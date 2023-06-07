DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah is a podcast that reviews a myriad of popular docuseries such as (but not limited to) the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Love After Lo...
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way S5 Ep1 "Far Trek: The Next Generation"
Wherein we meet Brandan and Mary
7/13/2023
52:37
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S6 Ep6 "Dangerous Liaison"
Wherein Jasmine makes Gino uncomfortable (AGAIN), Violet call Riley fat and Riley call Violet a LIAR.
7/11/2023
57:53
The Curious Case of Natalie Grace S1 Ep2 "Orphan or Imposter"
Wherein the plot thickens, but it is clear that Father and Mother Barnett are not who they pretend to be.
7/9/2023
27:57
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S6 Ep5 "Suspect"
Wherein Nicola crossed the line for us, Gino eats lentils for the first time, and David doesn't shower.
7/6/2023
55:52
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S6 Ep4 "Splash"
Wherein two men land in different parts of Asia. Nicola sees his beauty in person.
