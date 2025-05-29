Little House: Fifty for 50 Podcast

"THE MUSIC BOX" recap!

Alison was still in Paris having her Prairie Bitch adventures (with the infamous French mouse) during the recording of this episode, the weather is starting to warm up in NYC, and in exciting news, Dean announces he's writing a new book! (Yay!!!) Then, we discuss the episode where Alison even hates herself. That's right, we're talking about "The Music Box", from Season 3—where villainy is real, and cruelty reigns. We're talking "peak evil". WHY, Nellie, WHY?! Alison explains why this episode was especially tough for her on a personal level (remember, Alison is really nice in real life!). Katy Kurtzman, who plays the stuttering Anna, earns her stripes as a Little House GOAT of co-stars who joins the Vortex of Characters We Fall In Love With Whom We Never See Again. Pamela diagnoses Nellie as a certified psychopath, and gives a quick crash course on the difference between a sociopath vs. psychopath. (She cracked the Nellie code!) It's Laura's birthday in this episode (what month is it? Who cares—Walnut Grove is in eternal spring/summer!) and a failed birthday present leads to a passionate robbery. Sort of. We've got ridiculous nightmare sequences, bad fake fiddle playing, and Mary's big-sister energy on overdrive. (Hint: don't mess with her beauty sleep!). And in the end, did Nels use the strap? You decide. The moral of this episode: Don't get your kid a dictionary for their birthday. Season 3 cranked Nellie's sadism to a whole new level—and we had a blast recapping this one!