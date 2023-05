Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7 - The Strings That Bind Us

Hello fellow Lasso-holics and WELCOME BACK TO NEW EPISODES OF TED LASSO! Fresh off their trip to Amsterdam, it's time for the Greyhounds to get back to work on the pitch. Ted is all in on "Total Football" and, with the help of Roy and Beard, devise a series of out-of-the-box training methods intended to get the team closer to using the new strategy. But can they learn enough by match day with the mighty Arsenal next in line? In the meantime, Jack & Keeley's relationship gets more serious as Rebecca finally gives her thoughts on their budding romance. And Nate finally makes a decision that just might be moving him back towards the lovable guy we all once knew. This episode has some very unique editing and a fantastic soundtrack as we get to see more of the Richmond community and get a sense of what this team means not only to the players and coaches, but to the community that lives and dies with their every move. We're here to break it all down! It's the best part of your week, it's Lasso time! Come along with us as we break down Season 3 Episode 7 "The Strings That Bind Us".