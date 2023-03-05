Join your friends Bob Mackey and Henry Gilbert for a chronological and cromulent exploration of the greatest show ever made! Each week we're joined by funny gue... More
Talk to the Audience?!? - April 2023
We've reached the end of the month, which means it's once again time for another installment of our community podcast! Join us as we discuss the mystery of 31-year-old jokes, new Simpsons shoes and toys, Hank Azaria's predictions, and Fox's plans to use jokes in their Dominion lawsuit. And, as always, we read and respond to your questions and comments from the most recent round of episodes. So listen in as we salute our half-inflated dark lord!
5/3/2023
1:22:40
Talking Simpsons - The Otto Show With Found Footage Fest
Nobody rocks like Springfield in an extra-long ep with special guests Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher of Found Footage Festival and VCR Party Live! (Check out the new documentary about them, Chop & Steele!) We go over the real history of fake band Spinal Tap, then follow the rollicking tale of Bart learning to play guitar and Otto learning to drive--neither of which actually happens. Learn that and tons of great tangents in this week's rockin' podcast!
4/26/2023
2:44:26
Talking Simpsons - The Frying Game With Eric Szyszka
We welcome returning great Eric Szyszka from the We Hate Movies podcast for arguably the worst episode of season 13! This incredibly scattershot story begins with a screaming bug, an arrest, and a skeleton all in the first act, then it turns into a murder mystery before a too-long parody of Green Mile. But surely it'll all come together for a satisfying ending, right? You'll only know if you listen to this week's podcast, you nervous Pervis!
4/19/2023
2:04:14
Talking Simpsons - Black Widower With Stephen Sajdak
It's Sideshow Bob's triumphant return, and it's also the triumphant return of the awesome Stephen Sajdak, cohost of the great We Hate Movies podcast! Bob Terwilliger is back and seemingly is happy to marry Bart's Aunt Selma, but could he possibly have sinister intentions? We dig into the creation of this mystery, plus a ton of background on Simpsons vs Dinosaurs, Jerry vs Dino, the original storyboards, and so much more. So settle down next to the fireplace and listen in now!
4/12/2023
2:03:30
Talk to the Audience?!? - March 2023
Somehow a third of the year is over, and we've got a ton to reflect on in our monthly community podcast. First, we look back on the four most recent Simpsons episodes from season 34, along with some other Simpsons-related news, then we give a preview of our April fools' month of live-action podcasts, plus we talk about all we played & watched in March. And listen in to see if we replied to your Patreon comments in this newest installment!
