Banana Margarita That Fucked a Brunch Station at a Resort (ENT S3E22)
When Captain Archer and Degra bring convincing evidence to the council, Dolim starts colluding with a Sphere Maker to steal the weapon and go rogue. But after Commander Tucker finally forgives Degra and Dolim gets his rewenge, the away team returns to the ship with more data on the spheres. Where is the Sword of Xindi Arcocles hanging? Will Ben enjoy Fireball? What natural resource did the Xindi fight wars over? It's the episode that shows how scary a grappler can be.
Nebulesis (ENT S3E21)
When the Entrepreneur meets a way more fucked-up version of itself, a bunch of the crew's offspring come aboard to explain why they can't go through the corridor to meet Degra. But after Lorian gets desperate and Karyn has to talk him down, the T'Pols convince Captain Archer that an alternate route can get them there early. What's the payoff for a long-term barber relationship? Who does Sarek owe a debt of gratitude to? Which character has the trembles downstairs? It's the episode that gets confused by too many spheres.
There Are Four Pipes! (ENT S3E20)
When Archer is pushing hard to meet Degra on time, Trip struggles with his grief as repairs continue on the Entrepreneur. But after Jannar asks for more proof and Degra blows up a reptilian ship, Archer gets invited to speak to the council if he can make it through the nebula in one piece. In what specific way is Crewman Taylor in a better place? Which hobby does Trip use the bronze scuba suit for? What's the amazing thing about This Ain't Cheers? It's the episode that could have epically killed off a main character.
Happy Bronson (ENT S3E19)
When a crescendo of bangers suddenly gets called off, the Xindi council is in disarray and decides to return Archer to the NX-01. But after another damaged ship asks for assistance, an even Darker Archer decides to rob them instead. Where is the fun part of a Rick Caruso development? What could have been a top-three visual in the entire series? Who's the Guinan of this show? It's the episode where Xindi Oprah is giving out some very special prizes!
Eye Dumps (ENT S3E18)
When the Entrepreneur arrives at Azati Prime, Captain Archer goes deep on a suicide mission to destroy the Xindi weapon. But after a visit from Daniels and an unsuccessful attempt to die, Archer drives a wedge between the council as the reptilians bring the NX-01 to its knees. What's the least dangerous thing a Star Trek podcaster could do? How could Insectoids sweep through Earth's population the quickest? Who is the angel of death on a starship? It's the episode that didn't send back the bottle of brown wine.
A Star Trek podcast by two guys who are a bit embarrassed to have a Star Trek podcast. After reviewing all of Star Trek: The Next Generation, DS9, and Voyager, we’re reviewing Star Trek: Enterprise from beginning to end. Check out Greatest Trek, our companion podcast about all the new Star Trek series!