Legendary voice actor Jim Cummings gives unique insights into the characters that shaped his career, joined by some of the biggest names in pop culture.Support ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Billy West
This week Jim is joined by the legendary Billy West to discuss drug addiction, the recent reboots of Ren & Stimpy and Futurama, his favourite comedians and more.Support Jim on Patreon for EXCLUSIVE CONTENT including EARLY & AD-FREE ACCESS, DISNEY AUDIO COMMENTARIES, PRIZE DRAWS and more by joining the Toon'd In! family today at patreon.com/jimcummingspodcastFor more information on Jim's upcoming appearances, visit jimcummingsworld.comCHECK OUT FOUR FINGER DISCOUNT'S OTHER PODCASTS:Four Finger Discount - spreaker.com/show/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcastGoin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-parkSpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeldTales Of Futurama - futuramapodcast.comThe One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcastThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5863067/advertisement
7/17/2023
1:30:19
Jim's Excellent Adventure Downunder
This week Jim is joined by his wife Margaret as they discuss their recent trip to Australia. They discuss Winnie the Pooh bus tours, falling onto baggage carousels, an imprmptu trip to Fiji and more.Support Jim on Patreon for EXCLUSIVE CONTENT including EARLY & AD-FREE ACCESS, DISNEY AUDIO COMMENTARIES, PRIZE DRAWS and more by joining the Toon'd In! family today at patreon.com/jimcummingspodcastFor more information on Jim's upcoming appearances, visit jimcummingsworld.comCHECK OUT FOUR FINGER DISCOUNT'S OTHER PODCASTS:Four Finger Discount - spreaker.com/show/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcastGoin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-parkSpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeldThe One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcastThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5863067/advertisement
7/10/2023
1:11:42
Bonkers
It's time to take a trip to Toontown as Jim Cummings tells us all about the history of the hit Disney Afternoons series, Bonkers, including never-before-heard stories about the show's creative process, his audition and more.Support Jim on Patreon for EXCLUSIVE CONTENT including EARLY & AD-FREE ACCESS, DISNEY AUDIO COMMENTARIES, PRIZE DRAWS and more by joining the Toon'd In! family today at patreon.com/jimcummingspodcastFor more information on Jim's upcoming appearances, visit jimcummingsworld.comCHECK OUT FOUR FINGER DISCOUNT'S OTHER PODCASTS:Four Finger Discount - spreaker.com/show/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcastGoin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-parkSpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeldThe One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcastThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5863067/advertisement
7/3/2023
54:54
"Ask Jim Anything" Mailbag
This week we thought it'd be nice to throw it to the listeners to send in some questions for Jim. We cover a whole range of topics including Jim's cooking abilities, his first Disneyland visit and more. Look out on our social media for the next #AskJimAnything post to get involved!Support Jim on Patreon for EXCLUSIVE CONTENT including EARLY & AD-FREE ACCESS, DISNEY AUDIO COMMENTARIES, PRIZE DRAWS and more by joining the Toon'd In! family today at patreon.com/jimcummingspodcastFor more information on Jim's upcoming appearances, visit jimcummingsworld.comCHECK OUT FOUR FINGER DISCOUNT'S OTHER PODCASTS:Four Finger Discount - spreaker.com/show/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcastGoin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-parkSpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeldThe One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcastThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5863067/advertisement
6/26/2023
38:59
Hondo Ohnaka
Jim Cummings returns this week to discuss one of the most beloved scoundrels in all of Star Wars, it's Hondo Ohnaka.Not only that, we delve into meeting Mark Hamill for the first time, taking a ride on Smuggler's Run when it was still in development and more!Support Jim on Patreon for EXCLUSIVE CONTENT including EARLY & AD-FREE ACCESS, DISNEY AUDIO COMMENTARIES, PRIZE DRAWS and more by joining the Toon'd In! family today at patreon.com/jimcummingspodcastFor more information on Jim's upcoming appearances, visit jimcummingsworld.comCHECK OUT FOUR FINGER DISCOUNT'S OTHER PODCASTS:Four Finger Discount - spreaker.com/show/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcastGoin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-parkSpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeldThe One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcastThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5863067/advertisement
Legendary voice actor Jim Cummings gives unique insights into the characters that shaped his career, joined by some of the biggest names in pop culture.Support the show for EARLY & AD-FREE ACCESS, as well as EXCLUSIVE CONTENT at patreon.com/jimcummingspodcastThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5863067/advertisement