BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE

Podcast BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE
David Yontef
Come step ‘Behind The Velvet Rope’ with all your favorite TV stars and pop culture icons with host David Yontef as he asks his guests all the pressing questions...
TV & FilmNewsEntertainment NewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • Kyle Richards’ Breakdown, Teresa & Louie Cheating Rumors & Teresa Giudice Infiltrates RHOC To Take Down Tamra
    Kelly Dodd is coming in hot these past few days. Kelly slams Teddi Mellencamp as a "cheater" "d-bag" who "should be denied custody" warning Teddi that she knows "everything".  Kelly also slams Andy Cohen using his own words against him, Andy laughs back and Kelly doubles down in the hilarious, in the best way possible, feud we are so here for and did not know we needed.  Kyle Richards opens up about her sexuality, reveals her darkest fears, accepts distance from Morgan Wade, has it out with Sutton and more as RHOBH is set to premiere tonight.  In non RHOBH news, Teresa is afraid to clap back too hard at Tiffany "New York" Pollard, is scared for her RHONJ future, is accused of infiltrating RHOC with her "blogger" ways to rally the troops against Tamra and so much more. Part II from this morning's chat starts now.
    54:24
  • RHOBH Premieres, Kyle Admits Her Darkest Fears, Kelly Dodd Destroys Andy Cohen & Why Sutton Should Worry
    Kelly Dodd is coming in hot these past few days. Kelly slams Teddi Mellencamp as a "cheater" "d-bag" who "should be denied custody" warning Teddi that she knows "everything".  Kelly also slams Andy Cohen using his own words against him, Andy laughs back and Kelly doubles down in the hilarious, in the best way possible, feud we are so here for and did not know we needed.  Kyle Richards opens up about her sexuality, reveals her darkest fears, accepts distance from Morgan Wade, has it out with Sutton and more as RHOBH is set to premiere tonight.  In non RHOBH news, Teresa is afraid to clap back too hard at Tiffany "New York" Pollard, is scared for her RHONJ future, is accused of infiltrating RHOC with her "blogger" ways to rally the troops against Tamra and so much more.
    54:23
  • RHOSLC’s JENNIE NGUYEN (on Mary, Heather, Lisa, Meredith, Whitney, Jen Shah & Bravo’s “Double Standard”)
    Jennie Nguyen steps Behind The Rope.  Jennie is here to chat all about her experience as one of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.  Jennie talks highs and lows of being a Bravo RHOSLC Housewife, cast mates Lisa, Heather, Meredith, Whitney, Jen and Mary. Speaking of Mary, Jennie talks about why they just did not see eye to eye, the absence of closure due to Mary's failure to attend the reunion and many of Mary's controversial statements toward Jennie during their time together on the show.  Jennie also opens up about her much publicized exit, the public's reaction and whether Bravo has a double standard for Housewives who are in "good favor" with the network.  Recorded in a simpler time before Monica, Jennie held nothing back. Finally, Jennie talks about Jen Shah's current jail time, being on a Housewives show that involved the Feds, Jen's future, the future of RHOSLC and what is next for this power house Mom and entrepreneur who won't be slowing down anytime soon. @jennienguyenluv @behindvelvetrope @davidyontef
    1:02:23
  • Teddi Mellencamp’s Run In w/ Horse Trainer’s Wife, Dorit & PK’s Alleged Foreclosure & Margaret & Dorinda’s New Feud
    Another day, another turn in the stranger by the hour divorce of Teddi Mellencamp.  Although Teddi refuses to confirm or deny these allegations, claiming there are two sides to every story, we break down all the new facts, claims and disputes regarding her untangling of life with Edwin. We break it all down and make sense of it all - the horse trainer Simon Schroeder, his "wife" Karli Postel, Edwin's alleged infidelities, Teddi's run in this week with Karli, the allegations that Edwin is out for blood in the divorce, what we should have seen during Teddi's RHOBH run and much more.  In other news, Margaret and Dorinda are rumored to be in a feud, Jeff Lewis has weighed in and their upcoming live show in NYC has been cancelled.  Dorit & PK enter pre-foreclosure on their 7 million dollar Encino home, Dorit slams Sutton, dispels many on line rumors about her friendship with Kyle and prepares for her breakout "all about Dorit" RHOBH season which returns to our lives this Tuesday. @behindvelvetrope @davidyontef
    38:40

About BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE

Come step ‘Behind The Velvet Rope’ with all your favorite TV stars and pop culture icons with host David Yontef as he asks his guests all the pressing questions YOU want answered! The ONLY 7 Day a Week Show!   David’s relaxed, friendly interview style has welcomed a wide variety of guests -- from Real Housewives, musicians, comedians, actors, reality stars, designers, Bravolebrities and more!    Behind the Velvet Rope has been mentioned in publications and media like Vanity Fair, The Today Show, Variety, The Wall Street Journal People, TMZ, Page Six, OK! Magazine, Us Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, ExtraTV, Billboard Magazine, Telemundo, Marie Claire, the Wendy Williams Show, Life & Style, Access Hollywood, Perez Hilton, The Daily Mail, Radar Online, Bravo Daily Dish, E!, The Sun, Just Jared, InStyle, Watch What Happens Live, Architectural Digest, Fox News, Hollywood Life, Too Fab, Rolling Stone, USA Today, MSN, The Drew Barrymore Show, Yahoo Online, The Mirror, Women's Health and more!    Ranked #1 Real Housewives / Reality TV Podcast by BuzzFeed! FOR ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES - PLEASE CONTACT [email protected]   Subscribe to Behind the Velvet Rope on Patreon for special bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/behindthevelvetrope
