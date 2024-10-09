Episode 423 - Our Golden Globe Winner Predictions & Favorite Films Of 2024
For Episode 423, Sara Clements, Dan Bayer, Cody Dericks, Daniel Howat, Tom O'Brien & Will Mavity all join me for a special end of the year episode as we say goodbye to 2024 by recapping some of our favorite movies of the year, our best theater experiences, and yes, even some of our worst disappointments. We also give our winner predictions for the 87th Golden Globe Awards, reveal the winner of last week's poll, asking, "Which Film Do You Think Will Be The Next Best Picture Oscar Winner?" and ask this week's poll question, "What Is Your Favorite Film Of 2024?" We also answer your fan-submitted questions and more. Thank you so very much for listening, supporting, and subscribing. We cannot thank you enough for all you've given us throughout 2024. Happy New Year to you all. We'll see you in 2025. Enjoy!
A Behind The Scenes Look At "A Complete Unknown"
"A Complete Unknown" is the latest music biopic by director James Mangold after he had previously given audiences "Walk The Line" in 2005. This one covers Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) through his folk music success in the early 1960s until his controversial decision to switch from acoustic to electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. The Next Best Picture team was lucky enough to speak with many people who worked on the film, which you can listen to below. First, we have Daniel Howat's interviews with Director/Co-Writer James Mangold and actress Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the film. Then we have Matt Neglia's series of interviews with Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, Production Designer François Audouy, Editors Andrew Buckland & Scott Morris, and the sound team consisting of Supervising Music Editor Ted Caplan, Sound Mixer Tod Maitland, Re-Recording Mixer Paul Massey & Supervising Sound Editor Donald Sylvester. Please be sure to check out the film, which is now playing in theaters from Searchlight Pictures and is up for your consideration at this year's Academy Awards in all eligible categories. Thank you, and enjoy!
"A Complete Unknown"
For this week's main podcast review, I am joined by Nadia Dalimonte, Josh Parham & Tom O'Brien to review and discuss the latest film from director James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown," starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy & Dan Fogler. A music biopic of one of the world's most renowned and enigmatic stars, Bob Dylan, the film covers the small but pivotal time in his life and career when he crashed on the folklore scene during the 1960s and made the controversial decision to switch from acoustic to electric in his overall sound. What did we think of Mangold's adaptation, especially compared to his other music biopic, "Walk The Line?" What did we think of his direction, the performances, the music, and craftsmanship? Tune in as we discuss these topics, its awards season chances, and more in our SPOILER-FILLED review. Thank you for listening, and enjoy!
"Nosferatu"
For this week's third podcast review, I am joined by Ema Sasic, Dan Bayer, Nadia Dalimonte & Brendan Hodges to review and discuss the latest film from Robert Eggers, "Nosferatu," starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin & Willem Dafoe. A remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name, which was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula, this gothic horror tale has been a passion project for Eggers for many years. What did we think of his telling of the classic story, its themes, the performances, cinematography, costume and production design, and atmospheric soundscape? Please tune in as we succumb to the darkness and discuss these elements, its awards season chances, and more in our SPOILER-FILLED review. Thank you for listening, and enjoy!
