The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast

631: The Last of Us Pre-Season Two Chat

The Last of Us season 2 is just around the corner, premiering Sunday April 13, and we're excited!!! Join Jason, Erik, and Ben to chat about the new season.SPOILER WARNING: This episode is divided into two segments, with different levels of spoilery-ness:1: News about the upcoming season, with LIGHT to MEDIUM spoilers. We talk about some of the characters and broad-setups for storylines. If you don't mind the kinds of spoilers that appear in trailers and pre-season news articles, you're safe listening to this segment. 2: Our thoughts and hopes on how the series will play out, based on what we know about the games, with HEAVY spoilers about what happened in the games, which often aligns with the show. Only listen to this if you've played or watched the games, or you don't care at all about spoilers.Links:Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC3C7GMMfDU Creator to Creator: Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us) & Alex Garland (28 Years Later): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJUab499PVA