Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Recap Tis the season of Hot Dummies on Islands and boy, are we sweatin'! Your hosts Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally return for another summer of fun and love, watching Love Island USA season 6! This season in Fiji, a group of love-hungry singles will test temptation and the gods of love in search of partnership... and a $100,000 prize if voted best couple at the end. Our sizzling summer ends as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap the reunion of Love Island USA Season 6 with special guest, Pooya.