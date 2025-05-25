We have a new Pope. Some are rushing to ask about his blackness, but I think a better question might be where he stands on the church's role on the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
--------
5:22
--------
5:22
Black People Are The Real X-Men
X-Men movies all have the same plot: the humans hate mutants and wish to wipe them out, the mutants have the power to crush the humans...but Professor X is determined to get the humans to love and accept the mutants. The Professor is nuts, not Magneto.
--------
4:23
--------
4:23
Civil Rights Marches Need To Go Away
Civil rights marches are dead. Seriously, don't do that no more. At one point marches were considered bold, cutting edge, and absolutely dangerous. That appeals to young people. They aren't any of those things now, so no, young people don't care.
--------
5:10
--------
5:10
Dane Calloway Must Be Stopped
Were Africans here before Columbus? Possibly, but some of the ahistorical, crazy BS just needs to stop. It's a distraction and just plain dangerous.
--------
26:20
--------
26:20
Negro Fireside Chat 3/22/25
Caleb Wilson, 20, of Kenner, La., was a junior at Southern University majoring in mechanical engineering and a proud member of the Human Jukebox, the school’s marching band. He's now dead, allegedly a result of fraternity hazing. Let's talk about that Greek life...
BlackJacked: How The Civil Rights Movement Went Left examines the American civil rights movement critically, pointing out missed opportunities and strategic flaws. BlackJacked looks at what could have been and asks us to determine what will be.