Succession S4E06 - Living+

In this episode of Decoding TV, Kim Renfro and David Chen recap and review the sixth episode of Succession season 4, "Living+."The Roy gang is on the verge of announcing a new product to the world. But will it be their savior or their downfall? Can they fend off Matsson's opinions in time to make an impact in their stock price? How well does this episode depict the intensity of putting together a speech like this? What are the real-life events and analogues that may have informed this episode? And what's going on between Tom and Shiv exactly? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!