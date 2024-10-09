Why Critics Are Now in Charge of Awards Buzz with Shirley Li, Plus John Magaro on the Long Career That Led to September 5

With the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association set to make their picks this weeks, The Atlantic's Shirley Li joins to explain why critical buzz is so important in this part of the awards race, and maybe even help Katey fill out her own Critics Choice Awards ballot. Then John Magaro, a proud "journeyman" actor who has nonetheless become a major arthouse movie draw, talks about his role in the tense thriller September 5. Subscribe to the Prestige Junkie newsletter. Follow Katey on X and Letterboxd. Follow The Ankler.