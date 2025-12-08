Open app
Pluribus Diaries
Pluribus Diaries
Pluribus Diaries

A&J Media
TV & Film
Pluribus Diaries
  • 6 - HDP: Carol Is Not a Monster
    Let's go apple picking! Or maybe learn the sunset flip powerbomb! This week, Annie & Jenn break down episode 6 of Pluribus, "HDP," in which Mr. Diabaté lives it up in Las Vegas and poor Carol is left out of the group chat.  ---  Follow us on Twitter and BlueSky: @pluribuspod  Email: [email protected] Website: pluribuspod.com  
    --------  
    2:10:56
  • 5 - Got Milk: Carol Gets Ghosted
    Grab your flashlight and do some investigating with Annie & Jenn as we break down "Got Milk." It'll help you get through this ten-day episode drought (because God knows they've needed their space). Good luck and godspeed! ---  Follow us on Twitter and BlueSky: @pluribuspod  Email: [email protected] Website: pluribuspod.com  
    --------  
    1:48:31
  • 4 - Please, Carol: Tingles and Truths
    Fun Fact! Annie & Jenn absolutely LOVED this episode! Join us as we break down "Please, Carol" and remember: hugs, not drugs! ---  Follow us on Twitter and BlueSky: @pluribuspod  Email: [email protected] Website: pluribuspod.com  
    --------  
    1:41:51
  • 3 - Grenade: We Love Feeling Bad
    It's us, Carol! Annie & Jenn break down episode 3, "Grenade," and continue to fall more in love with Helen and Carol. It's the perfect topper for the greatest week in human history! ---  Follow us on Twitter and BlueSky: @pluribuspod  Email: [email protected] Website: pluribuspod.com  
    --------  
    1:53:56
  • 2 - Pirate Lady: Zosia Just Wants to Help (But No One Else Does)
    Warm up our plane! This week, Annie & Jenn break down episode 2 of Pluribus, "Pirate Lady," in which we meet the mysterious Zosia and charmingly problematic Mr. Diabaté. Join us! ---  Follow us on Twitter and BlueSky: @pluribuspod  Email: [email protected] Website: pluribuspod.com  
    --------  
    1:35:33

About Pluribus Diaries

Join Annie & Jenn, the hosts of X-Files Diaries, as they dive into Vince Gilligan's mysterious new Apple TV series, Pluribus. Each week we'll unpack the latest episode with a mix of insight, theories, and a healthy dose of Rhea Seehorn fangirling. We've been fans of Gilligan's work since his X-Files days (seriously, ask Annie about her Vince-related tattoos), so we know to expect sharp writing, strange twists, and probably a few things that will leave us arguing. Will our theories hold up? Your guess is as good as ours! But we'll definitely have some fun along the way.
