About Pluribus Diaries

Join Annie & Jenn, the hosts of X-Files Diaries, as they dive into Vince Gilligan's mysterious new Apple TV series, Pluribus. Each week we'll unpack the latest episode with a mix of insight, theories, and a healthy dose of Rhea Seehorn fangirling. We've been fans of Gilligan's work since his X-Files days (seriously, ask Annie about her Vince-related tattoos), so we know to expect sharp writing, strange twists, and probably a few things that will leave us arguing. Will our theories hold up? Your guess is as good as ours! But we'll definitely have some fun along the way.