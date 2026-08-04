A More Civilized Age: A Star Wars Podcast

This week, we have escaped from the gravity of of the comic book crossover and returned back to the day-in-the-life tale of Darth Vader. Still hurting from the Death Star's destruction, the Empire badly needs ore to build back its strength. One key supplier: The world of Shu-Torun, a lava filled, mineral rich world of ore dukes, magma submarines, and mining citadels. The only problem is, this world has decided to rescind its deal to the Emperor.

Enter: Vader.

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Show Notes





Star Fox Video Mentioned

"What's Going on in Utah?": an Oral History of Brian Windhorst's Viral Monologue





Caleb Hearon's Funniest Bit







Okay actually maybe this is Caleb Hearon's funniest bit.

Hosted by Rob Zacny (robzacny.bsky.social)

Featuring Alicia Acampora (ali-online.bsky.social), Austin Walker (austinwalker.bsky.social), and Natalie Watson (nataliewatson.bsky.social)

Produced by Michael Hermes

Music by Jack de Quidt (notquitereal.bsky.social

Cover art by Xeecee (xeecee.bsky.social)