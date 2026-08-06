Derrick Kosinski & Scott Yager are joined by the one and only CT Tamburello live and in studio!



We have been joined by CT many times over the years but this might be the single best interview we have ever done with him. Not only do we talk about the "good ol' days" and reflect on some of Chris' iconic moments but we also preview Season 42: Cutthroat and even get a cameo from Darrell who joins us for the last 20 minutes or so of the podcast to get a joint perspective from two of the best to ever do it. This was all shot live and in person in Chicago the day after CT's 46th Birthday. Produced by Skutch Media.



WATCH THIS INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.patreon.com/ChallengeMania/posts/video-ct-in-164682498?pr=true



Pre-Sale for FT. LAUDERDALE (9/12) w/ CT, BANANAS, CARA, MARK & MORE is Monday, July 27th at www.ChallengeManiacs.com



Pre-Sale for PHILLY (9/26) w/ TORI, CHRIS UNDERWOOD, ANEESA, MARK & MORE is Wednesday, July 29th at www.ChallengeManiacs.com



ALL SHOWS ALREADY ON SALE like Minneapolis, Detroit, Phoenix, New Orleans and Nashville are available for purchase right now at www.ChallengeMania.Live



JOIN THE POD SQUAD for Pre-Sales, Video of All Interviews, Bonus Episode Recaps, Fantasy Leagues, Group Chats and MORE at www.ChallengeManiacs.com



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