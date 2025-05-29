Little House: Fifty for 50 Podcast

We kick things off with Alison’s whirlwind NYC adventure and her sold-out smash, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch! (Turns out being mean on TV still packs a house.) Dean and Alison are now setting their sights on June's California Gold Country event—sunscreen and bonnets at the ready! Meanwhile, Pamela’s busy on the stage (and working her pattooty off!) with her off-Broadway show Cracked Open, now playing through June.Then—grab the tissues and cuddle your fur baby—we dive into one of the most tender, tear-jerking episodes of Little House: “Remember Me,” featuring the legendary Patricia Neal. This is the episode that gave us that line:“Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I’ll remember you. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”(It’s so iconic, they literally put it on Michael Landon’s epitaph. Yes. Really.) Who knew this episode would end up eerily reflecting Michael’s own life just a few years later? Ugh.But don’t worry—it’s not all heartbreak and handkerchiefs! We also get a wedding! Isaiah and Grace finally tie the knot and step into parenthood like pros. From sorrow springs love, and new beginnings.This two-parter has everything: death, love, puppies, and yes—Pa’s famously quivering lip.Want even more? Join us on Patreon where Alison spills some backstage tea about working with Patricia Neal. Spoiler: it's awesome.Links and Resources:Haven’t signed up for Patreon yet? Link is below!PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/LittleHousePodcastwww.LittleHouse50Podcast.com to connect with our hosts and link to their websites.www.LivinOnaPrairieTV.com Check out the award-winning series created by Pamela Bob, with special guest stars Alison Arngrim and Charlotte Stewart.Prairie Legacy Productions - the place to go for info about all new Little House events!LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE CAST REUNION Columbia State Historic Park in California’s Gold Country!June 6–8, 2025Secure your tickets now through TIXR athttps://plp.tixr.com/little-house-gold-countryTo learn more about Little House on the Prairie, Visit www.littlehouseontheprairie.comLittle House 50th Anniversary Bus Tours - www.SimiValleyChamber.org select Little House 50th Anniversary and then Bus TicketsFacebook/Instagram/TikTok:Dean Butler @officialdeanbutlerAlison Arngrim @alisonarngrimPamela Bob @thepamelabob, @prairietvSocial Media Team: Joy Correa and Christine Nunez https://www.paclanticcreative.com/
1:06:36
THE RICHEST MAN IN WALNUT GROVE" RECAP!
Dean and Alison catch us up on their recent adventures at the Cherry Blossom Festival (spoiler: it was charming, floral, and probably involved a President's grandchild). We dip a toe into Waltons territory—just don't say the "W" word around Pamela! And we've got an update on Baby Carrie, courtesy of the Greenbush twins themselves.Then it's back to basics with the Season 2 premiere of Little House on the Prairie, "The Richest Man in Walnut Grove." This episode is a beautiful reminder of the show's core values—delivered with simplicity, warmth, and just enough hardship to cue the waterworks before the opening credits are done rolling. (Yes, it starts with cow-milking. Yes, we're already crying.)The economic woes of the 1870s hit uncomfortably close to home for 1970s viewers—and, honestly, still hit today. Charles is broke (again), Mrs. Oleson is insufferable (as usual), Nellie and Willie are on their villain era tour (standard), and Ma and the girls show up as the resilient queens they are (per tradition). And Miss Whipple? She's quietly running the town with a thimble in one hand and perhaps an illegal mani-pedi operation in her basement. Or is that just Pamela's theory? Regardless... she's a total Boss B.Of course, in true Little House fashion, there's a moral twist: it's not about money, it's about love, community, and the kind of hard-earned respect you can't buy at Olsen's Mercantile. After all, Pa may be broke, but he's rich in love, sweat, and suspenders.Then, join us on Patreon! We answer a Patron's question about Katherine MacGregor that was not addressed on our recent q&a live — and it's a good one!
1:13:26
MEN WILL BE BOYS" RECAP WITH PATRICK LABYORTEAUX!
He's baaaack! Patrick Labyorteaux returns to join Pamela, Dean, and Alison as they revisit his favorite episode, "Men Will Be Boys." Patrick shares behind-the-scenes stories about filming this comedic gem with his real-life brother, Matthew Labyorteaux—including the hilarious games they played on set. You'll hear a laugh-out-loud tale involving a raspberry bush, get some insider scoop on Patrick's role in the cult classic Heathers, and find out why the phrase "The shovel's by the do'" has everyone in stitches. Oh—and don't even get us started about that screaming rabbit! Then join us on Patreon, where Patrick shares a never-before-told story—revealing that he and Melissa Gilbert were allegedly dating as teenagers… and how he messed it up—big time.
