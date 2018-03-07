Powered by RND
We Know Love Island
  • Love Island USA Season 7 Week 1 Recap
    Love Island USA Season 7 Week 1 Recap Hosted by Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally, your ultimate villa besties, this podcast dives deep into the drama, romance, and recouplings of Love Island. Whether it's bombshells stirring the pot or couples getting cozy under the moonlight, Kirsten and Brian are here with hilarious commentary and all the piping-hot takes you crave. Our sizzling summer begins as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap week 1 of  Love Island USA Season 7. LISTEN: Subscribe to the ⁠We Know Love Island podcast feed⁠!WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on ⁠YouTube⁠SUPPORT: ⁠Become a RHAP Patron⁠ for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:31:56
  • Love Island USA Season 7 Premiere Recap
    Love Island USA Season 7 Premiere Recap Hosted by Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally, your ultimate villa besties, this podcast dives deep into the drama, romance, and recouplings of Love Island. Whether it's bombshells stirring the pot or couples getting cozy under the moonlight, Kirsten and Brian are here with hilarious commentary and all the piping-hot takes you crave. Our sizzling summer begins as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap the premiere of  Love Island USA Season 7. LISTEN: Subscribe to the We Know Love Island podcast feed!WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeSUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:25:20
  • Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Recap
    Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Recap Tis the season of Hot Dummies on Islands and boy, are we sweatin'! Your hosts Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally return for another summer of fun and love, watching Love Island USA season 6! This season in Fiji, a group of love-hungry singles will test temptation and the gods of love in search of partnership... and a $100,000 prize if voted best couple at the end. Our sizzling summer ends as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap the reunion of Love Island USA Season 6 with special guest, Pooya. LISTEN! Subscribe to the Hot Dummies on Islands podcast feed! WATCH! Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube SUPPORT! Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Previously on the Hot Dummies on Islands Feed: Hot Dummies on Islands Archives Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:30:12
  • Love Island USA Season 6 Finale Recap
    Love Island USA Season 6 Finale Recap Tis the season of Hot Dummies on Islands and boy, are we sweatin'! Your hosts Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally return for another summer of fun and love, watching Love Island USA season 6! This season in Fiji, a group of love-hungry singles will test temptation and the gods of love in search of partnership... and a $100,000 prize if voted best couple at the end. Our sizzling summer ends as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap the finale of Love Island USA Season 6 with special guest, BB25's America! LISTEN! Subscribe to the Hot Dummies on Islands podcast feed! WATCH! Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube SUPPORT! Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Previously on the Hot Dummies on Islands Feed: Hot Dummies on Islands Archives Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:00
  • Love Island USA Season 6 | Week 6 Part 2 Recap
    Love Island USA Season 6 | Week 6 Part 2 Recap Tis the season of Hot Dummies on Islands and boy, are we sweatin'! Your hosts Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally return for another summer of fun and love, watching Love Island USA season 6! This season in Fiji, a group of love-hungry singles will test temptation and the gods of love in search of partnership... and a $100,000 prize if voted best couple at the end. Our sizzling summer continues as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap week 6 of Love Island USA Season 6 with special guests, Chappell (@Chappells_Show) and Tyrone. LISTEN! Subscribe to the Hot Dummies on Islands podcast feed! WATCH! Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube SUPPORT! Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Previously on the Hot Dummies on Islands Feed: Hot Dummies on Islands Archives Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:40:48

About We Know Love Island

Hosted by Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally, your ultimate villa besties, this podcast dives deep into the drama, romance, and recouplings of Love Island. Whether it's bombshells stirring the pot or couples getting cozy under the moonlight, Kirsten and Scally are here with hilarious commentary and all the piping-hot takes you crave.
