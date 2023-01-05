We love Ted. This special series from The Front Row Network will cover all things Lasso, beginning with a weekly look at season two of the show. Support this po... More
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 8 - We'll Never Have Paris
Hello fellow Lasso-holics and WELCOME BACK TO NEW EPISODES OF TED LASSO!
The Greyhounds have fully implemented their Total Football gameplan and are finally rolling in the Premiere League. But while the team is ascending on the field, there is still trouble brewing from outside their ranks off the field. While his coaching strategy is paying off, Ted is once again confronted with some of his worse fears as Henry, Michelle and Dr. Jacob hop across the pond for a visit. But surprising news about the trip forces Ted to once again confront his deep-seeded insecurities about his fatherhood. Meanwhile, Keeley's world is rocked when an internet hack reveals a private video that makes everyone in her orbit reveal their true colors. This is an episode absolutely PACKED with high emotions and some DEEP character moments that sets up the last 4 episodes to be some of the most meaningful of the entire series. We're here to break it all down!
It's the best part of your week, it's Lasso time! Come along with us as we break down Season 3 Episode 8 "We'll Never Have Paris".
FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland
Email the show at [email protected]
5/3/2023
1:21:16
Bonus Episode: Craig talks to Tori and Angi all about Ted Lasso
Hello fellow Lasso-holics and WELCOME BACK TO NEW EPISODES OF PB&B!
As it turns out, Craig and Jeremy have a real problem. They can't identify the female perspective on Ted Lasso to save their lives. So, in this bonus discussion Craig speaks to Tori (They're Soulmates) and Angi all about their views on the show. The group discusses the relationships between the women on the show, how even the men of the show are written with a feminist perspective and of course there is some #TedBecca talk. Hope you enjoy!
FEATURING: Craig McFarland
5/1/2023
57:53
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7 - The Strings That Bind Us
Hello fellow Lasso-holics and WELCOME BACK TO NEW EPISODES OF TED LASSO!
Fresh off their trip to Amsterdam, it's time for the Greyhounds to get back to work on the pitch. Ted is all in on "Total Football" and, with the help of Roy and Beard, devise a series of out-of-the-box training methods intended to get the team closer to using the new strategy. But can they learn enough by match day with the mighty Arsenal next in line? In the meantime, Jack & Keeley's relationship gets more serious as Rebecca finally gives her thoughts on their budding romance. And Nate finally makes a decision that just might be moving him back towards the lovable guy we all once knew. This episode has some very unique editing and a fantastic soundtrack as we get to see more of the Richmond community and get a sense of what this team means not only to the players and coaches, but to the community that lives and dies with their every move. We're here to break it all down!
It's the best part of your week, it's Lasso time! Come along with us as we break down Season 3 Episode 7 "The Strings That Bind Us".
FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland
4/26/2023
1:18:41
Ted Lasso Season Three Midpoint with Luke Tennie!
We are so honored to welcome back Luke Tennie to break down where we've been and where we might go in season three. Thanks to everyone who contributed their own theories to our Facebook page, be sure to jump in and join the conversation, if you haven't already! Also, if you haven't watched Shrinking on Apple TV+ yet, what are you even doing with your life? Luke's wonderful show was just renewed for season two, and we give him a hearty congrats on his stellar acting!
FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland
4/21/2023
1:01:54
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 6 - Sunflowers
Hello fellow Lasso-holics and WELCOME BACK TO NEW EPISODES OF TED LASSO!
The team is on their way to Amsterdam to play a friendly against AFC Ajax. And while the on-field struggles continue, Ted has a plan to break everyone, including himself, out of their funks; a no curfew night in Amsterdam. Throughout the course of the night all the members of the team and the front office journey to all reaches of the city to come to terms not only with each other, but their own baggage they've been dealing with for weeks. What starts as a normal episode turns into 6 separate tales that all reveal deeper truths and get us to deeper understandings of the characters we love. This episode is literally jam-packed with amazing moments and tons of callbacks. If you've been riding the emotional rollercoaster this season, this episode is the ultimate payoff. We're here to break it all down!
It's the best part of your week, it's Lasso time! Come along with us as we break down Season 3 Episode 6 "Sunflowers".
FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland
