Jim taps out for The Pitt Season 2 finale, leaving A.Ron in the capable hands of guest co-host Cris Cinema. Did the pressure get to him, or did he clock out the moment night-shift head nurse Cris arrived? Either way, the finale puts the spotlight on Dr. Robbie and a dangerously ill-informed patient.
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