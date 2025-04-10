Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmThe 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast

Podcastica
TV & FilmAfter Shows
The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 641
  • 633: "Future Days" (The Last of Us S2E1)
    It’s sad to see Ellie and Joel not getting along, but it’s great to be back in Jackson. We’re pretty thrilled with this first episode back. Join Erik and Jason to talk it out! Click click click. Next up: Listener feedback for The Last of Us S2E1 “Future Days”. Let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out all our other shows at podcastica.com. Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi • Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:19:57
  • 632: The Last of Us Season One Catch-Up
    Here’s our final Last of Us pre-season ep, as Lucy and Jason refresh you guys on the events of season one and talk about what stood out, plus our hopes for season two! Next up: The Last of Us S2E1 “Future Days”. Let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out all our other shows at podcastica.com. Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi • Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:16:22
  • Bonus Replay: Our OG Review of The Last of Us Part II
    Before we get to The Last of Us S2 here’s the repost I promised, from back in 2020 when Erik and I (Jason) were fresh off their first playthrough of The Last of Us Part II and eager to express how freaking great we thought it was! But fair warning! Season 2 will more-or-less follow the plot of the game, so don’t listen unless you’ve played or watched the game, or if you don’t mind spoilers. There’s a ~30-minute non-spoilery segment up front where we talk about gameplay and things like that, and then a ~45-minute super-spoilery-AF segment. Next week, Lucy and Jason will be back with a season 1 catch-up that won’t have any S2 spoilers. Next up: The Last of Us Season One Catch-Up, with Lucy and Jason. Let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out all our other shows at podcastica.com. Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi • Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:59:22
  • 631: The Last of Us Pre-Season Two Chat
    The Last of Us season 2 is just around the corner, premiering Sunday April 13, and we’re excited!!! Join Jason, Erik, and Ben to chat about the new season.SPOILER WARNING: This episode is divided into two segments, with different levels of spoilery-ness:1: News about the upcoming season, with LIGHT to MEDIUM spoilers. We talk about some of the characters and broad-setups for storylines. If you don’t mind the kinds of spoilers that appear in trailers and pre-season news articles, you’re safe listening to this segment.      2: Our thoughts and hopes on how the series will play out, based on what we know about the games, with HEAVY spoilers about what happened in the games, which often aligns with the show. Only listen to this if you’ve played or watched the games, or you don’t care at all about spoilers.Next week, Lucy and Jason will be back with a season 1 catch-up that won’t have any S2 spoilers. Links:Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC3C7GMMfDU Creator to Creator: Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us) & Alex Garland (28 Years Later): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJUab499PVANext up: The Last of Us Season One Catch-Up, with Lucy and Jason. Let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out all our other shows at podcastica.com. Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi • Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:08:46
  • 630: "Still" (TWD S4E12 Rewatch)
    Never have I ever realized how much of a turning point this episode was for Daryl. It was a pleasure to talk it out with Lucy and special guest Dina. Cheers!the Mountain Goats - Up The Wolves: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztAjEgVEveI Next up: We’re shifting focus to The Last of Us, with some news and thoughts about the upcoming season. Are you looking forward to it? Let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out all our other shows at podcastica.com. Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassi  • Or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:52:16

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast

We've been obsessed with The Last of Us games and the HBO show for years -- yeah it's thrilling and horrific, but more than that, it's about love, and loss, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Are you as ready for season two as we are? Hope so, because as always we're thrilled to have you guys along for the ride. So join Jason, Lucy, Erik, and Ben as we dive in and look at this show from all the angles!Email or send a voice message to us at [email protected] us online at podcastica.com.Join our group at facebook.com/podcastica.Supprt us at patreon.com/jasoncabassi.We're Podcastica, and we've been doing episode-by-episode deep dives into great TV for over a decade now. We're fans, and we aim to enhance your experience of these shows.We started podcasting about The Walking Dead in 2010 and we're proud to be the #1 TWD podcast and have gone on to cover the amazing The Last of Us from HBO and all the Walking Dead spinoffs. Guests on our show have included Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Steven Yeun (Glenn), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Scott Wilson (Hershel), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Chad L. Coleman (Tyreese), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori), Laurie Holden (Andrea), writer/creator Robert Kirkman, special effects guru Greg Nicotero, and showrunner Angela Kang.
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Listen to The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast, HBO's The Last of Us Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The 'Cast of Us: A Last of Us & Walking Dead 'Cast: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Welcome to the White Lotus
    Welcome to the White Lotus
    TV & Film, After Shows
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/15/2025 - 2:47:44 PM