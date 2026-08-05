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618 episodes
- We've reached the end of the month, which means it's time for another episode of our community podcast! As usual, we're behind the eight-ball when it comes to Comic Con news, but we still have plenty to talk about, like Fox's fall schedule, Emmy nominations, streaming season premieres, and more. And, as always, we read and respond to your questions and comments from the last round of podcasts. It's all happening on Talk to the Audience: the podcast that paralyzes you with rage... and island rhythms!
Support this podcast and get over 200 ad-free bonus episodes by visiting Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and becoming a patron! And please follow the official Twitter, @TalkSimpsonsPod, not to mention Bluesky and Instagram!
- "I was in heaven. If horse racing is the sport of kings, then surely bowling... is a... very good sport as well!" - Homer Simpson
Journey back with us to the distant year of 1993—which wasn't so distant in 1995—to hear about the fabled birth of Maggie. When Homer at long last reaches the coveted rank of "pin monkey," the birth of his second daughter threatens to blow the Simpson family eight ways from Sunday.
Don't forget, listener: you're here forever.
Our Guest: Justin Decloux from The Important Cinema Club Podcast
Support this podcast and get over 200 ad-free bonus episodes by visiting Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and becoming a patron! And please follow the official Twitter, @TalkSimpsonsPod, not to mention Bluesky and Instagram!
- "Jub-Jub can't take care of me when I'm old and sick. All he can do is eat me when I'm dead" - Selma Bouvier
The perpetually unlucky in love Selma suddenly experiences menopause symptoms, making her mothering urge rise to previously unseen levels. Thankfully, she finds China's baby girl surplus will solve all of her problems—as long as she's willing to play Homer's wife.
Support this podcast and get over 200 ad-free bonus episodes by visiting Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and becoming a patron! And please follow the official Twitter, @TalkSimpsonsPod, not to mention Bluesky and Instagram!
- The Talking Simpsons Network is taking a week off, so to fill the content gap, we've decided to post a Patreon-exclusive interview from our archives! If you like this and want to hear more, head over to Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and sign up at the $5 level. Once you do, you'll have immediate access to all of our limited miniseries, covering animated shows like King of the Hill, Mission Hill, The Critic, and Batman: The Animated Series. That's over 200 bonus episodes to date! So visit Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and sign up today!
Original podcast description:
Mike Reiss has worked on The Simpsons for more than three decades, as one of the first writers hired, as a co-showrunner of seasons 3 and 4, and as a producer giving input to this day on both the series and the film. Not only that, but he co-created The Critic and has written for animated feature films and now has a new book all about his life, Springfield Confidential (buy it here). Bob and Henry chat with Mr. Reiss for a whole hour about his long career, and we learn many Simpsons secrets and fun insights from a comedy legend. Listen and enjoy!
Note: This interview originally went live on June 9, 2018.
- "I've never felt so accepted in all my life. These people look deep within my soul and assign me a number based on the order in which I joined." - Homer J. Simpson
Who controls the British crown? Who keeps the metric system down? Homer finds out when some light stalking leads to his discovery of The Stonecutters: a secret society that exists deep within the underbelly of Springfield. But will this new gang of cloak-wearing, pool-playing drunks eventually become yet another No Homers Club?
Our guest: Andrew Jupin from We Hate Movies
And be sure to check out We Hate Movies LIVE this August in Las Vegas at ST:LV!
Support this podcast and get over 200 ad-free bonus episodes by visiting Patreon.com/TalkingSimpsons and becoming a patron! And please follow the official Twitter, @TalkSimpsonsPod, not to mention Bluesky and Instagram!
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About Talking Simpsons
Join your friends Bob Mackey and Henry Gilbert (plus a rotating roster of guests) for a chronological and cromulent exploration of the greatest show ever made!Podcast website
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