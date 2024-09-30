Selena Gomez - 'Emilia Pérez,' 'Only Murders in the Building' & 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' [LIVE]

In front of an audience at Chapman University, the actress, singer, songwriter, businesswoman and philanthropist reflects on child stardom, the hurdles of transitioning to an adult career and her 2024 acting gigs, which have brought her, respectively, a piece of the Cannes Film Festival's best actress prize, the first acting Emmy nom of her career and the opportunity to return to the world of the show that put her on the map in the first place.