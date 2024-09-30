13: "Arrivederci" (S2E7)

Things go all Tarantino in the wildly surprising season two finale! And of course, we get into some deep discussions about sexuality, infidelity, and desire, 'cuz we aim to please :P And that's it for our coverage of The White Lotus for awhile, until we get S3. Thanks for listening everybody. It was seriously fun and endlessly fascinating to talk about this type of show, with this group of hosts, and you guys writing and calling in. As I said, keep us in your feeds if you want to hear us talk The White Lotus: Thailand, and maybe we'll drop an episode or two in the meantime. Ciao for now :)