It's go time! Election Day is here, and CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins joins Sophia to chat about what she's hearing from both camps, the gender gap, polls in 2020 vs 2024, youth voter turnout, and what it was like being called a "nasty person" by Trump. Kaitlan also talks about being prepared when things go off the rails, how CNN plans to cover election night, and when she thinks we will know the actual results.

The Queens are all back together and they're praising Joy for her directorial work this episode. She reminisces on being behind the camera of this episode and how she chose to navigate the heavy emotions of it. Rob, Joy and Sophia discuss the surprising chemistry between Mouth and Miss Lauren, the comic relief between Victoria and Sophia, and the James/Scott family's emotional journey to accepting Lydia's illness.

Comedian, performer, and host Amber Ruffin knew she was funny at a young age, so it's no surprise she is making viewers laugh out loud on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and CNN's "Have I Got News For You." Amber joins Sophia to talk about her road to comedy, making history as the first black woman ever to write for a late-night talk show in America, her decision to share her own experiences with police brutality on late night, writing a best-selling book with her sister, her decision to come out as queer earlier this year, and why humor is such an important force for good.

The James sisters are reunited and it feels SO good! Joy welcomes her on screen sisters Shantel VanSanten & Lindsey McKeon to discuss how differently they each grieved their TV mom's passing. Shantel shares how her real life had an emotional parallel to this episode. Rob has a hot take on Clay's new stalker. And if you ever had a question about who was the favorite James sister, the Queens give you their vote!

About Drama Queens

Take yourself back in time...back to high school. The ups and downs, the loves the losses, the struggles the triumphs, being together with your friends...feeling every emotion of it. Is 23 more than just a number to you? Do you respond to people by saying I don't wanna be anything other than what I've been trying to be lately? Do you expect to have life-changing moments while caught in the confetti or the rain? Are you One Tree Hill obsessed?...it's OK...we're here for you. You can sit with us. Are Brooke, Peyton and Haley your BFF goals? These Drama Queens are getting back together!! Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush are the biggest Drama Queens and they are here with you to dissect every episode, deliver every detail you must know, and devote themselves to you as you rewatch every single scene together. Join Joy, Hilarie and Sophia each week. Relive it, Relove it, Rewatch it ...every One Tree Hill minute of it. Be a Drama Queen.