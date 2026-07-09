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Not Married To This with Serena & Joe
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Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt
Entertainment NewsNews
Not Married To This with Serena & Joe
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

    Ditching Your Partner For A Free Upgrade, Joe’s Travel Nightmare, + JUST&T Married

    07/09/2026 | 51 mins.
    Joe & Serena recap their holiday travels, and Joe made theeee most American travel mistake… according to Serena. Would you ditch your partner and leave them in the dust for a free first-class upgrade? Plus, we dive into this week’s juiciest headlines… including details on Taylor & Travis’s wedding! What am I doing now? 1140

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  • Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

    Apryl Jones: From Radiology To Reality TV, Heartbreak, & Healing

    07/02/2026 | 48 mins.
    You know her from Love & Hip Hop, Apryl Jones details how she navigated her past heartbreak, found peace & forgiveness, and what reality tv show she would do next!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

    Solo Ep: Attending A World Cup Match, Girls Buying Guys Drinks, & Reality TV Headlines

    06/25/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    It’s been a busy few weeks!! Joe & Serena recap their travels to Vegas, a World Cup match, and to the U.S. Open… via helicopter! They detail Joe’s post-Vegas apartment break-in, and debate: is it hot or not for a girl to make a first move by buying a guy a drink? Plus, reality tv headlines including Tyra’s Top Model lawsuit, the reality star to pop star pipeline, and Olandria’s comments to her fans. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

    Emma Slater & Alan Bersten: DWTS Training, Dating on Tour & More

    06/18/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Your favorite couple from Dancing with the Stars is here! Emma Slater and Alan Bersten tell us all about the next season of DWTS, Alan and Joe’s bromance, plus how Alan & Emma started dating. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Not Married To This with Serena & Joe

    The Courage To Commit With Shawn Johnson East & Andrew East

    06/11/2026 | 58 mins.
    Who wouldn’t want to learn from two powerhouse athletes and parents of three who can somehow do it all!? Shawn Johnson East & Andrew East join to talk about their new book, The Courage To Commit, and break down how sometimes commitment means not doing it all— but being intentional about your choices. They talk about the difficult choices that come with parenthood, career changes, and how sometimes we just need less options in life to be successful. If you feel like sometimes you are just so overwhelmed with choice that you can’t give your all to anything, this episode is for you!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Not Married To This with Serena & Joe
It’s not always Paradise after the honeymoon stage, but Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile make it look easy. You’ve watched their relationship blossom on tv, now they’re bringing you into their real lives... after the cameras. They’re sharing it all and sharing their opinions on the reality and pop culture moments they’re obsessed with. They’re tackling everything from navigating their 11-year age gap to deciding who would make a better Traitor to debating whether or not Lizzie McGuire was the voice of a generation. On Not Married To This, you get a front-row seat to their ever evolving pop culture deep dives, hot-takes, relationship advice, and in-depth interviews with some of your favorite reality tv stars- from the POV of two reality tv veterans who have been there.
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