Ep. 353: Darrell Returns!

Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager are joined by Darrell Taylor.The 4x Champ is a Challenge Mania Mainstay and will be with us in Seattle on July 9th and Chicago on September 2nd. He joins us after his run on the World Championship has ended to discuss the season and his career as a whole. A candid and honest chat with one of the Challenge Greats.www.DadGrass.com/Challenge for 20% off your first order of Dad Grass!www.ChallengeMania.Live for TIX!www.ChallengeManiacs.com for Pre-Sales, Bonus Content and MORE!www.ChallengeMania.Shop