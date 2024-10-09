Golden Globes Reactions with Esther Zuckerman, Plus Marianne Jean-Baptiste on Mike Leigh's Hard Truths
Listen to our first-ever Substack Live, in which Esther Zuckerman, author of the new book Falling in Love at the Movies, and Katey break down Monday's Golden Globe nominations. Then hear Katey's conversation with Marianne Jean-Baptiste, recorded mere minutes after her performance in Hard Truths won her the best actress prize from the New York Film Critics Circle.
Why Critics Are Now in Charge of Awards Buzz with Shirley Li, Plus John Magaro on the Long Career That Led to September 5
With the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association set to make their picks this weeks, The Atlantic's Shirley Li joins to explain why critical buzz is so important in this part of the awards race, and maybe even help Katey fill out her own Critics Choice Awards ballot. Then John Magaro, a proud "journeyman" actor who has nonetheless become a major arthouse movie draw, talks about his role in the tense thriller September 5.
What Video Game Awards Shows Can Teach the Oscars According to Matt Patches, Plus Eddie Redmayne on His Global Hit The Day of the Jackal
Matt Patches, Katey's old friend and co-host on the Fighting in the War Room podcast, joins to explain the emergence of the Game Awards, why the video game industry cares so much about them, and what Hollywood's awards shows might be able to learn from a much newer version of the format. Then Katey talks to Eddie Redmayne, who is spearheading the ambitious new spy series The Day of the Jackal but also reflecting on the 10 years that have passed since his Oscar win, and what he's learned about his own taste in movies in the process.
Inside the First Major Oscar Event of the Season, Plus Jesse Eisenberg on a Midlife Crisis at the Movies
Katey reunites with her former Little Gold Men co-host Rebecca Ford to recap the highlights of Sunday's Governors Awards, where Oscar hopefuls rubbed elbows and the Quincy Jones tribute had everybody in tears. Then Jesse Eisenberg talks about his inspirations for his film A Real Pain, why he only wants to write characters who are different from him, and when he'll find the time to write a song about South Sudan.
Danielle Deadwyler's History Lessons, Plus Movies to Bring You Hope
Katey and Richard Rushfield join forces to pick movies from across movie history that are guaranteed to leave you feeling hopeful, no matter what the news has in store. Then Katey talks to The Piano Lesson star Danielle Deadwyler about everything that goes into her tremendous performances, from her knack for stillness to how she built trust with The Piano Lesson director Malcolm Washington.
Katey's list of Movies For Hope on Letterboxd: https://letterboxd.com/kateyrich/list/movies-to-give-you-hope/
Richard's list: https://letterboxd.com/rrushfield/list/movies-to-make-you-feel-ok-when-the-world/
