Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1093 episodes
- CUTTHROAT IS HERE and so is our Exclusive Bonus Coverage of each and every episode. Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager are BACK to break down Season 42 for you each and every week, to answer your questions and to give you the inside scoop and perspective from two of the most plugged in minds and mugs in The Challenge Universe! These podcasts are exclusive to Maniac-Level Patrons and above at www.ChallengeManiacs.com but we do put up Free Previews here on the Main Podcast Feed and that's what this is. If you want to enjoy this FULL TWO OUR EPISODE...
WATCH HERE: https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/video-cutthroat-165951919
LISTEN HERE: https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/audio-cutthroat-165951941?pr=true
In addition to Full Bonus Episode Breakdown Podcasts every week you also get Full Video of every one of our interviews as well as Early Ad/Free access to any and all audio. You also get first access to tickets via Pre-Sale, Fantasy Leagues, Group Chats, Giveaways, Contests and MORE!
www.ChallengeManiacs.com to Join the Pod Squad!
www.ChallengeMania.Live for Tickets to Live Shows
www.ChallengeMania.Shop for Swag!
- Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager are joined live and in studio by Will Gagnon.
WILL GAGNON returns to Challenge Mania live and in studio to talk about returning to the show for Cutthroat this coming Wednesday on Paramount+ and to talk about what he learned from his debut season on Vets and New Threats, what we might be catching a glimpse of in the Trailer and MORE! Lots about the Staking a Claim, Yeremi, Olivia, Nany and MORE from his debut season as well. A great way to get ready for Wednesday's Big Premiere!
WATCH this episode here: https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/video-will-to-165468249?pr=true
www.ChallengeManiacs.com
TIX to Live Shows like Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix, Philly, Nola and Nashville available at www.ChallengeMania.Live
www.ChallengeMania.Shop for Swag!
- Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager break down the epic Cutthroat Trailer (while it was available! LOL) and continue to talk about each and every cast-members and their chances to win the season.
This went up as a free preview but now this is the full episode.
To WATCH this and all our episodes and to get Early and Ad-Free Audio join the POD SQUAD!
WATCH HERE: https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/video-mega-bonus-164451472
www.ChallengeManiacs.com
www.ChallengeMania.Live
www.ChallengeMania.Shop
- Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager are joined by the one and only CT Tamburello live and in studio!
We have been joined by CT many times over the years but this might be the single best interview we have ever done with him. Not only do we talk about the "good ol' days" and reflect on some of Chris' iconic moments but we also preview Season 42: Cutthroat and even get a cameo from Darrell who joins us for the last 20 minutes or so of the podcast to get a joint perspective from two of the best to ever do it. This was all shot live and in person in Chicago the day after CT's 46th Birthday. Produced by Skutch Media.
WATCH THIS INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/video-ct-in-164682498?pr=true
Pre-Sale for FT. LAUDERDALE (9/12) w/ CT, BANANAS, CARA, MARK & MORE is Monday, July 27th at www.ChallengeManiacs.com
Pre-Sale for PHILLY (9/26) w/ TORI, CHRIS UNDERWOOD, ANEESA, MARK & MORE is Wednesday, July 29th at www.ChallengeManiacs.com
ALL SHOWS ALREADY ON SALE like Minneapolis, Detroit, Phoenix, New Orleans and Nashville are available for purchase right now at www.ChallengeMania.Live
JOIN THE POD SQUAD for Pre-Sales, Video of All Interviews, Bonus Episode Recaps, Fantasy Leagues, Group Chats and MORE at www.ChallengeManiacs.com
GET YOUR SWAG ON at www.ChallengeMania.Shop
- Scott just announced shows in FLORIDA & PHILLY that both go on sale next week!
9/12 - FORT LAUDERDALE IMPROV with CT, BANANAS & CARA +MORE TBA!
Pre-Sale Monday 7/27 at www.ChallengeManiacs.com
9/26 - PHILLY CITY WINERY with TORI, UNDERWOOD & ANEESA +MORE TBA!
Pre-Sale Wednesday 7/29 at www.ChallengeManiacs.com
PRE-SALE FAQ POST:
https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/pre-sale-faq-def-164650070
www.ChallengeManiacs.com
www.ChallengeMania.Live
www.ChallengeMania.Shop
More TV & Film podcasts
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- House of RTV & Film
- Pod Meets WorldTV & Film
- Blank Check with Griffin & DavidComedy, Film Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
- The WatchTV & Film
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About Challenge Mania
MTV Star Derrick Kosinski (@DerrickMTV) & actor / comedian Scott Yager (@SHOTOFYAGER) dive head first into the MTV Challenge universe, interviewing past, present and future contestants, breaking down Challenge news and episodes, and laying down new challenges to anyone and everyone.Podcast website
Listen to Challenge Mania, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Challenge Mania
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.