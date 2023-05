This Week In Streaming: Dead Ringers Eps 1-2

This Week In Streaming is a new podcast on the Decoding TV podcast feed that will cover the most interesting shows available on streaming each week.This week, Siddhant Adlakha and David Chen cover the first two episodes of Dead Ringers on Prime Video, a new series inspired by David Cronenberg's 1988 classic. How well does Rachel Weisz handle playing a dual role as twins? What do we make of the fluctuating tone of these first two episodes? What's going on with the group therapy buttons at the end of each episode? Has Succession really ruined us on Rich People Drama? Listen to hear us discuss all this and more!Next week we'll be covering Mrs. Davis and in the weeks to come, we will be wrapping up our conversation about Dead Ringers' first season and comparing it to the David Cronenberg film.