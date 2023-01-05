In Decoding TV, David Chen (@davechensky) is joined by critics and friends such as Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro), Roxana Hadadi (@roxana_hadadi), Patrick Willems (@p... More
This Week In Streaming: Mrs. Davis Eps 1-4
This Week In Streaming is a new podcast on the Decoding TV podcast feed that will cover the most interesting shows available on streaming each week.This week, Siddhant Adlakha and David Chen cover the first 4 episodes of Mrs. Davis on Peacock, a new series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. What…is this show? How well does it tackle its ostensible themes of religion and determinism? In which ways is Betty Gilpin spectacular as Simone/Lizzy? And is this something we'd recommend you watch all the way to the end? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!Next week we'll be wrapping up our conversation about Dead Ringers' first season and comparing it to the David Cronenberg film.
5/3/2023
49:12
Succession S4E06 - Living+
In this episode of Decoding TV, Kim Renfro and David Chen recap and review the sixth episode of Succession season 4, "Living+."The Roy gang is on the verge of announcing a new product to the world. But will it be their savior or their downfall? Can they fend off Matsson's opinions in time to make an impact in their stock price? How well does this episode depict the intensity of putting together a speech like this? What are the real-life events and analogues that may have informed this episode? And what's going on between Tom and Shiv exactly? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!
5/1/2023
1:01:43
This Week In Streaming: Dead Ringers Eps 1-2
This Week In Streaming is a new podcast on the Decoding TV podcast feed that will cover the most interesting shows available on streaming each week.This week, Siddhant Adlakha and David Chen cover the first two episodes of Dead Ringers on Prime Video, a new series inspired by David Cronenberg's 1988 classic. How well does Rachel Weisz handle playing a dual role as twins? What do we make of the fluctuating tone of these first two episodes? What's going on with the group therapy buttons at the end of each episode? Has Succession really ruined us on Rich People Drama? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!Next week we'll be covering Mrs. Davis and in the weeks to come, we will be wrapping up our conversation about Dead Ringers' first season and comparing it to the David Cronenberg film.
4/27/2023
46:16
Succession S4E05 - Kill List
In this episode of Decoding TV, Kim Renfro and David Chen recap and review the fifth episode of Succession season 4, "Kill List."The gang heads off to Europe for a game of "musical electric chairs." But what exactly is Lukas Matsson's game? Have Kendall and Roman learned anything about CEO'ing in the past few years? What's the deal between Shiv and Matsson? And Shiv and Tom, for that matter? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!
4/24/2023
1:01:29
This Week In Streaming: Barry S4E01 and E02 - yikes and bestest place on earth
This Week In Streaming is a new podcast on the Decoding TV podcast feed that will cover the most interesting shows available on streaming each week.On this episode, Siddhant and David discuss the first two episodes of Barry Season 4. What do we think of the tone changes in this show? Is it fair to compare its style to Terrence Malick? Where do we think this season is going? Can we ever, really, truly escape who we are? Listen to us discuss all this and much more!Next week we will be discussing Dead Ringers.
