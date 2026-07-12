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When They Were Making It

Patrick Rankin
Film HistoryHistory
When They Were Making It
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • When They Were Making It

    Marlon Brando, Part 1: The Early Years — A Streetcar Named Desire, On the Waterfront, and the Oscar That Changed Everything

    07/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    On December 3, 1947, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York, a twenty-three-year-old actor in a torn T-shirt walked onto a Broadway stage — and American acting was never the same again.
    Before he became Marlon Brando, he was Bud: a restless, wounded kid from Omaha, raised in a house of drinking, silence, violence, and disappearing love. A boy who searched bars for his mother, fought his father, failed school, got expelled, and somehow found, on a stage, the one place where all that sensitivity finally had somewhere to go.
    Part 1 of our three-part series on Marlon Brando traces the making of the actor who changed what screen performance could look like — from a hard-drinking Midwest childhood to Stella Adler's classroom in New York, from early Broadway roles to the night A Streetcar Named Desire opened and turned him into the most talked-about young actor in America.
    It follows him into Hollywood on his own terms: no studio contract, no long-term deal, one film at a time. The Men. A Streetcar Named Desire on screen. Viva Zapata!. Julius Caesar. The Wild One. And finally, On the Waterfront — the film Elia Kazan built as a defense of informing, and the performance that would win Brando his first Oscar.
    It also follows what fame could not fix. His mother Dodie, the open wound he never stopped trying to close. His mentor Kazan, who saw his genius before almost anyone — and then named names before HUAC. And the strange, uneasy fact that by the time Hollywood finally crowned Brando at thirty, the thing it wanted from him was already something he was trying to escape.
    This is the story of how a restless, sensitive boy became the most important actor of his generation — and why, at the very height of his early power, he was already ready to burn it all down.
    Part 2 of our three-part Marlon Brando series — covering Guys and Dolls, One-Eyed Jacks, Mutiny on the Bounty, his increasingly complicated personal life, his political activism, and the long stretch of commercial failures that left Hollywood convinced his best years were behind him — releases next Tuesday, July 14.
    Part 3 — covering The Godfather, Last Tango in Paris, his return to the top, and the long, complicated final decades of his life — follows Tuesday, July 21.



    When They Were Making It is written, produced, and hosted by Patrick Rankin. Original artwork by Simone Beech and original music by Lionel Ziblat.
    Join WTWMI: The Backlot — our Patreon — for exclusive extras including mini and full-length bonus episodes, episode companion pieces, and behind-the-scenes materials at https://www.patreon.com/WhenTheyWereMakingIt.

    For episode information, show notes, upcoming episodes, and more, visit whentheyweremakingit.com.
    Follow WTWMI on Instagram and TikTok: @whentheyweremakingit. On Instagram, we share visual companion pieces for every episode, bringing the images, people, places, and atmosphere behind the story to life.
    New episodes of When They Were Making It drop every Tuesday. Follow now wherever you get your podcasts.
  • When They Were Making It

    Lana Turner: The Sweater Girl Who Became MGM's Most Glamorous Star — Scandal, Survival, and a Very Hollywood Murder

    06/30/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    On Good Friday, 1958, a man lay dead on a pink bedroom floor in Beverly Hills — a severed aorta, almost no blood, a knife with no fingerprints in the bathroom sink, and the most famous actress in America asking the police chief if she could take the blame. By the time he arrived, the story of what happened that night had already been written.
    Before she became Hollywood's "Sweater Girl" — before she was the platinum blonde MGM built in a dead woman's image — Lana Turner was Julia Jean Turner, a bootlegger's daughter from a mining town in Idaho, raised on instability and crackers and milk, shaped by a father murdered in an alley over his gambling winnings when she was nine.
    This episode traces her invention, her rise, and the price of being a fantasy the studio designed down to the last detail — from a soda fountain Coca-Cola to a personal contract at sixteen, from a seventy-five-foot tracking shot in a tight sweater to the platinum hair and the new name and the slot left open by Jean Harlow's death. It follows her through the breakthrough of Ziegfeld Girl, the role that finally proved she could act in The Postman Always Rings Twice, the suspensions and the slide, and the improbable comeback of Peyton Place — an Oscar nomination for a woman everyone in the industry had written off.
    It also follows the private life the studio fought to contain. The marriages — seven of them, eight ceremonies — to a bandleader who wanted to belittle her, a "tobacco heir" who turned out to run a cigar store, and the man she'd call the love of her life, who she lost to a telegram and a coward's silence. The pregnancies the studio ended without anesthesia and billed to her paycheck. The Tarzan who abused her daughter under her own roof for three years. And finally Johnny Stompanato — the mob-connected enforcer in Mickey Cohen's world, the man she couldn’t leave, the violence she couldn’t hide, and the fourteen-year-old who ended it with an eight-inch carving knife
    This is the story of a girl who spent her whole life searching for something that would stay — built into the most looked-at woman in America by a machine that owned her face, her name, and her past, and who survived nearly all of it.
    Because Lana Turner was never just the murder, or the scandals, or the seven husbands. She was a genuine movie star in the oldest sense of the word — a face that defined an era and never quite left it. Decades after her death, a singer named Elizabeth Grant went looking for a name that sounded like old Hollywood glamour and faded film-reel romance, and found it in her: Lana Del Rey. The Sweater Girl is still out there, still shaping what we mean when we say "movie star."


