Episode 423 - Our Golden Globe Winner Predictions & Favorite Films Of 2024

For Episode 423, Sara Clements, Dan Bayer, Cody Dericks, Daniel Howat, Tom O'Brien & Will Mavity all join me for a special end of the year episode as we say goodbye to 2024 by recapping some of our favorite movies of the year, our best theater experiences, and yes, even some of our worst disappointments. We also give our winner predictions for the 87th Golden Globe Awards, reveal the winner of last week's poll, asking, "Which Film Do You Think Will Be The Next Best Picture Oscar Winner?" and ask this week's poll question, "What Is Your Favorite Film Of 2024?" We also answer your fan-submitted questions and more. Thank you so very much for listening, supporting, and subscribing. We cannot thank you enough for all you've given us throughout 2024. Happy New Year to you all. We'll see you in 2025. Enjoy! Check out more on NextBestPicture.com Please subscribe on... Apple Podcasts - https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/negs-best-film-podcast/id1087678387?mt=2 Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7IMIzpYehTqeUa1d9EC4jT YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWA7KiotcWmHiYYy6wJqwOw And be sure to help support us on Patreon for as little as $1 a month at https://www.patreon.com/NextBestPicture and listen to this podcast ad-free Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices