This week on Unclear and Present Danger, Jamelle and John watched "Canadian Bacon," a 1995 political comedy written, produced and directed by Michael Moore, which takes aim at American politics in the wake of the Cold War. It stars an ensemble cast of John Candy (in his last film role), Alan Alda as the president of the United States, Bill Nunn, Kevin J. O'Connor, Rhea Perlman, Kevin Pollak and Rip Torn.In their conversation, Jamelle and John discuss Michael Moore's work and impact (especially on their political awareness), post-Cold War demobilization, deindustrialization and the ways that race and class work together in American life. New episodes come out every two weeks, so join the podcast then when we discuss James Cameron's "True Lies."
On this week's episode of Unclear and Present Danger, we watched "Die Hard with a Vengeance," the 1995 threequel to the original 1988 "Die Hard." Directed by John McTiernan, who helmed the first film, it was written by prolific Holllywood screenwriter Jonathan Hensleigh based on an original screenplay and stars Bruce Willis as recurring hero John McClane, Samuel L. Jackson as "Zeus," and Jeremy Irons as Simon Gruber, brother of Hans.In the episode, Jamelle and John discuss Rudy Giuliani's New York, the racial and class politics of the film and how this movie seems to anticipate the imagery of the 9/11 era. Our next episode is on the 1995 political satire "Canadian Bacon," directed by Michael Moore and starring an ensemble cast of John Candy, Alan Alda, Bill Nunn and many others. You can find it to rent on iTunes and Amazon.
On this week's episode of Unclear and Present Danger, Jamelle and John discuss Wolfgang Petersen's medical thriller slash action movie "Outbreak." We spend the bulk of the episode discussing the experience of watching this movie having lived through a pandemic, as well as the pandemic fears of the 1990s that might have inspired this film. Unfortunately, a few technical difficulties meant the audio quality isn't as high as it should be, but we did our best to compensate and we appreciate your patience. On our next episode of Unclear and Present Danger, we cover "Die Hard: With a Vengeance."
This week, Jamelle and John are joined by Soraya Roberts of Defector and Pipe Wrench magazine to talk "Drop Zone," a quintessentially 1990s action film starring Wesley Snipes and Gary Busey. They talk Snipes' career and his fall into "sovereign citizenship," the 90s obsession with "extreme" sports, and race and Hollywood.In our next episode, we'll discuss the (ridiculous) disaster thriller "Outbreak," directed by Wolfgang Petersen and starring Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo. It's available to rent or purchase on Amazon and iTunes.
In this week's episode of Unclear and Present Danger, Jamelle and John watch "Toys," a largely-forgotten fantasy-comedy film from director Barry Levinson. Despite its myriad flaws, the boys have a productive conversation about the film's obvious themes — the military-industrial complex and the rise of remote and drone warfare — and its less obvious themes, specifically the bourgeois vision of family capitalism and industrial harmony at the heart of the film."Toys" is virtually impossible to watch if you don't have a physical disc, but there is a low-quality version available to stream here.
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie and freelance writer John Ganz delve into the world of 90s post-Cold War thrillers with Unclear and Present Danger, a podcast that explores America in an age of transition to lone superpower, at once triumphant and unsure of its role in the world.