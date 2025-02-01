Powered by RND
Processing Severance: The After Show Podcast

Hollywood Creative Alliance
Welcome to Processing Severance, a spoilers-filled recapitulation and breakdown analysis of the hit television series Severance, now streaming on Apple TV Plus....
  • Season 2, Episode 3: "Who is Alive?"
    Welcome to the Hollywood Creative Alliance's Processing Severance: The Aftershow Podcast. In the third episode of Processing Severance Season Two, Rasha Goel, Mike Manalo, Shadan Larki, and Robert Licuria review and dissect "Who is Alive?" now streaming on Apple TV+. - The views expressed by our hosts are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they may represent.
    1:04:12
  • Season 2, Episode 2: "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig"
    Welcome to the Hollywood Creative Alliance's Processing Severance: The Aftershow Podcast. In the second episode of Processing Severance Season Two, Rasha Goel, Mike Manalo, Shadan Larki, and Robert Licuria review and dissect Season 2 Episode 2 of the highly anticipated return Severance available to stream on Apple TV+. Season Two, Episode Two is called "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" - The views expressed by our hosts are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they may represent.
    37:45
  • Season 2, Episode 1: "Hello, Ms. Cobel"
    Welcome to the Hollywood Creative Alliance's Processing Severance: The Aftershow Podcast. In the first episode of Processing Severance Season Two, Rasha Goel, Mike Manalo, Shadan Larki, and Robert Licuria review and dissect Season 2 Episode 1 of the highly anticipated return Severance available to stream on Apple TV+. Season Two, Episode One is called "Hello, Ms. Cobel" - The views expressed by our hosts are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they may represent.
    42:20
  • Interview with Severance Composer, Theodore Shapiro
    #ProcessingSeverance host Rasha Goel talks to Theodore Shapiro, composer of the new #AppleTVPlus series #Severance. Process the show alongside our Hollywood Critics Association experts and share your feedback! More about Severance, Season 1: Cast: Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, Christopher Walken as Burt, Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel / Mrs. Selvig, Jen Tullock as Devon, Zach Cherry as Dylan, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, Yul Vazquez as Petey, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey. Showrunner: Ben Stiller. - Special Thanks to Apple TV+ for their support. - The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they may represent.
    22:21
  • Interview with Severance Cinematographer, Jessica Lee Gagné
    #ProcessingSeverance host Rick Hong talks to Jessica Lee Gagné, Director of Photography on the new #AppleTVPlus series #Severance. Process the show alongside our Hollywood Critics Association experts and share your feedback! More about Severance, Season 1: Cast: Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, Christopher Walken as Burt, Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel / Mrs. Selvig, Jen Tullock as Devon, Zach Cherry as Dylan, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, Yul Vazquez as Petey, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey. Showrunner: Ben Stiller. - Special Thanks to Apple TV+ for their support. - The views expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they may represent.
    13:23

Welcome to Processing Severance, a spoilers-filled recapitulation and breakdown analysis of the hit television series Severance, now streaming on Apple TV Plus. Process the show alongside our Hollywood Creative Alliance experts and share your feedback using the hashtag #ProcessingSeverance and via email at [email protected] More about Severance: Cast: Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel / Mrs. Selvig, Jen Tullock as Devon, Zach Cherry as Dylan, Tramell Tillman as Mr. Milchick, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, and Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y. Series directed by Ben Stiller Series created by Dan Erickson
