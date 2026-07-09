Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

Who wouldn’t want to learn from two powerhouse athletes and parents of three who can somehow do it all!? Shawn Johnson East & Andrew East join to talk about their new book, The Courage To Commit, and break down how sometimes commitment means not doing it all— but being intentional about your choices. They talk about the difficult choices that come with parenthood, career changes, and how sometimes we just need less options in life to be successful. If you feel like sometimes you are just so overwhelmed with choice that you can’t give your all to anything, this episode is for you!



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