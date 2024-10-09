A Behind The Scenes Look At "A Complete Unknown"

"A Complete Unknown" is the latest music biopic by director James Mangold after he had previously given audiences "Walk The Line" in 2005. This one covers Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) through his folk music success in the early 1960s until his controversial decision to switch from acoustic to electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. The Next Best Picture team was lucky enough to speak with many people who worked on the film, which you can listen to below. First, we have Daniel Howat's interviews with Director/Co-Writer James Mangold and actress Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the film. Then we have Matt Neglia's series of interviews with Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, Production Designer François Audouy, Editors Andrew Buckland & Scott Morris, and the sound team consisting of Supervising Music Editor Ted Caplan, Sound Mixer Tod Maitland, Re-Recording Mixer Paul Massey & Supervising Sound Editor Donald Sylvester. Please be sure to check out the film, which is now playing in theaters from Searchlight Pictures and is up for your consideration at this year's Academy Awards in all eligible categories.