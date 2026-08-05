Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
365 episodes
Ep. 122 - Can 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Capture the Magic of Seasons 1-3? (Plus: 'Dark Matter' S1E07 Is When The Show Gets Real Good)08/05/2026 | 1h 38 mins.In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the return of Ted Lasso and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch.
What happened with Wonder Man season 2? What do we think is going on with the God of War TV show? Why did David Ellison write an op-ed about the Warner Bros. merger for the New York Times? Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.
Homework for next week:
Show of the Week: Furious (Hulu)
Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 8 (Apple TV)
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):
2:32 - Show of the Week
Ted Lasso season 4
33:00 - TV News
‘God of War’: Dave Bautista in Talks For Kratos Role in Amazon Series After Ryan Hurst’s Exit
Atreus to be recast
Wonder Man cancelled
Co showrunner speaks
Yahya Abdul Mateen II speaks
NYTimes editorial by David Ellison
1:07:48 - Dark Matter
Episode 7 - In the Fires of Dead Stars
Links:
Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
Follow this podcast on Instagram
Follow this podcast on Tiktok
Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
Follow David on Instagram
Follow David on Tiktok
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ep. 121 - Is Will Ferrell Still a Relevant Comedic Force in 'The Hawk'? (Plus: 'Dark Matter' S1E06 Is About How Power Corrupts)07/28/2026 | 1h 33 mins.In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the Netflix series The Hawk and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch.
Are they really making fewer TV shows these days? Is Alan Ritchson really a loose cannon? Is Paramount gonna be able to bring this merger across the finish line? Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.
Homework for next week:
Show of the Week: Ted Lasso Season 4 (Apple TV)
Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 7 (Apple TV)
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):
08:13 - Show of the Week
The Hawk
31:00 - TV News
Ryan Hurst recast in God of War
Paramount merger delayed
Luminate’s stats on new TV shows
Trailers for Blade Runner 2099 (Nov 2026) and Neuromancer (Jan 22)
Alan Ritchson’s viral moment
1:04:30 - Dark Matter
Episode 6 - Superposition
Links:
Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
Follow this podcast on Instagram
Follow this podcast on Tiktok
Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
Follow David on Instagram
Follow David on Tiktok
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Bonus Ep: 'Dark Matter' S1E05 And Which Alternate Realities We'd Choose to Visit07/22/2026 | 43 mins.In this bonus episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss the fifth episode of Dark Matter’s first season, and which alternate realities we’d choose to visit if we had the chance.
Homework for next week:
Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 6 (Apple TV)
Links:
Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
Follow this podcast on Instagram
Follow this podcast on Tiktok
Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
Follow David on Instagram
Follow David on Tiktok
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ep. 120 - Is It Worth Debriefing with 'The Agency' Season 2? (Plus: 'Dark Matter' S1E04 Shows Why It's Hard To Live Someone Else's Life)07/14/2026 | 1h 20 mins.[Welcome to our new paid subscribers! Your subscription entitles you to premium podcast feeds for Decoding TV and A Cast of Kings. To access these, simply go to decodingtv.com/listen and walk through the steps to set them up on your favorite podcast app. Thanks for supporting Decoding TV!]
In this episode of the Decoding TV podcast, David and Patrick discuss what’s going on in the world of TV, then dive into the latest episodes of The Agency and continue their Dark Matter season 1 rewatch. What’s really behind Netflix’s plunging season 2 viewership? Are we excited about a Mare Cinematic Universe? And what tactics is Paramount using these days to get its merger through. Listen to hear us discuss all of these topics and more.
Homework for next week:
Show of the Week (hopefully!): Lucky (Apple TV)
Dark Matter Rewatch: Season 1 Episode 5 (Apple TV)
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate):
02:15 - Show of the Week
The Agency Season 2
26:00- TV News
Lucas Shaw’s screentime follow-up
Julianne Nicholson to Reprise ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role in ‘Task’ Season 2
Paramount Blasts States’ Lawsuit
51:30 - Dark Matter
Episode 4 - The Corridor
Links:
Thanks to Michael J Johnson for our Show of the Week and Patrick Finishes the Damn Show audio bumpers
Listen to Patrick’s videogame podcast, Remap Radio
Subscribe to Patrick’s newsletter, Crossplay
Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
Follow this podcast on Instagram
Follow this podcast on Tiktok
Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
Follow David on Instagram
Follow David on Tiktok
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Bonus Ep: Breaking Down the 2026 Emmy Nominations (feat. Myles McNutt from Episodic Medium)07/10/2026 | 1h 6 mins.In this bonus episode, David and Myles McNutt from the Episodic Medium newsletter discuss the 2026 Emmy nominations.
Which shows came away with some of the biggest nominations? Why does the TV Academy have an unhealthy obsession with The Pitt? What were the biggest snubs? And, as usual, was this overall a shameful year for the Emmys or did we experience less shame? Listen to hear us discuss all these questions and more.
Links:
Subscribe to Episodic Medium
Follow Myles on Bluesky
Subscribe to this podcast on YouTube
Follow this podcast on Instagram
Follow this podcast on Tiktok
Subscribe to David’s free newsletter, Decoding Everything
Follow David on Instagram
Follow David on Tiktok
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More TV & Film podcasts
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- The RewatchablesTV & Film
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- House of RTV & Film
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- Pod Meets WorldTV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Blank Check with Griffin & DavidComedy, Film Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About Decoding TV
David Chen and Patrick Klepek discuss everything going on in the world of TV, with recaps and reviews of the most interesting shows on the air. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Decoding TV, 48 Hours and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Decoding TV
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Decoding TV: Podcasts in Family