DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah

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118 episodes
- Meri and Christine find common ground. Janelle faces her fear of bees and tries beekeeping. The ex-wives meet to melt down their wedding rings.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/vanity-farah-with-chris-farah--6618122/support.
Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.
Follow Chris in all her platforms!
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisFarah
instagram.com/chrislfarah
https://www.tiktok.com/@chrislfarah
https://substack.com/@chrislfarah
https://www.patreon.com/chrisfarah/
- Salsa night gets heated as Jamal and Emma clash with the group. Razvan makes a move, leaving Steven questioning his chances. Chloe opens up to Brian on a beach date. Kara turns her attention to Skyler after JT makes a misstep, while Michael juggles two connections.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/vanity-farah-with-chris-farah--6618122/support.
Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.
Follow Chris in all her platforms!
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisFarah
instagram.com/chrislfarah
https://www.tiktok.com/@chrislfarah
https://substack.com/@chrislfarah
https://www.patreon.com/chrisfarah/
90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Season 8 Episode 5 “Liar, Liar, Relationship on Fire” My Part 211/02/2026 | 32 mins.PART 2!
Andi comes face to face with Nigel's lover. Jessy and Vittorio's fight continues at home. Michelle spies on Felix from across the globe. Zuri tries to mend fences with Ben's sister. Niles comes clean to Mr. Arc. Jon and Ally debate breaking up.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/vanity-farah-with-chris-farah--6618122/support.
Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.
Follow Chris in all her platforms!
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisFarah
instagram.com/chrislfarah
https://www.tiktok.com/@chrislfarah
https://substack.com/@chrislfarah
https://www.patreon.com/chrisfarah/
90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Season 8 Episode 5 “Liar, Liar, Relationship on Fire” My Part 111/02/2026 | 41 mins.Andi comes face to face with Nigel's lover. Jessy and Vittorio's fight continues at home. Michelle spies on Felix from across the globe. Zuri tries to mend fences with Ben's sister. Niles comes clean to Mr. Arc. Jon and Ally debate breaking up.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/vanity-farah-with-chris-farah--6618122/support.
Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.
Follow Chris in all her platforms!
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisFarah
instagram.com/chrislfarah
https://www.tiktok.com/@chrislfarah
https://substack.com/@chrislfarah
https://www.patreon.com/chrisfarah/
- Janelle continues to push outside her comfort zone and attends a line dancing event. Meri and Christine meet to confront their tumultuous past.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/vanity-farah-with-chris-farah--6618122/support.
Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.
Follow Chris in all her platforms!
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisFarah
instagram.com/chrislfarah
https://www.tiktok.com/@chrislfarah
https://substack.com/@chrislfarah
https://www.patreon.com/chrisfarah/
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About Vanity Farah with Chris Farah
Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/vanity-farah-with-chris-farah--6618122/support.Podcast website
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