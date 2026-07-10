Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

A boy who never got to finish the maze, a professor who is not what he seems, and a graveyard duel that turns Hogwarts’ most chaotic school year into something far more dangerous - fourth year ends with the return of Voldemort. Host Rhianna Dhillon is joined once again by Mike Bow to revisit the second half of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as Harry tackles the terrifying final stages of the Triwizard Tournament. Together, they unpack the haunting Black Lake sequence, the Pensieve’s avalanche of dark secrets, the truth behind Mad-Eye Moody’s strange tics, and why Cedric Diggory’s death marks the moment the series truly grows up. Plus, editor Mick Audsley joins to reveal how the film balanced mystery, spectacle, and emotional storytelling.

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