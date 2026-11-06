DocuSweeties with Chris and Wah

PART 2!

Andi comes face to face with Nigel's lover. Jessy and Vittorio's fight continues at home. Michelle spies on Felix from across the globe. Zuri tries to mend fences with Ben's sister. Niles comes clean to Mr. Arc. Jon and Ally debate breaking up.



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Vanity Farah is a fun and femme coded pop culture recap podcast with Chris Farah, an actress, writer, comedian who is obsessed with pointing out the aesthetic choices and beauty trends she sees in reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind. We deeply and sassily examine the choices that reality subjects make in the pursuit of love, and relate hard to the humanity on display, from questionable eyebrow shapes to the profound loneliness that plagues us all. If you want a smart yet silly friend to talk about dumb, escapist things with, subscribe, follow, and give 5 stars.

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