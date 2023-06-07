Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah

Podcast DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah
DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah is a podcast that reviews a myriad of popular docuseries such as (but not limited to) the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Love After Lockup, Love of the Spectrum and more!
TV & Film
Available Episodes

5 of 143
  • 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way S5 Ep1 "Far Trek: The Next Generation"
    Wherein we meet Brandan and Mary Follow us! Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @docusweeties @justcallmewah @chrislfarah If you want to support: Patreon.com/docusweeties --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docusweeties/support
    7/13/2023
    52:37
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S6 Ep6 "Dangerous Liaison"
    Wherein Jasmine makes Gino uncomfortable (AGAIN), Violet call Riley fat and Riley call Violet a LIAR. Follow us! Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @docusweeties @justcallmewah @chrislfarah If you want to support: Patreon.com/docusweeties --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docusweeties/support
    7/11/2023
    57:53
  • The Curious Case of Natalie Grace S1 Ep2 "Orphan or Imposter"
    Wherein the plot thickens, but it is clear that Father and Mother Barnett are not who they pretend to be. Follow us! Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @docusweeties @justcallmewah @chrislfarah If you want to support: Patreon.com/docusweeties --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docusweeties/support
    7/9/2023
    27:57
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S6 Ep5 "Suspect"
    Wherein Nicola crossed the line for us, Gino eats lentils for the first time, and David doesn't shower. Follow us! Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @docusweeties @justcallmewah @chrislfarah If you want to support: Patreon.com/docusweeties --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docusweeties/support
    7/6/2023
    55:52
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S6 Ep4 "Splash"
    Wherein two men land in different parts of Asia. Nicola sees his beauty in person. Follow us! Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @docusweeties @justcallmewah @chrislfarah If you want to support: Patreon.com/docusweeties --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docusweeties/support
    6/30/2023
    54:20

About DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah

DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah is a podcast that reviews a myriad of popular docuseries such as (but not limited to) the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Love After Lockup, Love of the Spectrum and more!
