINNER (Tier 2+)
Girl Dinner Episode 103 “A Disney Day with J & A”
CHECK OUT AMANDA'S OTHER PODCAST POD AND THE CITY Available on Itunes/Spotify etc, Youtube, and Patreon!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About We Love to Hate Everything
We Love to Hate Everything Podcast - Your Weekly Pop Culture RoastJodie & Amanda are together again, this time dishing on ALL the things they love to hate... we're looking at you, SISTER WIVES! From TV, celebrities, movies, TikTok, blind items, and annoying newsmakers that've got to go, we spare no one. Tune in on your favorite podcast app or Youtube, and let's toast & roast this week's newsmakers! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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