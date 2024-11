RHOSLC’s JENNIE NGUYEN (on Mary, Heather, Lisa, Meredith, Whitney, Jen Shah & Bravo’s “Double Standard”)

Jennie Nguyen steps Behind The Rope. Jennie is here to chat all about her experience as one of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Jennie talks highs and lows of being a Bravo RHOSLC Housewife, cast mates Lisa, Heather, Meredith, Whitney, Jen and Mary. Speaking of Mary, Jennie talks about why they just did not see eye to eye, the absence of closure due to Mary's failure to attend the reunion and many of Mary's controversial statements toward Jennie during their time together on the show. Jennie also opens up about her much publicized exit, the public's reaction and whether Bravo has a double standard for Housewives who are in "good favor" with the network. Recorded in a simpler time before Monica, Jennie held nothing back. Finally, Jennie talks about Jen Shah's current jail time, being on a Housewives show that involved the Feds, Jen's future, the future of RHOSLC and what is next for this power house Mom and entrepreneur who won't be slowing down anytime soon.