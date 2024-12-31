About Going Rogue

A podcast about the film industry that looks at both the films, and the industry. The show covers the writing, shooting, editing and reshooting of troubled films and tries to not only find out what happened, but why, sometimes in a single episode, sometimes over an entire season. Hosted by film writer Tansy Gardam, Going Rogue is all about the context and complications of making movies, and the often wild reasons that films are... like that. You can support the show at Patreon.com/GoingRoguePodcast