Going Rogue

Podcast Going Rogue
Tansy Gardam
A podcast about the film industry that looks at both the films, and the industry. The show covers the writing, shooting, editing and reshooting of troubled film...
TV & FilmFilm History

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • PREVIEW: Gambit (Bonus Episode)
    This is a preview of our Patreon bonus episode on Josh Zetumer's Gambit script - you can check out the full episode here wooimmabouttamaykeaNAYMEfomaselth.wav
    --------  
    25:36
  • The Star Wars Holiday Special
    The disastrous Star Wars Holiday Special aired exactly once, on November 17th 1978. For decades, George Lucas attempted to erase all trace of it from pop culture, and very nearly succeeded. So here’s an exhaustive history of how and why it happened. If you want to support the show, we now have a ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠! You can subscribe for bonus episodes, plug-free versions of the show and my eternal love and gratitude. Just don't do it through the iOS app. You can follow the show on twitter or tumblr @goingroguepod, or for slightly less hinged content, follow @tansyclipboard on twitter or @tansyg.bsky.social on Bluesky. If you want to get in touch, you can email [email protected] CLIPS USED:  Meet Boba Fett: Initial 1978 Costume Test The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978) The Donny and Marie Show: Star Wars Special (1977) Bob Hope’s Scar Wars (from the Bob Hoope All Stars Comedy Special 1977) George Lucas Video l Robot Chicken MUSIC USED: John Williams - Cantina Band The Doors - The Alabama Song “Leaving Home”, “Covert Affair”, “Backed Vibes Clean”, “Thinking Music”, “Cool Rock”, “The Hall of the Mountain King”, “Chill Wave”, “Holiday Weasel”, “Rock Hybrid”, “Malicious”, “Tango de Manzana”, “Prelude and Action”, “Peaceful Desolation”, “Bossa Antigua”, “On The Ground”, “Loopster”, “Rollin at 5”, “Rising”, “Odyssey”, “Deadly Roulette”, “Morgana Rides”, “Floating Cities”, “Monkeys Spinning Monkeys”, “Study and Relax”, “The Path of the Goblin King”, “Groove Grove”, “Moonlight Hall”, &“Frost Waltz” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0  License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ “Suspended Animation” & “Synapse” by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
    --------  
    54:14
  • Cinderella
    In 1950, Cinderella saved Disney from destruction. In 2015, Cinderella went on a wild journey from swashbuckling adventure to a visually sumptuous but emotionally vacuous film that set the template for the Live Action Remakes that now threaten to swallow cinema whole. If you want to support the show, we now have a ⁠Patreon⁠! You can subscribe for bonus episodes, plug-free versions of the show and my eternal love and gratitude. Just don't do it through the iOS app. You can follow the show on twitter or tumblr @goingroguepod, or for slightly less hinged content, follow @tansyclipboard on twitter or @tansyg.bsky.social on Bluesky. If you want to get in touch, you can email [email protected] CLIPS USED:  Cinderella (dir. Kenneth Branagh, 2015) Steven Soderbergh's State of Cinema Address at the San Francisco International Film Festival The Creator (dir. Gareth Edwards, 2023) Kenneth Branagh on Kermode and Mayo Variety Artisans: Sandy Powell and the Costumes of Cinderella Cinderella Costume Designer Sandy Powell (Press Conference) Cinderella Interview - Sandy Powell Sandy Powell Interview MUSIC "Backed Vibes Clean", "Divertissment", "Loopster", "Waltz - Tschikovsky Op. 40", "Chill Wave”, “Deadly Roulette”, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”, “Dirt Rhodes”, “Morgana Rides”, “Crypto”, “Arid Foothills”, “Bleeping Demo”, “On The Ground”, “Lost Frontier”, “Rollin At 5”, “Frost Waltz”, “The Snow Queen”, “Unanswered Questions”,  “Frost Waltz (Alternate)”, “Gymnopedie No.1”, “Concentration” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0  License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ “Suspended Animation” by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com “Blue Danube”, “Romeo and Juliet” by PM Music
    --------  
    1:00:49
  • Gladiator II
