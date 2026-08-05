The Talking Simpsons Network is taking a week off, so to fill the content gap, we've decided to post a Patreon-exclusive interview from our archives! If you like this and want to hear more, head over to Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and sign up at the $5 level. Once you do, you'll have immediate access to all of our limited miniseries, covering animated shows like King of the Hill, Mission Hill, The Critic, and Batman: The Animated Series. That's over 200 bonus episodes to date! So visit Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and sign up today!

Original podcast description:

Mike Reiss has worked on The Simpsons for more than three decades, as one of the first writers hired, as a co-showrunner of seasons 3 and 4, and as a producer giving input to this day on both the series and the film. Not only that, but he co-created The Critic and has written for animated feature films and now has a new book all about his life, Springfield Confidential (buy it here). Bob and Henry chat with Mr. Reiss for a whole hour about his long career, and we learn many Simpsons secrets and fun insights from a comedy legend. Listen and enjoy!

Note: This interview originally went live on June 9, 2018.