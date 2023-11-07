We take a realistic look into the unrealistic world of romantic comedies that we LOVE to hate. This Week -Hot Frosty (2024) Starring: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson A wonderful movie where we would really like to know what the rules of the Frosty the Snowman universe are. We ask the tough questions this week…What medical school did this doctor go to?Does Hot Frosty poop? Is there a preferred font you'd like to read the news that you have cancer? TO THE HEIGLMETER!!A scale for movies. 5 Heigls = worst movie you've ever seen in your life, most painful. 1 Heigl = not bad. Sarah: 12/24 Heigls James: 33 Heigls Follow us on Social Media! Instagram: @yougotheigld Sarah - Instagram: @sarahhisfunnyThreads: @sarahhisfunnyBuy Sarah's books on Amazon! About Frankie James -Instagram: @jamespietragalloThreads: @jamespietragalloListen to James's other podcasts!Crime in Sports PodcastSmall Town Murder PodcastYour Stupid Opinions Podcast Patreon.com/yougotheigld for upcoming bonus content PayPal: [email protected] We have merchandise!heiglyourself.threadless.com RATE and REVIEW on Apple Podcasts! Are you still reading this? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:18:44
085 - Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
085 - Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

We take a realistic look into the unrealistic world of romantic comedies that we LOVE to hate. This Week -Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Starring: Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy, John Getz A wonderful movie that Sarah has never seen; but James has seen 600 times. We ask the tough questions this week…Is this the worst mom ever? Is the Clown Dog Mobile Bryan's Daily Driver? Is the Clown Dog Mobile a transformer? Listen to the podcast - then watch the movie or vice versa! But stay home, please. What do you need to go out for? Maybe groceries? Then go back home. Stay home. No need to go out. Pretend you're in an underground fallout shelter. It's therapeutic (and just safe, right now). HEIGL Meter!!A scale for movies. 5 Heigls = worst movie you've ever seen in your life, most painful. 1 Heigl = not bad. Sarah: 1 Heigls James: -1991 Heigls Follow us on Social Media! Twitter: @YouGotHeigldFacebook: www.facebook.com/yougotheigldInstagram: @yougotheigld Sarah - Twitter: @sarahhisfunnyInstagram: @sarahhisfunnyBuy Sarah's books on Amazon! Small Potatoes: Mouthwatering Musings of a Misanthrope Small Potatoes: Leftover Beef From a Lovable Curmudgeon James -Twitter: @JimmypisfunnyInstagram: @jamespietragalloListen to James's other podcasts!Crime in Sports podcastSmall Town Murder podcast Patreon.com/yougotheigld for upcoming bonus content PayPal: [email protected] We have merchandise!heiglyourself.threadless.com
1:26:16
084 - Made Of Honor
084 - Made Of Honor

We take a realistic look into the unrealistic world of romantic comedies that we LOVE to hate. This Week -Made Of Honor (2008) Starring: Patrick Dempsey and Michelle MonaghanA wonderful movie where we don't know who we are supposed to root for… and there's no bad guys. Just chill vibes. We ask the tough questions this week…Should Patrick Stewart have been the leading man, in this movie? Was there only one draft of the script written? How much does the inventor of the coffee collar make per coffee collar? Listen to the podcast - then watch the movie or vice versa! But stay home, please. What do you need to go out for? Maybe groceries? Then go back home. Stay home. No need to go out. Pretend you're in an underground fallout shelter. It's therapeutic (and just safe, right now). HEIGL Meter!!A scale for movies. 5 Heigls = worst movie you've ever seen in your life, most painful. 1 Heigl = not bad. Sarah: 5 Heigls James: 90 Heigls
1:35:53
083 - From Justin to Kelly
083 - From Justin to Kelly

We take a realistic look into the unrealistic world of romantic comedies that we LOVE to hate. This Week -From Justin to Kelly (2003) Starring: Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini A movie, for some reason? We ask the tough questions this week…Listen to the podcast - then watch the movie or vice versa! But stay home, please. What do you need to go out for? Maybe groceries? Then go back home. Stay home. No need to go out. Pretend you're in an underground fallout shelter. It's therapeutic (and just safe, right now). HEIGL Meter!!A scale for movies. 5 Heigls = worst movie you've ever seen in your life, most painful. 1 Heigl = not bad. Sarah: 22.12 Heigls for every hour it would take to drive from Texas to Fort LauderdaleJames: 1 Heigl
1:32:55
082 - When In Rome
082 - When In Rome

We take a realistic look into the unrealistic world of romantic comedies that we LOVE to hate. This Week -When In Rome (2010) Starring: Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel, Anjelica Huston, Danny DeVitoA wonderful movie where some people needed some scenes for their reels, maybe. We ask the tough questions this week…How inconsiderate is this sister? What are these long distance phone bills like? And if Danny DeVito wasn't under a love spell, does that mean no more free sausage? Listen to the podcast - then watch the movie or vice versa! But stay home, please. What do you need to go out for? Maybe groceries? Then go back home. Stay home. No need to go out. Pretend you're in an underground fallout shelter. It's therapeutic (and just safe, right now). HEIGL Meter!!A scale for movies. 5 Heigls = worst movie you've ever seen in your life, most painful. 1 Heigl = not bad. Sarah: 30 Heigls. (because construction of the fontana di trevi took 30 years - so one for each year of construction) James: 300,000,000 Heigl Voltage with 30,000 Kristen Bells
Two comedians Sarah Hunt and James Pietragallo take an in-depth, and realistic look into our favorite romantic comedies that we love to hate. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.