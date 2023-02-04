Die Hard with a Vengeance

On this week's episode of Unclear and Present Danger, we watched "Die Hard with a Vengeance," the 1995 threequel to the original 1988 "Die Hard." Directed by John McTiernan, who helmed the first film, it was written by prolific Holllywood screenwriter Jonathan Hensleigh based on an original screenplay and stars Bruce Willis as recurring hero John McClane, Samuel L. Jackson as "Zeus," and Jeremy Irons as Simon Gruber, brother of Hans.In the episode, Jamelle and John discuss Rudy Giuliani's New York, the racial and class politics of the film and how this movie seems to anticipate the imagery of the 9/11 era.Connor Lynch produced this episode. Artwork by Rachel Eck.Our next episode is on the 1995 political satire "Canadian Bacon," directed by Michael Moore and starring an ensemble cast of John Candy, Alan Alda, Bill Nunn and many others. You can find it to rent on iTunes and Amazon.