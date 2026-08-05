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Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking Fancast
The Front Row Network
Latest episode
132 episodes
- IT. IS. TIME!!!! Ted Lasso has returned and so to has your faithful recapers at Peanut Butter & Biscuits! It's been three years but man it feels like we never left because with Ted back it all feels like.... Home.
We head to the awesome Kansas City for the premiere of season 4 as we see what Ted has been up to since leaving Richmond. But even though time has passed, his old friends from across the pond have come to visit and to ask Ted to return to coach the new women's team. As Ted mulls, we explore KC and see the seeds of what we might be up to this season as we eagerly await Ted's decision.
This episode is FILLED with easter eggs galore for all of us hardcore fans and an incredible amount of emotional catharsis that we've all missed so much. It's safe to say the magic is still there and we are SO BACK. Enjoy!
FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner
Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/
Email the show at frontrowlasso@gmail.com
Join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010
- Get your biscuits ready because Ted Lasso is finally back next week! This week on Peanut Butter & Biscuits, Jeremy and Craig celebrate the return of everyone's favorite AFC Richmond family by diving into your biggest hopes, dreams, and predictions for Season 4. From storylines we can't wait to see to characters we're hoping get their moment, it's a celebration of everything that makes Ted Lasso special. Plus, we break down the buzz surrounding the FIFA World Cup halftime show and recap the media blitz that's reunited the cast ahead of the highly anticipated premiere. Believe, and join us as we kick off a brand-new season together!
FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner
Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/
Email the show at frontrowlasso@gmail.com
Join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010
- We are less than a month away from the return of Ted Lasso! In the meantime, we check in with Rich from the Rob. Ryan. Red. podcast to chat Wrexham. We both have fallen in love with the small town featured on the FX docu-series Welcome to Wrexham. Rich's podcast has been featured prominently in several episodes of the show. We chat the history or Wrexham, the World Cup and try to convince Rich to watch some Ted Lasso!
FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner
Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/
Email the show at frontrowlasso@gmail.com
Join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010
- Peanut Butter & Biscuits returns to Shrinking this week to speak with some of the editors of the show, Sarah Lucky and James Renfroe. They both share with Craig and Jeremy how they got their starts in editing as well as so many moments from the show we all love. This one is a blast and full of fun insights into the world of Shrinking.
FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner
Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/
Email the show at frontrowlasso@gmail.com
Join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010
- A day we've long awaited has arrived! Ted Lasso season four will premier August 5th on Apple TV. Jeremy and Craig break down the teaser trailer released by Apple as well as begin their speculation as to what we might be in for as we return to Richmond.
"In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Jeremy Goeckner
Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/
Email the show at frontrowlasso@gmail.com
Join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010
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About Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking Fancast
Peanut Butter and Biscuits is a fan-driven podcast dedicated to all things Ted Lasso and Shrinking. Hosted with warmth and humor, the show breaks down each episode of the series, explores its themes, celebrates the characters, and shares behind-the-scenes insights. It’s a joyful, uplifting listen for fans who want to dive deeper into the show’s heart, humor, and hopeful messages. Rated the top Ted Lasso podcast in 2025.Podcast website
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