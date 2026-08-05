IT. IS. TIME!!!! Ted Lasso has returned and so to has your faithful recapers at Peanut Butter & Biscuits! It's been three years but man it feels like we never left because with Ted back it all feels like.... Home.

We head to the awesome Kansas City for the premiere of season 4 as we see what Ted has been up to since leaving Richmond. But even though time has passed, his old friends from across the pond have come to visit and to ask Ted to return to coach the new women's team. As Ted mulls, we explore KC and see the seeds of what we might be up to this season as we eagerly await Ted's decision.

This episode is FILLED with easter eggs galore for all of us hardcore fans and an incredible amount of emotional catharsis that we've all missed so much. It's safe to say the magic is still there and we are SO BACK. Enjoy!



FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner

Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Email the show at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠frontrowlasso@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the Facebook group at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010