    This is not the story of the Gladiator II that you will see in cinemas. This is the story of the time Russell Crowe went rogue and commissioned a script for a Gladiator sequel where Maximus returns from the dead to save the early Christian Church from annihilation and is cursed by the gods to live forever. FOGHORN: Sound of Freedom is real bad y'all! If you want to support the show, we now have a Patreon! You can subscribe for bonus episodes, plug-free versions of the show and my eternal love and gratitude. Just don't do it through the iOS app. You can follow the show on twitter or tumblr @goingroguepod, or for slightly less hinged content, follow @tansyclipboard on twitter or @tansyg.bsky.social on Bluesky. If you want to get in touch, you can email [email protected] CLIPS USED:  Gladiator (dir. Ridley Scott, 2000) Gladiator: Deleted Scenes with Commentary from Ridley Scott (Dreamworks) Gladiator: Behind the Scenes (Dreamworks) WTF With Marc Maron: Nick Cave Happy Sad Confused: Russell Crowe  Ridley Scott Talks “Gladiator 2” by Nick Cave MUSIC Nick Cave and Warren Ellis - The Proposition #3 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand Hans Zimmer & Lisa Gerrad - Barbarian Horde   Harry Gregson-Williams - Logan Through Time “Leaving Home”, “Deadly Roulette”, “Morgana Rides”, “Crossing the Chasm”, “Devastation and Revenge”, “Crypto”, “Shadowlands 1- Horizon”, “Gloom Horizon” “Black Vortex”, “Intrepid”, “Cambodian Odyssey”, “Lost Time”, “Ever Mindful”, “Darkling”, “Rynos”, “Synapse”, “Divertisment”, “Peaceful Desolation” & “Unanswered Questions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0  License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ “Suspended Animation” & “Synapse” by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com
    --------  
    51:53
  • Megalopolis
    Francis Ford Coppola is undeniably one of the greatest filmmakers who has ever lived. Megalopolis is the film he has been chasing for nearly 40 years. But when the posters declare “From The Man Who Brought You The Godfather and Apocalypse Now”, they should probably add “And Live Cinema and Tetro.” CONTENT WARNING: This episode discusses fictional depictions of sexual assault and sexual violence from 24: 35 to 27:15, and allegations of inappropriate on-set behaviour from 1:06:30 - 1:07:30 If you want to support the show, we now have a ⁠Patreon⁠! You can subscribe for bonus episodes, plug-free versions of the show and also my upcoming unhinged rant about BBC America's The Watch. You can follow the show on twitter or tumblr @goingroguepod, or for slightly less hinged content, follow @tansyclipboard on twitter or @tansyg.bsky.social on Bluesky. If you want to get in touch, you can email [email protected] CLIPS USED:  Megalopolis (dir. Francis Ford Coppola, 2024) Megalopolis Trailers (Lionsgate) Francis Ford Coppola Predicting The Future At 1979 Oscars  Adam Driver Talks 65, Fighting Dinosaurs, and Filming Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis (Collider) MUSIC “As I Figure”, “Egmont Overture”, “Crypto”, “In The Hall Of The Mountain King”, “Dirt Rhodes”, “Vanishing”, “Dark Times”, “Morgana Rides” “Odyssey”, “That Zen Moment”, “Chill Wave”, “On The Cool Side”, “Screen Saver”, “Metaphysik”, “Groove Grove”, “Fairytale Waltz”, “Divertisment”, “Peaceful Desolation” & “Unanswered Questions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0  License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ “Suspended Animation” & “Synapse” by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com PM Music: Ride of the Valkyries, Winter Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 
    --------  
    1:17:00

About Going Rogue

A podcast about the film industry that looks at both the films, and the industry. The show covers the writing, shooting, editing and reshooting of troubled films and tries to not only find out what happened, but why, sometimes in a single episode, sometimes over an entire season. Hosted by film writer Tansy Gardam, Going Rogue is all about the context and complications of making movies, and the often wild reasons that films are... like that. You can support the show at Patreon.com/GoingRoguePodcast
