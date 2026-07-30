The Five Star Weekend Official Podcast

D’Arcy Carden joins Elin to chat all about Brooke’s spa day in episode four. They talk about the challenges of making friends later in life, what she would do if she was in Brooke’s shoes, and a karaoke night with her castmates that she’ll never forget. This podcast is presented by On The Rocks bartender created cocktails. Always follow the DrinkSmart® rules and drink in moderation. On the Rocks™ Premium Cocktails, 10% Alc./Vol., ©2026 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Elin unpacks episode five with Showrunner Bekah Brunstetter and Director and Executive Producer Minkie Spiro. Together, they dissect the Stars’ eventful night at the Chicken Box and reveal Jennifer Garner's favorite line of the season. This podcast is presented by On The Rocks bartender created cocktails. Always follow the DrinkSmart® rules and drink in moderation. On the Rocks™ Premium Cocktails, 10% Alc./Vol., ©2026 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

To break down episode six, Elin sits down with two of the Stars’ daughters: Harlow Jane, who plays Caroline, and West Duchovny, who plays Aubrey. They dive into the complicated relationships between mothers and daughters, the concept of Mom Empathy, and how Harlow and West became fast friends. This podcast is presented by On The Rocks bartender created cocktails. Always follow the DrinkSmart® rules and drink in moderation. On the Rocks™ Premium Cocktails, 10% Alc./Vol., ©2026 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Elin discusses the season’s penultimate episode with Gemma Chan, who plays Gigi, and Harlow Jane, who plays Caroline. They consider Gigi’s journey, discover surprising parallels between their characters, and decide what toppings they’d need at their own Make Your Own Pizza Party Night. This podcast is presented by On The Rocks bartender created cocktails. Always follow the DrinkSmart® rules and drink in moderation. On the Rocks™ Premium Cocktails, 10% Alc./Vol., ©2026 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Elin discusses the season finale with Regina Hall, who plays Dru-Ann, and Jennifer Morrison, who directed the finale. First, Jennifer Morrison shares what it was like filming some key moments from the episode and why a long weekend with friends can be so impactful. Then, Regina Hall joins the podcast to talk about her relationship with her college friends, the Stars’ journey over this season, and what she’s learned from Dru-Ann. This podcast is presented by On The Rocks bartender created cocktails. Always follow the DrinkSmart® rules and drink in moderation. On the Rocks™ Premium Cocktails, 10% Alc./Vol., ©2026 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon

About The Five Star Weekend Official Podcast

About The Five Star Weekend Official Podcast

About The Five Star Weekend Official Podcast