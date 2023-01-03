A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

Join Rob Zacny, Natalie Watson, Ali Acampora, and Austin Walker as they dive headfirst into the fall of the Galactic Republic, debate which Jedi is messiest, an... More
61: Solo: A Star Wars Story
Here we are. Our final diversion before we finally arrive at Rebels. And what a diversion it is. A couple of really good heists. A couple of great performances. Solid props and sets. An incredibly paced, 60 minute film. I'm sorry. Huh? You're telling me... you're saying that's not even half the movie? It what? It botches a droid liberation arc? They do what with the droid freedom fighter's still living mind? Who shows up???? Oh, right. That one we knew already. Next Time: Star Wars Rebels Shorts ("The Machine in the Ghost, "Art Attack," "Entanglement," "Property of Ezra Bridger") and Episodes 01-02 ("Spark of Rebellion") You can support the show and gain access to a monthly Q&A cast by going to patreon.com/civilized Show Notes Hosted by Rob Zacny (@RobZacny) Featuring Alicia Acampora (@ali_west), Austin Walker (@austin_walker), and Natalie Watson (@nataliewatson) Produced by Austin Walker Music by Jack de Quidt (@notquitereal) Cover art by Xeecee (@xeeceevevo)
4/26/2023
3:36:46
60: Dark Disciple
60 episodes. Minus like, a dozen Andor eps. Plus a bunch of Patreon bonus Q&As. That's how long it's taken us to get through the original run of Clone Wars, plus the Legacy materials released soon after the end of its 6th season—culminating with today's episode on the Asajj Ventress/Quinlan Vos romantic adventure Dark Disciple. It's truly all come down to this... Which means, of course, that we spend nearly the entire first hour of this episode talking instead about Star Wars Celebration 2023, or at least the bits of it that had happened by the time we recorded early on Saturday. Next Time (for some reason): Solo: A Star Wars Story Show Notes Ronto Wrap Asajj Ventress Ball Gown Concept Art Hosted by Rob Zacny (@RobZacny) Featuring Alicia Acampora (@ali_west), Austin Walker (@austin_walker), and Natalie Watson (@nataliewatson) Produced by Austin Walker Music by Jack de Quidt (@notquitereal) Cover art by Xeecee (@xeeceevevo)
4/12/2023
3:48:03
59: Son of Dathomir and Crystal Crisis on Utapau
Before we complete our journey out of the Clone Wars and into Rebels, we have a few final stops to make. First, we find out what ever happened to Darth Maul after the events of the Shadow Collective Arc. Then we get an absolute banger in the unfinished story reel version of The Crystal Crisis of Utapau, an arc too good to have been left in this state indefinitely. Just one more stop to go before we get to Rebels. Right? That's right, right? There's definitely no big, stupid curveball on its way to derail us from our goal? There's no way that we'll stumble into something else we just "absolutely" need to see before we get to Rebels, that is at deep odds with how we've gone about this project so far, right? We'd never do that. Never. Next Time: Star Wars: Dark Disciple Show Notes Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Ahsoka's Decision - Deleted Clone Wars Scene Remake [4K]
3/28/2023
2:28:22
58: The Yoda Arc (Clone Wars 119 - 121)
Come to the end of Clone Wars' original run, we have. No. No I won't do it. You can't make me write in Yoda. Yoda doesn't even write in Yoda, I bet. Lie, Yoda does n- No. No I'm not going to have a big, Gollum-like argument with myself either. This arc already did that and it wasn't good then, so why would it be now? In any case. This is it: The end of Season 6. For millions of fans, it served as a finale for The Clone Wars for six years. A deep dive about some basics of the force. A return of a voice long thought lost. A bunch of new force lore that we did not need. And, of course, an attempt to make everything just a little too tidy. Could it really end any other way? Next Time: Star Wars: Darth Maul - Son of Dathomir Issues 1-4 and Crystal Crisis on Utapau Show Notes Hosted by Rob Zacny (@RobZacny) Featuring Alicia Acampora (@ali_west), Austin Walker (@austin_walker), and Natalie Watson (@nataliewatson) Produced by Austin Walker Music by Jack de Quidt (@notquitereal) Cover art by Xeecee (@xeeceevevo)
3/16/2023
2:08:05
57: The Disappeared and the Lost One (Clone Wars 116 - 118)
After a brief hiatus due to health, travel, and a half dozen other delays, we are back to the Clone Wars. And what a return it is. We begin on the world of Bardotta, where a culture of force sensitives (and Jedi haters) are led by a queen with the best taste in men we've seen so far in this series. Then, finally (well...), we (sort of) learn the (tentative) truth about a mystery we've long been driven to understand. NEXT TIME: Episodes 119 - 121 ("Voices," "Destiny," and "Sacrifice) Show Notes Deaths: Peteen, Silman, Lom Pyke (and his probably some of his boys)
Join Rob Zacny, Natalie Watson, Ali Acampora, and Austin Walker as they dive headfirst into the fall of the Galactic Republic, debate which Jedi is messiest, and dig into the themes and politics of The Clone Wars. Cover Art by @XeeceeVEVO on Twitter.