49:58
THE CHEATERS RECAP WITH PATRICK LABYORTEAUX!
We're joined by one of our all-time favorite guests—Andy Garvey himself, the one and only Patrick Labyorteaux!Patrick and Alison take us behind the scenes of this unforgettable episode, where (surprise!) Nellie proves once again she's the absolute worst. Poor Andy!Patrick shares stories about working with his on-screen parents, his real-life adoptive parents, how he was directed in the episode, and what it was like growing up alongside his equally talented brother, Matthew.But we've got questions…Why was Alice the worst teacher ever?Why did Nellie literally write the answers in her coat lining?!Can we all agree—no one feels good getting a whooping?And finally… was Patrick actually psychotic as a child? You have to hear the story.Then, Patrick joins us again on Patreon to talk about how being a child actor today compares to his time on Little House on the Prairie—and what's changed over the years.Don't forget to subscribe, comment, leave a review, and share this episode with fellow Bonnetheads.
47:33
"THE MUSIC BOX" recap!
Alison was still in Paris having her Prairie Bitch adventures (with the infamous French mouse) during the recording of this episode, the weather is starting to warm up in NYC, and in exciting news, Dean announces he's writing a new book! (Yay!!!) Then, we discuss the episode where Alison even hates herself. That's right, we're talking about "The Music Box", from Season 3—where villainy is real, and cruelty reigns. We're talking "peak evil". WHY, Nellie, WHY?! Alison explains why this episode was especially tough for her on a personal level (remember, Alison is really nice in real life!). Katy Kurtzman, who plays the stuttering Anna, earns her stripes as a Little House GOAT of co-stars who joins the Vortex of Characters We Fall In Love With Whom We Never See Again. Pamela diagnoses Nellie as a certified psychopath, and gives a quick crash course on the difference between a sociopath vs. psychopath. (She cracked the Nellie code!) It's Laura's birthday in this episode (what month is it? Who cares—Walnut Grove is in eternal spring/summer!) and a failed birthday present leads to a passionate robbery. Sort of. We've got ridiculous nightmare sequences, bad fake fiddle playing, and Mary's big-sister energy on overdrive. (Hint: don't mess with her beauty sleep!). And in the end, did Nels use the strap? You decide. The moral of this episode: Don't get your kid a dictionary for their birthday. Season 3 cranked Nellie's sadism to a whole new level—and we had a blast recapping this one!Then join Pamela, Dean, and Alison over on Patreon where Alison and Dean and Pamela talk about things we cannot air on the podcast...Don't forget to subscribe, comment, leave a review, and share this episode with fellow Bonnetheads.
“Welcome to the “Little House Fifty for 50 Podcast.” This 2024 special event podcast series celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the beloved Little House on the Prairie television series and will feature Little House cast members Alison Arngrim and Dean Butler, hosted by the actor, writer and producer of the award-winning series, Livin’ On a Prairie, funny and engaging Little House Super-Fan, Pamela Bob. Together, Pamela, Alison, and Dean invite listeners to join them for nostalgic, insider conversations centered around the people, stories, and events that has made television’s Walnut Grove a place treasured by millions for half a century.In each episode Alison, Dean, and Pamela will reveal different facets of the Little House legacy in conversations with cast, crew, historians and media pundits. For the first time ever, listeners will have the chance to discover the Little House experience as crafted by members of the Little House family of actors.From exploring the cultural significance of the series to discussing its timeless themes of family, community, and resilience, the Little House Fifty for 50 Podcast is a must-listen for fans old and new. Tune in as we celebrate half-a-century of the series TV Guide once described as the “finest family drama in the history of television.”Subscribe and join us for this delightful prairie journey, as we commemorate 50 years of Little House memories, moments, and magic.Little House on the Prairie® and associated character names, designs, images, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks owned and licensed by Friendly Family Productions, LLC and are used by Loose Gravel Productions & Peak Moore Enterprises, Inc. with permission. All rights reserved. House on the Prairie® and associated character names, designs, images, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks owned and licensed by Friendly Family Productions, LLC and are used by Loose Gravel Productions & Peak Moore Enterprises, Inc. with permission. All rights reserved.#LittleHouseFiftyfor50 #LittleHouseAnniversary #LittleHouseFestival #DeanButler #AlisonArngrim #PamelaBob #WalnutGroveNostalgia #ClassicTV #LittleHouseLegacy”