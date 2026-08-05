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In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the latest episodes of The Agency and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch. What’s really behind Netflix’s plunging season 2 viewership? Are we excited about a Mare Cinematic Universe? And what tactics is Paramount using these days to get its merger through. Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.

Homework for next week:



Show of the Week (hopefully!): Lucky (Apple TV)

Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 5 (Apple TV)

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):



02:15 - Show of the Week

The Agency Season 2

26:00- TV News

Lucas Shaw’s screentime follow-up

Julianne Nicholson to Reprise ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role in ‘Task’ Season 2

Paramount Blasts States’ Lawsuit

51:30 - Dark Matter

Episode 4 - The Corridor

Links:



Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers

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