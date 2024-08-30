'The Weekend View' – January 18, 2025

The co-hosts discuss the impending TikTok ban in the United States and how users will fare without out the popular social media platform. Then, they discuss whether it's okay to keep in touch with a friend's ex after drama unfolded on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Plus, does a parents' divorce have lifelong impacts? The co-hosts weigh in. Then, Whoopi Goldberg discusses her triumphant return to the stage in "Annie" on "Behind the Table."