    When They Were Making It is written, produced, and hosted by Patrick Rankin. Original artwork by Simone Beech and original music by Lionel Ziblat.
    Join WTWMI: The Backlot — our Patreon — for exclusive extras including mini and full-length bonus episodes, episode companion pieces, and behind-the-scenes materials at https://www.patreon.com/WhenTheyWereMakingIt.

    For episode information, show notes, upcoming episodes, and more, visit whentheyweremakingit.com.
    Follow WTWMI on Instagram and TikTok: @whentheyweremakingit. On Instagram, we share visual companion pieces for every episode, bringing the images, people, places, and atmosphere behind the story to life.
    New episodes of When They Were Making It drop every Tuesday. Follow now wherever you get your podcasts.
  • When They Were Making It

    Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961): How Hollywood Rewrote Holly Golightly — Audrey Hepburn, Truman Capote, and the Making of a Style Icon

    06/23/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    By 1958, Truman Capote had written something he knew would cause trouble. A heroine who danced along the edge of prostitution. An ending that refused resolution. A character built from abandonment, reinvention, and survival — and designed, deliberately, to resist being saved. Harper's Bazaar bought the novella and then refused to publish it. Esquire ran it without changes. And when Hollywood came calling, Capote allowed himself to believe the right people might understand what he'd made.
    They didn't.
    This episode traces how Breakfast at Tiffany's got made — and what it cost to get there.

    It follows the first screenwriter fired for staying too close to Capote's vision, and George Axelrod's systematic dismantling of everything that made Holly dangerous — transforming her from wounded survivor into lovable eccentric, and writing the happy ending Capote never gave her. It traces the casting: Marilyn Monroe, Capote's own choice, rejected by her own team. Shirley MacLaine, Kim Novak, and Joanne Woodward all passing. And finally Audrey Hepburn — who made no creative sense and every strategic one, whose presence alone declared what kind of film this would be. The firing of director John Frankenheimer, who used his free time to make The Manchurian Candidate. And the hiring of Blake Edwards, who flew to Switzerland and told Hepburn's team exactly what they needed to hear.

    It follows the production: the dawn shoot on Fifth Avenue with forty armed guards and Tiffany's open on a Sunday for the first time in recent history. The six-day party sequence filmed on real champagne. The war between Edwards and George Peppard that nearly came to blows on set. Mickey Rooney in yellowface. And a fire escape, a guitar, and a small uncertain voice singing three notes that a composer had written in thirty minutes — the one unguarded moment that survived everything.

    And then the battle to keep it. A preview screening, a studio executive, and a demand that Moon River be cut from the film entirely. The confrontation that followed. And the song that stayed.

    Breakfast at Tiffany's became one of 1961's biggest commercial successes, earned five Academy Award nominations, and sent Truman Capote into a fury he carried for the rest of his life. It also became something no one involved could have predicted: not a film exactly, but an image — a black dress, a cigarette holder, a window full of diamonds — more famous than the story it came from, and more enduring than almost anyone who made it.

    What Hollywood did to Holly Golightly was exactly what Capote feared. What it created was something else entirely.


    When They Were Making It is written, produced, and hosted by Patrick Rankin. Original artwork by Simone Beech and original music by Lionel Ziblat.
    Join WTWMI: The Backlot — our Patreon — for exclusive extras including mini and full-length bonus episodes, episode companion pieces, and behind-the-scenes materials at https://www.patreon.com/WhenTheyWereMakingIt.

    For episode information, show notes, upcoming episodes, and more, visit whentheyweremakingit.com.
    Follow WTWMI on Instagram and TikTok: @whentheyweremakingit. On Instagram, we share visual companion pieces for every episode, bringing the images, people, places, and atmosphere behind the story to life.
    New episodes of When They Were Making It drop every Tuesday. Follow now wherever you get your podcasts.
  • When They Were Making It

    Rudolph Valentino: Hollywood's First Sex Symbol — Desire, Masculinity, and the Myth That Outlived the Man

