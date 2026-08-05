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Decoding TV

Decoding TV
TV & Film
Decoding TV
Latest episode

365 episodes

  • Decoding TV

    Ep. 122 - Can 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Capture the Magic of Seasons 1-3? (Plus: 'Dark Matter' S1E07 Is When The Show Gets Real Good)

    08/05/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the return of Ted Lasso and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch.
    What happened with Wonder Man season 2? What do we think is going on with the God of War TV show? Why did David Ellison write an op-ed about the Warner Bros. merger for the New York Times? Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.
    Homework for next week:
    Show of the Week: Furious (Hulu)
    Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 8 (Apple TV)
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):
    2:32 - Show of the Week
    Ted Lasso season 4
    33:00 - TV News
    ‘God of War’: Dave Bautista in Talks For Kratos Role in Amazon Series After Ryan Hurst’s Exit
    Atreus to be recast
    Wonder Man cancelled
    Co showrunner speaks
    Yahya Abdul Mateen II speaks
    NYTimes editorial by David Ellison
    1:07:48 - Dark Matter
    Episode 7 - In the Fires of Dead Stars
    Links:
    Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
    Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
    Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
    Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
    Follow this podcast on Instagram
    Follow this podcast on Tiktok
    Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
    Follow David on Instagram
    Follow David on Tiktok

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Decoding TV

    Ep. 121 - Is Will Ferrell Still a Relevant Comedic Force in 'The Hawk'? (Plus: 'Dark Matter' S1E06 Is About How Power Corrupts)

    07/28/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the Netflix series The Hawk and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch.
    Are they really making fewer TV shows these days? Is Alan Ritchson really a loose cannon? Is Paramount gonna be able to bring this merger across the finish line? Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.
    Homework for next week:
    Show of the Week: Ted Lasso Season 4 (Apple TV)
    Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 7 (Apple TV)
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):
    08:13 - Show of the Week
    The Hawk
    31:00 - TV News
    Ryan Hurst recast in God of War
    Paramount merger delayed
    Luminate’s stats on new TV shows
    Trailers for Blade Runner 2099 (Nov 2026) and Neuromancer (Jan 22)
    Alan Ritchson’s viral moment
    1:04:30 - Dark Matter
    Episode 6 - Superposition
    Links:
    Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
    Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
    Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
    Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
    Follow this podcast on Instagram
    Follow this podcast on Tiktok
    Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
    Follow David on Instagram
    Follow David on Tiktok

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Decoding TV

    Bonus Ep: 'Dark Matter' S1E05 And Which Alternate Realities We'd Choose to Visit

    07/22/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this bonus episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss the fifth episode of Dark Matter’s first season, and which alternate realities we’d choose to visit if we had the chance.
    Homework for next week:

    Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 6 (Apple TV)
    Links:

    Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
    Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
    Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
    Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
    Follow this podcast on Instagram
    Follow this podcast on Tiktok
    Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
    Follow David on Instagram
    Follow David on Tiktok

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Decoding TV

    Ep. 120 - Is It Worth Debriefing with 'The Agency' Season 2? (Plus: 'Dark Matter' S1E04 Shows Why It's Hard To Live Someone Else's Life)

    07/14/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    [Welcome to our new paid subscribers! Your subscription entitles you to premium podcast feeds for Decoding TV and A Cast of Kings. To access these, simply go to decodingtv.com/listen and walk through the steps to set them up on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for supporting Decoding TV!]
    In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the latest episodes of The Agency and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch. What’s really behind Netflix’s plunging season 2 viewership? Are we excited about a Mare Cinematic Universe? And what tactics is Paramount using these days to get its merger through. Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.
    Homework for next week:

    Show of the Week (hopefully!): Lucky (Apple TV)
    Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 5 (Apple TV)
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):

    02:15 - Show of the Week
    The Agency Season 2
    26:00- TV News
    Lucas Shaw’s screentime follow-up
    Julianne Nicholson to Reprise ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role in ‘Task’ Season 2
    Paramount Blasts States’ Lawsuit
    51:30 - Dark Matter
    Episode 4 - The Corridor
    Links:

    Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
    Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
    Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
    Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
    Follow this podcast on Instagram
    Follow this podcast on Tiktok
    Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
    Follow David on Instagram
    Follow David on Tiktok

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Decoding TV

    Bonus Ep: Breaking Down the 2026 Emmy Nominations (feat. Myles McNutt from Episodic Medium)

    07/10/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    In this bonus episode, David and Myles McNutt from the Episodic Medium newsletter discuss the 2026 Emmy nominations.
    Which shows came away with some of the biggest nominations? Why does the TV Academy have an unhealthy obsession with The Pitt? What were the biggest snubs? And, as usual, was this overall a shameful year for the Emmys or did we experience less shame? Listen to hear us discuss all these questions and more.
    Links:

    Subscribe to Episodic Medium
    Follow Myles on Bluesky
    Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
    Follow this podcast on Instagram
    Follow this podcast on Tiktok
    Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
    Follow David on Instagram
    Follow David on Tiktok
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Decoding TV
David Chen and Patrick Klepek discuss everything going on in the world of TV, with recaps and reviews of the most interesting shows on the air. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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