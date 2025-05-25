Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHistoryBlackJacked
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
BlackJacked
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

BlackJacked

BlackJacked
History
BlackJacked
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • No, The Pope Is NOT Black
    We have a new Pope. Some are rushing to ask about his blackness, but I think a better question might be where he stands on the church's role on the Transatlantic Slave Trade. 
    --------  
    5:22
  • Black People Are The Real X-Men
    X-Men movies all have the same plot: the humans hate mutants and wish to wipe them out, the mutants have the power to crush the humans...but Professor X is determined to get the humans to love and accept the mutants. The Professor is nuts, not Magneto.
    --------  
    4:23
  • Civil Rights Marches Need To Go Away
    Civil rights marches are dead. Seriously, don't do that no more. At one point marches were considered bold, cutting edge, and absolutely dangerous. That appeals to young people. They aren't any of those things now, so no, young people don't care. 
    --------  
    5:10
  • Dane Calloway Must Be Stopped
    Were Africans here before Columbus? Possibly, but some of the ahistorical, crazy BS just needs to stop. It's a distraction and just plain dangerous. 
    --------  
    26:20
  • Negro Fireside Chat 3/22/25
    Caleb Wilson, 20, of Kenner, La., was a junior at Southern University majoring in mechanical engineering and a proud member of the Human Jukebox, the school’s marching band. He's now dead, allegedly a result of fraternity hazing. Let's talk about that Greek life...
    --------  
    6:04

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About BlackJacked

BlackJacked: How The Civil Rights Movement Went Left examines the American civil rights movement critically, pointing out missed opportunities and strategic flaws. BlackJacked looks at what could have been and asks us to determine what will be.
Podcast website
History

Listen to BlackJacked, Short History Of... and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 3:57:33 AM