Powered by RND
PodcastsTV & FilmWelcome to the White Lotus
Listen to Welcome to the White Lotus in the App
Listen to Welcome to the White Lotus in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Welcome to the White Lotus

Podcast Welcome to the White Lotus
Podcastica
The White Lotus is a lush, cringy masterpiece, wryly exposing the foibles of privilege and wealth, exploring class, sexuality, grief, morality, and human psycho...
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • 14: "Same Spirits, New Forms" (S3E1)
    Ah so good to be back in the land of beautiful environments and cringy people :) As promised, we’re seeing shades of spirituality, Eastern religion, and death, with the usual dash of entitlement and strained interpersonal dynamics that we love so much. Join Randy, Jenny, and Jason to talk it through. Next up: The White Lotus S3E2 “Special Treatments”. Once you’ve seen it, let us know your thoughts.You can email or send a voice message to [email protected] check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Show support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation (thank you!)Check out Randy’s soda company! drinkgreenbee.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:36:23
  • 13: "Arrivederci" (S2E7)
    Things go all Tarantino in the wildly surprising season two finale! And of course, we get into some deep discussions about sexuality, infidelity, and desire, ‘cuz we aim to please :P And that’s it for our coverage of The White Lotus for awhile, until we get S3. Thanks for listening everybody. It was seriously fun and endlessly fascinating to talk about this type of show, with this group of hosts, and you guys writing and calling in. As I said, keep us in your feeds if you want to hear us talk The White Lotus: Thailand, and maybe we’ll drop an episode or two in the meantime. Ciao for now :)PS Need something to tide you over? We’re part of a network and we cover a bunch of other shows. If you haven’t checked any of them out, you can find them at podcastica.com/podcasts. A few that White Lotus fans might particularly like: Yellowjackets wtf? (on the amazingly great thriller/black comedy/drama starring Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynksey on Showtime), Murder Magnets: A Poker Face Podcast (on the supremely fun Rian Johnson-produced crime comedy-drama starring Natasha Lyonne), and Dead to Us (on the excellent Christina Applegate / Linda Cardellini black comedy-drama Dead to Me on Netflix).Came hang out in our Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out Randy’s soda company! drinkgreenbee.comShow support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    2:20:18
  • 12: "Abductions" (S2E6)
    Things are getting dark in this second-to-last episode of The White Lotus season 2, with suspicion and threats everywhere. We’re happy to be joined this time by special guest Jenny Ryan! If you’ve seen S2 already, be sure to stick around for the spoilery segment at the end. If you want to join in on the conversation on The White Lotus, you can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. • Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out Randy’s soda company! drinkgreenbee.comShow support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:57:17
  • 11: "That's Amore" (S2E5)
    Lots of possible game playing (and definite game playing) going on at the White Lotus this week, with lies, cheating, everyone messing with each other, and possible scams afoot! It’s all rather delicious. Stick around for spoilery segment at the end. If you want to join in on the conversation on The White Lotus, you can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. • Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out Randy’s soda company! drinkgreenbee.comShow support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    2:16:15
  • 10: "In the Sandbox" (S2E4)
    We spent most of this episode naming off condom brands. Enjoy! Note that we forgot to mention on the podcast: Next week’s ep will be out a few days later, as Jason and Randy are in Boston for a meetup with the Zedheads (my super-fun Patreon group). PS There IS a spoilery segment at the end of this ep where we talk about implications for the rest of the season. If you want to join in on the conversation on The White Lotus, you can email or send a voice message to [email protected]. • Or check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Check out Randy’s soda company! drinkgreenbee.comShow support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    2:10:57

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Welcome to the White Lotus

The White Lotus is a lush, cringy masterpiece, wryly exposing the foibles of privilege and wealth, exploring class, sexuality, grief, morality, and human psychology, among many other things. It’s smartly written, beautifully filmed, well-acted, and we think it’s funny AF. Join us as we explore the nuances of this standout show. You can join in and be a part of the discussion. Write to us or send a voice message to [email protected] and we’ll respond on the podcast. We’re Podcastica and we’ve been doing episode-by-episode deep dives into amazing TV shows for over a decade now. Check out our other fare at Podcastica.com.
Podcast website

Listen to Welcome to the White Lotus, The Rewatchables and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Welcome to the White Lotus: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/18/2025 - 10:47:38 PM