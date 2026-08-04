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A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

A More Civilized Age
After ShowsAnimation & Manga
A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast
Latest episode

144 episodes

  • A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

    138: Darth Vader Vol. 4 — End of Games

    07/22/2026 | 2h 30 mins.
    This week we wrap up the 2015 run of Star Wars: Darth Vader! With the ore barons of Shu-Torun leashed and Cylo drawn out as a traitor, Darth Vader can finally address what really matters: Locating the missing Doctor Aphra, facing whatever truths Inspector Thanoth has found, and telling the Emperor that his manipulations are all too obvious. 
    Next Time: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 1 — Aphra (Doctor Aphra 2016 Issues 1 - 6
    Support the show by going to Patreon.com/civilized!
    Show Notes




    Hosted by Rob Zacny (robzacny.bsky.social)
    Featuring Alicia Acampora (ali-online.bsky.social), Austin Walker (austinwalker.bsky.social), and Natalie Watson (nataliewatson.bsky.social)
    Produced by Michael Hermes
    Music by Jack de Quidt (notquitereal.bsky.social
    Cover art by Xeecee (xeecee.bsky.social)
  • A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

    137: Darth Vader Vol. 3 — The Shu-Torun War

    07/08/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    This week, we have escaped from the gravity of of the comic book crossover  and returned back to the day-in-the-life tale of Darth Vader. Still hurting from the Death Star's destruction, the Empire badly needs ore to build back its strength. One key supplier: The world of Shu-Torun, a lava filled, mineral rich world of ore dukes, magma submarines, and mining citadels. The only problem is, this world has decided to rescind its deal to the Emperor.
    Enter: Vader. 
    Support the show by going to Patreon.com/civilized!
    Show Notes


    Star Fox Video Mentioned
    "What's Going on in Utah?": an Oral History of Brian Windhorst's Viral Monologue
     

    Caleb Hearon's Funniest Bit



    Okay actually maybe this is Caleb Hearon's funniest bit.
    Hosted by Rob Zacny (robzacny.bsky.social)
    Featuring Alicia Acampora (ali-online.bsky.social), Austin Walker (austinwalker.bsky.social), and Natalie Watson (nataliewatson.bsky.social)
    Produced by Michael Hermes
    Music by Jack de Quidt (notquitereal.bsky.social
    Cover art by Xeecee (xeecee.bsky.social)
  • A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

    136: Darth Vader (2015): Vader Down

    06/24/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    Our dip into the mid 2010s Marvel Comics Star Wars universe continues, and this time, we've got a bona fide crossover event! "Vader Down" jumps between issues of Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca's Darth Vader (which we've been reading for the past few eps) AND Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato Jr's Star Wars. Which means we've got an extended stay with the comics version of Han, Luke, and Leia. Can they live up to their movie counterparts?
    Next Time: Darth Vader Vol. 3 — The Shu-Torun War
    (Darth Vader (2015) Annual 1 and issues 16 - 19)
    Show Notes
    Yasiin Bey on Drake











    Hosted by Rob Zacny (robzacny.bsky.social)
    Featuring Alicia Acampora (ali-online.bsky.social), Austin Walker (austinwalker.bsky.social), and Natalie Watson (nataliewatson.bsky.social)
    Produced by Michael Hermes
    Music by Jack de Quidt (notquitereal.bsky.social
    Cover art by Xeecee (xeecee.bsky.social)
  • A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

    135: Darth Vader (2015): Vol. 2 — Shadows and Secrets

    06/11/2026 | 2h 19 mins.
    We will, eventually, get to the second set of Vader comics. But first, the gang imagines how they're going to react to The Mandalorian and Grogu. Because of course our patrons have already heard our reaction! Then they discuss how Vader has to sabotage yet another investigation into his own treachery, and Dr. Aphra's character arc as well as her academic credentials.
    Hosted by Rob Zacny (robzacny.bsky.social)
    Featuring Alicia Acampora (ali-online.bsky.social), Austin Walker (austinwalker.bsky.social), and Natalie Watson (nataliewatson.bsky.social)
    Produced by Michael Hermes
    Music by Jack de Quidt (notquitereal.bsky.social
    Cover art by Xeecee (xeecee.bsky.social)
  • A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

    134: Darth Vader (2015): Vol. 1: Vader

    05/27/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    Today we begin a journey into the Dark Side as we begin our reading of Marvel's 2015's Darth Vader comic,  Written by Kieron Gillen with art by Salvador Larroca! It has a high reputation, not least of which is due to its introduction of the beloved character Doctor Aphra, but can it do what so few attempts to fill in the blank spaces of the films pull off and actually be good on its own merits Let's find out together!
    Next Time: Book II: Shadows and Secrets (Vader (2015) issues 7-12)
    Show Notes
    Catherine Zeta-Jones Laser Scene in Entrapment

     
    Hosted by Rob Zacny (robzacny.bsky.social)
    Featuring Alicia Acampora (ali-online.bsky.social), Austin Walker (austinwalker.bsky.social), and Natalie Watson (nataliewatson.bsky.social)
    Produced by Michael Hermes
    Music by Jack de Quidt (notquitereal.bsky.social
    Cover art by Xeecee (xeecee.bsky.social)
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About A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast
Join Rob Zacny, Natalie Watson, Ali Acampora, and Austin Walker as they dive headfirst into the fall of the Galactic Republic, debate which Jedi is messiest, and dig into the themes and politics of The Clone Wars. Cover Art by @XeeceeVEVO on Twitter. Email us questions for our Patreon Q&As at: amorecivilizedage@gmail.com!
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