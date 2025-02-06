Still Ugly | Coming Soon

It’s been 18 years since the premiere of Ugly Betty, but guess what? We’re Still Ugly! Who are we? We’re best friends, Michael Urie and Becki Newton, aka your favorite love-to-hate-them MODE besties, Marc St. James and Amanda Tanen. We’re as close as ever and ready to dive into each episode of Ugly Betty, dissecting storylines and character motivations, choosing our top looks, and trying not to cry (but mostly failing). Stick around for games inspired by the episode and fan segments where we will listen to fan confessions, answer questions, and give advice (or try to). Even though Ugly Betty is over, we’re….Still Ugly! Coming soon! New episodes will drop every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Still Ugly is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Theme song by Jeff Beal.Executive Producers: Rob Holysz, Natalie Holysz, Jeph PorterCreative Producer: Jesse ThurstonEditing and Mix/Master: Chris Faller