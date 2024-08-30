The co-hosts discuss the impending TikTok ban in the United States and how users will fare without out the popular social media platform. Then, they discuss whether it's okay to keep in touch with a friend's ex after drama unfolded on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Plus, does a parents' divorce have lifelong impacts? The co-hosts weigh in.
Then, Whoopi Goldberg discusses her triumphant return to the stage in "Annie" on "Behind the Table."
Friday, January 17: Susie Essman
The co-hosts weigh in on Michelle Obama and Nancy Pelosi not attending President-elect Trump's inauguration on Monday.
Plus, the co-hosts react to an exit interview First Lady Jill Biden gave where she said she was "disappointed" by how her friend of 50 years Nancy Pelosi handled the controversy that led to her husband stepping down.
Then, is it harder to make friends as an adult? The co-hosts discuss.
Susie Essman discusses what it’s like working with her best friend Joy Behar on her upcoming play, “My First Ex-Husband.”
Thursday, January 16: Martha Raddatz, Ben Stiller
ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz explains how the outgoing and incoming presidential administrations shaped the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement and key moments from Biden’s speech.
After Pres. Biden delivered his farewell address where he reflected on his political career and issued a stark warning to the nation, the co-hosts weigh react.
After "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" shared nasty texts sent about each other to work through their issues, #TheView co-hosts weigh in.
Ben Stiller, director and executive producer of the mind-bending series "Severance," discusses the highly anticipated new season and reflects on his hilarious film roles. Plus, he opens up about rekindling his marriage with Christine Taylor and working on a documentary about the 60-year marriage and working relationship of his parents Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller.
Wednesday, January 15: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Denis Leary
The co-hosts discuss after President-elect Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearing provoked very different reactions from both sides of the aisle.
The co-hosts react to the heated exchange that erupted in the House between Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
Denis Leary discusses the obstacles facing the Los Angeles Fire Department, his work with the Leary Firefighters Foundation, and what drew him to his new shows, "Going Dutch" and "No Good Deed."
Tuesday, January 14: Josh Gad
The co-hosts react to special counsel Jack Smith releasing the final report on Trump's involvement in January 6, and saying that voters saved the incoming president from being convicted.
After Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Trump's inauguration was met with backlash by some, the co-hosts weigh in. Plus, they discuss people calling for award shows like the Oscars to be postponed or turned into telethons to raise funds for the victims amid the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
Josh Gad joins to discuss how he’s giving back to victims of the Southern California wildfires and why he’s exploring comedy’s ability to heal in his new book, “In Gad we Trust.”
