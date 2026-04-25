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Into The Pitt

Bald Move
After ShowsTV & Film
Into The Pitt
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • Into The Pitt

    S02 - Wrap Up

    04/25/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Jim is back as he and A.Ron wrap up The Pitt Season 2 and look back at overall impressions, dangling threads, and what might be ahead in Season 3. Plus—the discussion we’ve all been waiting for—an extensive deep dive into pee tests!

    Send us feedback at [email protected].

    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  Email | Discord | Reddit

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  • Into The Pitt

    S02E15 - 9:00 P.M.

    04/18/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    Jim taps out for The Pitt Season 2 finale, leaving A.Ron in the capable hands of guest co-host Cris Cinema. Did the pressure get to him, or did he clock out the moment night-shift head nurse Cris arrived? Either way, the finale puts the spotlight on Dr. Robbie and a dangerously ill-informed patient.

    Send us feedback at [email protected].

    Cris Cinema on TikTok

    Cris Cinema on Instagram

    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  Email | Discord | Reddit

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Into The Pitt

    S02E14 - 8:00PM

    04/10/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Jim and A.Ron are scrubbing in. When a motorcycle is a man’s best friend, you better be careful not to scratch the paint. The Hanson family is back. Two friends are now on separate medical journeys. Jim and A.Ron clock the forever rotating patients in this episode of The Pitt.

    Send us feedback at [email protected].

    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  Email | Discord | Reddit

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Into The Pitt

    S02E13 - 7:00 P.M.

    04/03/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Jim and A.Ron break down The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13—and ask the important questions: is Duke flirting with a nurse half his age funny or disgusting? Which doctors are coming back next season? Will we ever see a night shift? And where, exactly, is the ravioli in the human body?

    Send us feedback at [email protected].

    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  Email | Discord | Reddit

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Into The Pitt

    S02E12 - 6:00 P.M.

    03/27/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    Jim and A.Ron break down The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12, as Robbie continues to ignore what everyone else can clearly see, new patients roll in—including a possible auto collision—and the nursing staff reminds everyone exactly whose turf this is.

    Send us feedback at [email protected].

    Hey there!  Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion:  Email | Discord | Reddit

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About Into The Pitt

Bald Move's officially unofficial podcast for The Pitt on HBO Max Join us... for a review of the episode, analysis of the themes, and your feedback. Contact: [email protected]
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