Teddi Mellencamp’s Run In w/ Horse Trainer’s Wife, Dorit & PK’s Alleged Foreclosure & Margaret & Dorinda’s New Feud

Another day, another turn in the stranger by the hour divorce of Teddi Mellencamp. Although Teddi refuses to confirm or deny these allegations, claiming there are two sides to every story, we break down all the new facts, claims and disputes regarding her untangling of life with Edwin. We break it all down and make sense of it all - the horse trainer Simon Schroeder, his "wife" Karli Postel, Edwin's alleged infidelities, Teddi's run in this week with Karli, the allegations that Edwin is out for blood in the divorce, what we should have seen during Teddi's RHOBH run and much more. In other news, Margaret and Dorinda are rumored to be in a feud, Jeff Lewis has weighed in and their upcoming live show in NYC has been cancelled. Dorit & PK enter pre-foreclosure on their 7 million dollar Encino home, Dorit slams Sutton, dispels many on line rumors about her friendship with Kyle and prepares for her breakout "all about Dorit" RHOBH season which returns to our lives this Tuesday.