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Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

HBO Max
TV & Film
Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

    “Good People and Death Eaters” | Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Part 2 with Chrissy Costanza

    07/10/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    A hidden prophecy, a headmaster who finally stops keeping secrets, and a battle at the Ministry that ends with a devastating loss - fifth year closes with the wizarding world finally forced to face the truth about the Dark Lord’s return.

    Host Rhianna Dhillon is joined once again by Chrissy Costanza to revisit the second half of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Together, they unpack the emotional fallout of Sirius Black’s death, Fred and George’s spectacular Hogwarts exit, the chaos of the Hall of Prophecy, and why this film marks the moment the series fully steps into political thriller territory.

    Plus, a Howler arrives with a special appearance from actor and musician Luke Eisner.

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  • Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

    “Every Great Wizard in History” | Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Part 1 with Chrissy Costanza

    07/07/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    A rebellion hiding in plain sight, a headmistress dressed like a pink nightmare, and a secret student army meeting in a room that only appears when you really need it - fifth year officially stops playing by the rules. Host Rhianna Dhillon is joined by Chrissy Costanza to look back at the first half of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Together, they unpack Luna Lovegood’s instantly iconic arrival, the creeping political paranoia taking over Hogwarts, and the deeply unsettling horror of Umbridge’s detentions. Plus, costume designer Jany Temime joins to reveal how the series used costumes to reflect rebellion, control, and the emotional growing pains of the characters as the story entered a darker new era.
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  • Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

    “Dark Times Lie Ahead” | Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Part 2 with Mike Bow

    06/30/2026 | 55 mins.
    A boy who never got to finish the maze, a professor who is not what he seems, and a graveyard duel that turns Hogwarts’ most chaotic school year into something far more dangerous - fourth year ends with the return of Voldemort. Host Rhianna Dhillon is joined once again by Mike Bow to revisit the second half of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as Harry tackles the terrifying final stages of the Triwizard Tournament. Together, they unpack the haunting Black Lake sequence, the Pensieve’s avalanche of dark secrets, the truth behind Mad-Eye Moody’s strange tics, and why Cedric Diggory’s death marks the moment the series truly grows up. Plus, editor Mick Audsley joins to reveal how the film balanced mystery, spectacle, and emotional storytelling.
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  • Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

    “What is Right and What is Easy” | Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Part 1 with Mike Bow

    06/23/2026 | 58 mins.
    A Hogwarts champion nobody asked for, a dance nobody prepared for, and a tournament that suddenly turns Hogwarts into a pressure cooker of teenage chaos—fourth year has officially arrived. Host Rhianna Dhillon is joined by Mike Bow to look back at the first half of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Together, they unpack the arrival of Mad-Eye Moody, the growing tension between the Trio, the spectacle of the Triwizard Tournament, and the iconic fashion choices at the Yule Ball. Plus, director Mike Newell joins to share behind-the-scenes insights, from creating the enormous tournament sequences to balancing massive blockbuster spectacle with the painfully awkward realities of adolescence.
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  • Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

    “Turn Back Time” | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Part 2 with Law Sharma

    06/16/2026 | 57 mins.
    A map that knows a little too much, a full moon that changes everything, and a night that refuses to stay in the past - third year gets very complicated. Host Rhianna Dhillon is joined by Law Sharma to revisit the second half of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, as the truth about Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, and the past finally comes to light. Together, they explore how the film’s biggest twists reshape everything we thought we knew, dive into the history of the Marauders, and unpack why Harry’s Patronus marks a turning point in his journey. Plus, Special Effects Supervisor John Richardson joins to reveal how the film’s time-turning finale was brought to life.
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About Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast
Journey into the wizarding world with the official companion podcast to the Harry Potter film series. Each week, film critic and lifelong Harry Potter superfan Rhianna Dhillon embarks on a heartfelt and hilarious look back through the films, joined by celebrity superfans and the behind-the-scenes magic makers who brought the generation-defining series to life. Together, they unpack each film with laughter, reflection, and a dash of mischief. Whether you’re watching for the first time or the fiftieth, consider this your official invitation back to Hogwarts. New episodes are available each week. Watch on HBO Max and listen wherever you get your podcasts. Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast is produced by HBO Max in partnership with Pod People.
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