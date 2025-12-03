Why would Vecna target the youngest Wheeler—and what does Holly's disappearance mean for everyone in Hawkins? Join hosts Darrell and Addi as we dive deep into one of the most shocking events of Stranger Things yet—"The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler." In this episode, we break down all the jaw-dropping moments, explore the increasingly complex connection between Will and Vecna, and share our genuine confusion about why young Holly became a target in the Upside Down's latest attack. We analyze the clues, discuss what this means for the Wheeler family, and examine how this episode raises the stakes for our favorite Hawkins crew. But that's not all! We're also sharing our wildest predictions and theories about where the season is headed, plus some exciting news for Stranger Things fans everywhere—there's a brand new Lego set hitting shelves, and you'll definitely want to hear about the incredible opportunity to watch the series finale in movie theaters! We also feature several amazing listener feedback contributions that bring fresh perspectives to the episode. Whether you're team "Holly has hidden powers" or team "this was random chaos," this discussion has something for every fan. Links Mentioned in the Episode: Stranger Things Creel House Lego Set Tickets on sale NOW for watching the finale in theaters Connect with The Stranger Things Podcast: Facebook community Twitter Instagram Contribute Listener Feedback
TSTP 68- The Crawl
TSTP 68- The Crawl

The Upside Down has never felt closer, and after years of waiting, Stranger Things is finally back to terrorize our hearts one last time. Join hosts Darrell and Addi as we dive deep into the highly anticipated premiere of Stranger Things season 5 with "The Crawl." In our comprehensive episode breakdown, we share our initial reactions, analyze key plot developments, and explore the intricate details that make this opening chapter so compelling. We also take a closer look at the significance of Holly's reading material—Madeleine L'Engle's classic "A Wrinkle in Time"—and discuss how this literary choice might connect to the broader themes and supernatural elements we can expect throughout the season. Beyond our episode analysis, we're excited to share a major podcast milestone and discuss the upcoming Stranger Things virtual reality experience that has fans buzzing with anticipation. We also showcase several fantastic listener contributions and feedback from our amazing community, highlighting your theories, observations, and reactions to the premiere. Whether you're looking for in-depth character analysis, wild predictions for what's to come, or just want to relive the excitement of returning to Hawkins, this episode has everything you need to process the emotional rollercoaster that was "The Crawl." Links Mentioned in the Episode: Stranger Things VR from Sandbox VR Netflix House
TSTP 67- Stranger Things Season 5 Prep Episode
TSTP 67- Stranger Things Season 5 Prep Episode

What if we told you that the key to understanding Stranger Things' final season has been hiding in plain sight since Episode 1? In this special episode, Addi and Darrell welcomed three incredible listeners—Emily, John, and Bradley—to help us create the ultimate roadmap for Season 5. Together, we embarked on a comprehensive journey through the Upside Down's greatest mysteries, carefully dissecting the most crucial episodes and storylines from Seasons 1-3 that we believe will be essential to understanding how this epic story concludes. Our collaborative approach brought fresh perspectives and fan insights that even surprised us as longtime followers of the series. We didn't stop there! Then we took the dive headfirst into a complete Season 4 breakdown, going episode by episode to identify every plot thread, character development, and supernatural revelation that's setting up the final showdown. The real magic happened when we opened up about our biggest unanswered questions, shared our deepest hopes for our favorite characters, and made some bold predictions about how the Duffer Brothers will wrap up this incredible saga. Whether you're a casual viewer who needs a refresher or a die-hard fan looking for deeper analysis, this episode will have you counting down the days until Season 5 drops while armed with everything you need to fully appreciate the epic conclusion.
TSTP 66- Season 5 Teaser Trailer Breakdown
TSTP 66- Season 5 Teaser Trailer Breakdown

Netflix recently dropped a teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, marking the beginning of the end for Netflix's beloved series. Set in fall 1987, this final season brings the ultimate showdown between Vecna's forces and Hawkins' determined heroes. For those of you who don't want any SPOILERS about this new season, stop reading and avoid this podcast episode. The newly released trailer reveals familiar faces alongside newcomer Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay, while showcasing Eddie Munson's grave, Max's hospital bed, and an army of demogorgons. Stranger Things Season 5 finds Hawkins scarred by rifts, under military quarantine, with Eleven forced into hiding as the government intensifies its hunt for her. The climactic Stranger Things Season 5 will release in three volumes this holiday season: four episodes on November 26, three on Christmas Day, and the series finale on New Year's Eve 2025, all dropping at 5 pm PT. The Duffer Brothers promise a return to horror roots as our heroes unite with one goal: find and kill the vanished Vecna. The trailer's ominous tone raises fears for beloved characters' fates, though fans hope the power of friendship—and Eleven's abilities—will ultimately triumph against the darkness of the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 5.
TSTP 65- Listener Feedback & Podcast Update
TSTP 65- Listener Feedback & Podcast Update

Hey there, Strangers! Many of you have sent us written or audio feedback during this very long off season, and we're back to share your thoughts with the community. We tried to keep things a little extra casual in this episode as we go through all of the feedback submissions, and we also give a few podcast updates along the way. We kick things off with some news items about Millie's wedding and latest movie project, as well as some news about Finn's upcoming SNL movie project.
