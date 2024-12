082 - When In Rome

We take a realistic look into the unrealistic world of romantic comedies that we LOVE to hate. This Week -When In Rome (2010) Starring: Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel, Anjelica Huston, Danny DeVitoA wonderful movie where some people needed some scenes for their reels, maybe. We ask the tough questions this week…How inconsiderate is this sister? What are these long distance phone bills like? And if Danny DeVito wasn’t under a love spell, does that mean no more free sausage? Listen to the podcast - then watch the movie or vice versa! But stay home, please. What do you need to go out for? Maybe groceries? Then go back home. Stay home. No need to go out. Pretend you're in an underground fallout shelter. It's therapeutic (and just safe, right now). HEIGL Meter!!A scale for movies. 5 Heigls = worst movie you've ever seen in your life, most painful. 1 Heigl = not bad. Sarah: 30 Heigls. (because construction of the fontana di trevi took 30 years - so one for each year of construction) James: 300,000,000 Heigl Voltage with 30,000 Kristen Bells Follow us on Social Media! Twitter: @YouGotHeigldFacebook: www.facebook.com/yougotheigldInstagram: @yougotheigld Sarah - Twitter: @sarahhisfunnyInstagram: @sarahhisfunnyBuy Sarah's books on Amazon! Small Potatoes: Mouthwatering Musings of a Misanthrope Small Potatoes: Leftover Beef From a Lovable Curmudgeon James -Twitter: @JimmypisfunnyInstagram: @jamespietragalloListen to James's other podcasts!Crime in Sports podcastSmall Town Murder podcast Patreon.com/yougotheigld for upcoming bonus content PayPal: [email protected] We have merchandise!heiglyourself.threadless.com Tune in every FRIDAY!STAY HOME, PLEASE! RATE and REVIEW on Apple Podcasts! Are you still reading this? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.