    06/16/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    In August 1926, a man in black lay inside a New York funeral home while a hundred thousand people rioted in the streets to get closer. Windows shattered. Police charged the crowd on horseback. There were reports of suicides. 
    None of them had ever met him. They had only ever known the image — and the image, it turned out, was immortal in a way the man never got to be.
    Before he became the most famous face in the world — before he made America question what it meant to be a man — Rudolph Valentino was Rodolfo Guglielmi, an Italian immigrant scraping by on dimes as a taxi dancer in New York, one scandal away from sailing home in defeat.
    This episode traces his invention, his rise, and the cost of becoming a fantasy that had no room for the real person inside it — from a sun-bleached hill town in southern Italy to the dance halls of Manhattan, from a forgettable string of villain roles to The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and the tango that made women feel something they weren't supposed to want. It follows him through The Sheik, the film that rewrote the vocabulary of American flirtation and turned him into something the country had never seen and couldn't quite name. It traces the strike that froze him out of the industry he'd conquered, the bigamy arrest, and the years he spent fighting to prove he was more than the Latin Lover — only to watch audiences reject every attempt and demand the fantasy back.
    It also follows the private man behind the smolder. Natacha Rambova — the brilliant, uncompromising artist he loved, married twice, and ultimately gave up to save his career.  June Mathis, the woman who saw a star where everyone else saw a villain, and who would be there at the beginning, the middle, and — long after his death — the end. And the national campaign to destroy him: the whispers of effeminacy, the "Pink Powder Puff" attack, and the men who never stopped swinging at a kind of masculinity they couldn't understand.
    And finally, August 23, 1926. A perforated ulcer, a shocking turn, and a death at thirty-one that the world turned into something stranger than grief. The crypt he was never meant to stay in, and the mysterious Lady in Black who never let him be forgotten. A myth that strangers have been painting their dreams onto for a hundred years.
    This is the story of the first male sex symbol — the man who proved desire could sell tickets, who let the camera linger on him, and who invented a template Hollywood has relied on ever since. A man who got everything he ever wanted, and discovered it wasn't enough.


    When They Were Making It is written, produced, and hosted by Patrick Rankin. Original artwork by Simone Beech and original music by Lionel Ziblat.
    Join WTWMI: The Backlot — our Patreon — for exclusive extras including mini and full-length bonus episodes, episode companion pieces, and behind-the-scenes materials at https://www.patreon.com/WhenTheyWereMakingIt.

    For episode information, show notes, upcoming episodes, and more, visit whentheyweremakingit.com.
    Follow WTWMI on Instagram and TikTok: @whentheyweremakingit. On Instagram, we share visual companion pieces for every episode, bringing the images, people, places, and atmosphere behind the story to life.
    New episodes of When They Were Making It drop every Tuesday. Follow now wherever you get your podcasts.
  • When They Were Making It

    Marilyn Monroe, Part 3: JFK, a Hollywood Comeback, and the Last Summer — The Fight, the Mystery, and the Death of an Icon

    06/09/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    This is Part 3 of our three-part series on Marilyn Monroe — marking her centennial on June 1, 2026, what would have been her 100th birthday.

    By January 1961, Marilyn Monroe had lost almost everything. Her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller was over. Her latest film The Misfits had flopped. Clark Gable was dead. And somewhere in New York, behind drawn curtains, the most famous woman in the world was alone.

    What came next was the last chapter. And the one that still has the world asking questions.

    Part 3 traces the final eighteen months of Marilyn Monroe's life: the institutionalization she didn't see coming, the man who got her out, and the psychiatrist who moved into the center of everything. It follows her back to Los Angeles — to the first home she ever owned, to a new film, Something's Got to Give, and to one more fight with Fox. It covers the photo sessions that became her most iconic images, the interview in which she finally said everything she'd always wanted to say, and the night at Madison Square Garden when she sang Happy Birthday to the President of the United States in a dress sewn onto her body.
    It also follows what the public couldn't see. The ground giving way beneath the comeback. The doctors who were supposed to be keeping her safe. The last day — unremarkable for most of its hours — and what happened after.
    And finally, the goodbye — and a woman gone too soon. 
    August 4, 1962. Marilyn Monroe's death. The questions that have never fully gone away. The autopsy. The timeline that didn't quite add up. The investigation that closed the case — and the reason the case has never quite felt closed.

    This is the end of the story. And the reason it's never really ended.
    Parts 1 and 2 of our three-part series on Marilyn Monroe are available now. 


    When They Were Making It is written, produced, and hosted by Patrick Rankin. Original artwork by Simone Beech and original music by Lionel Ziblat.
    Join WTWMI: The Backlot — our Patreon — for exclusive extras including mini and full-length bonus episodes, episode companion pieces, and behind-the-scenes materials at https://www.patreon.com/WhenTheyWereMakingIt.

    For episode information, show notes, upcoming episodes, and more, visit whentheyweremakingit.com.
    Follow WTWMI on Instagram and TikTok: @whentheyweremakingit. On Instagram, we share visual companion pieces for every episode, bringing the images, people, places, and atmosphere behind the story to life.
    New episodes of When They Were Making It drop every Tuesday. Follow now wherever you get your podcasts.
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About When They Were Making It
Marilyn Monroe. Casablanca. Audrey Hepburn. The Wizard of Oz. Charlie Chaplin. Breakfast at Tiffany's. Alfred Hitchcock. Sunset Boulevard. What do they all have in common? They had to make it first. Each week we bring you the untold human stories behind classic Hollywood's biggest icons and most beloved films. Not the myths. Not the takedowns. The whole human story. From the silent era to the early 1960s — the people, the films, and the impossible work of becoming a legend. WTWMI is written, produced, and hosted by Patrick Rankin. Original artwork by Simone Beech and original music by Lionel Ziblat. A new chapter every Tuesday. Follow along wherever you get your podcasts.
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