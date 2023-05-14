Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Survivor Mania: Survivor 44 Episode 11
    Scott (@SHOTOFYAGER) and Lindsay (@LindsayTheOtter) are back to break down last week's episode of Survivor 44 as we head into the last 2 episodes of the season!www.ChallengeMania.Livewww.ChallengeMania.Shop
    5/15/2023
    29:42
  • Ep. 354: Troy Cullen
    Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager are joined by Troy Cullen.The Challenge:Australia Winner Troy Cullen joins Derrick & Scott to talk about how he got his start on Ninja Warrior, what made him want to do The Challenge, his epic elimination in Episode 9 of The Challenge: Australia, The World Championship Season, his two partners, going into multiple eliminations and more! www.ChallengeManiacs.comwww.ChallengeMania.Livewww.ChallengeMania.Shop
    5/14/2023
    2:10:37
  • Weekly Challenge Accepted: MTV News Folds & What It Means
    Scott (@SHOTOFYAGER) goes over some of the News Stories of the Week like MTV News Shutting Down, How the Writer's Strike Might Affect Reality TV, Some Challengers Popping Up On Another Show Called THE GOAT & MORE! Plus he breaks down some new upcoming live event dates, recaps Challenge Accepted Wrestling from Sunday and takes YOUR RAPID FIRE Q&As from www.ChallengeManiacs.comwww.ChallengeMania.Livewww.ChallengeMania.Shop
    5/12/2023
    44:55
  • Ep. 353: Darrell Returns!
    Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager are joined by Darrell Taylor.The 4x Champ is a Challenge Mania Mainstay and will be with us in Seattle on July 9th and Chicago on September 2nd. He joins us after his run on the World Championship has ended to discuss the season and his career as a whole. A candid and honest chat with one of the Challenge Greats.www.DadGrass.com/Challenge for 20% off your first order of Dad Grass!www.ChallengeMania.Live for TIX!www.ChallengeManiacs.com for Pre-Sales, Bonus Content and MORE!www.ChallengeMania.Shop
    5/9/2023
    1:30:28
  • Survivor Mania: Survivor 44 Episode 10
    Scott (@SHOTOFYAGER) and Lindsay (@LindsayTheOtter) break down Episode 10 of Survivor 44!www.ChallengeManiacs.comwww.ChallengeMania.Shopwww.ChallengeMania.Live
    5/6/2023
    47:43

About Challenge Mania

MTV Star Derrick Kosinski (@DerrickMTV) & actor / comedian Scott Yager (@SHOTOFYAGER) dive head first into the MTV Challenge universe, interviewing past, present and future contestants, breaking down Challenge news and episodes, and laying down new challenges to anyone and everyone.
