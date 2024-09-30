Eye of the Duck: A Film Podcast

Rest in peace, Val Kilmer. This week, we’re devoting our episode to Val and his smoldering performance in Joel Schumacher’s first foray into the Batman franchise. There will never be another Dark Knight like you, Mr. Kilmer.Between Jim Carrey’s unhinged take on the Riddler, Tommy Lee Jones trying against all odds to out-crazy him, and the overwhelming aura of horny energy exuding from Nicole Kidman, there is a lot to unpack with this 90s classic. Strap in, we’re getting takeout in the (very phallic) Batmobile.Next week, it’s Schumacher’s even more deranged follow-up, BATMAN & ROBIN. Join the conversation on our Discord at https://discord.com/invite/RssDc3brsx and get more Eye of the Duck on our Patreon show, After Hours https://www.patreon.com/EyeoftheDuckPodReferences:Special FeaturesShadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight Pt. 5Riddle Me This: Why is Batman Forever?Out of the Shadows: The Production Design of Batman ForeverThe Many Faces of Gotham CityScoring Forever: The Music of Batman ForeverMichael Keaton Confirmed to Star in “Batman 3”Michael Keaton Drops OutMichael Keaton on Batman ForeverWilliam Baldwin Among Many Considered For BatmanJohnny Depp Considered For BatmanNicole Kidman Wants to Kiss BatmanBurton Pushed Out Of Batman FranchiseEmpire Tim Burton InterviewThe Beginning of Patrick Leahy’s Journey in HollywoodWarner Brothers Unhappy with Batman ReturnsEntertainment Weekly on “Batman 3”John McTiernan Turns Down “Batman 3”Joel Schumacher Replaces Tim BurtonThe Hollywood Reporter Production HistoryCinefantastique Vol 26 No 4 Production HistoryCineFex 1995 No 063 Production HistoryForbes Joel Schumacher InterviewJanet and Lee Batchler Discuss Writing Batman ForeverVulture Joel Schumacher InterviewEntertainment Weekly Joel Schumacher InterviewFilm Stories Production HistoryJanet & Lee Batchler Old ScriptCredits:Eye of the Duck is created, hosted, and produced by Dom Nero and Adam Volerich.This episode was edited by Michael Gaspari.This episode was researched by Parth Marathe.Our logo was designed by Francesca Volerich. You can purchase her work at francescavolerich.com/shopThe "Adam's Blu-Ray Corner" theme was produced by Chase Sterling.This miniseries was programmed with the help of Nik Long.Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Letterboxd or join the conversation at Eye of the DiscordLearn more at eyeoftheduckpod.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
2:53:20
The Heroic Trio (1993)
Bonus! Johnny To's windswept, smoldering superhero masterpiece may not exactly exist in the Batman continuity… but we sure as hell are going to talk about it anyway.Starring Michelle Yeoh, Anita Mui, and Maggie Cheung, we thought this bonkers dream of an action noir would be the perfect appetizer for our upcoming Schumacher era. Whether it was intentional or not, Schumacher's films look suspiciously similar to THE HEROIC TRIO. And we're going to get to the bottom of it!

References:
Special Features
Superhero Sisterhood
No Ordinary Actor: Anthony Wong
Planet Hong Kong: Popular Cinema and the Art of Entertainment by David Bordwell
Hong Kong Cinema: The Extra Dimensions by Stephen Teo
Hong Kong New Wave
Sight & Sound March 1995 Vol. 5 Production History
Metrograph Production History
House of Asian Cinema James Pax Interview
Henry Sheehan Johnnie To Interview
Michelle Yeoh Takes Down Conan
1:44:50
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Bruce Timm's animated Batverse is for many people the defining adaptation of the character, and this week we're here to tell you why.We're going deep on THE ANIMATED SERIES over on our Patreon show (link below!) but here on the main feed it's all about the original villain, The Phantasm, and how she helped inspire a tormented Bruce Wayne to leave his personal life behind for a life in vigilantism.Also…Abe Vigoda? A young, creepy Joker?! The Phantasm's return in JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED: EPILOGUE? We are in Batman heaven this week.

References:
Empire Production History
The Making of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
DC Animated Alan Burnett Interview
The Hollywood Reporter Production History
The Hollywood Reporter Batman: The Animated Series Production History
UCSB Script to Screen: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
SDCC Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Panel
Back Issue Batman: The Animated Series Oral History
Wild Cartoon Kingdom Issue #2 Production History
Comics Scene V.2 #40
Comics Scene #43, June 1994
Hans Zimmer Helps Shirley Walker
Alan Burnett Takes Credit For Andrea
Batman: The Animated Series Podcast Alan Burnett Interview
2:09:21
Introducing: Law & Crime’s LUIGI
When Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, the media called it a senseless crime. But online, a different story emerged—one of rage, reckoning, and a suspected killer turned folk hero. More than just a true crime podcast, LUIGI, hosted by Jesse Weber, dares to look beyond the crime and the accused to explore a cultural tipping point in America, asking you to decide - is the status quo enough, or is it time for a cultural reckoning?Listen to Law&Crime’s LUIGI exclusively on Wondery+ and follow the show page to keep up on all the latest developments. You can join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts. Visit www.wondery.com/links/luigi and start your free trial now!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5:32
Batman Returns (1992) with Griffin Newman (Blank Check)
Griffin Newman returns! And this time he's brought with him the Bat, the Cat, the Penguin, and….Shreck? Yes, we've got THE TICK's Arthur to talk all things superhero movies, performing in costume, transitioning from comedian to action hero, and why there will never be a better Bruce Wayne than Michael Keaton. Also, we gush about how truly reprehensible and brilliant Danny DeVito is in this film! He stayed in character throughout the entire production! Demented!

References:
Special Features
The Bat, the Cat, and the Penguin
Shadows of the Bat: The Cinematic Saga of the Dark Knight Part 4
Making-up the Penguin
Assembling the Arctic Army
Bats, Mattes, and Dark Knights: The Visual Effects of Batman Returns
Inside the Elfman Studios: The Music of Batman Returns
Fangoria #160 Production History
Cinefantastique Vol 22 No 2 (Oct 1991) Production History
Cinefantastique Vol 23 No 1 (Aug 1992) Production History
Cinefantastique Vol 23 No 2-3 (Oct 1992) Production History
Burton on Burton by Mark Salisbury
Cinefex #51 Production History
The Hollywood Reporter Production History
Stan Winston Penguin SFX Breakdown
Stan Winston Army of Penguins SFX Breakdown
Marlon Wayans Cast (Then Cut) as Robin
Sean Young on Playing Catwoman Now
Tim Burton on Returning to the Franchise
Money Into Light Daniel Waters Interview
ASC Cinematography Breakdown
Empire Danny Elfman Interview
AFI Production History
Daniel Waters on Batman (1989)
We Are Cult Production History
"Batman 2" by Sam Hamm
A podcast about movies and the scenes that make them special. Each week, hosts Dom Nero and Adam Volerich explore a movie by finding the scene at its core–what David Lynch calls an "Eye of the Duck" scene. Join Dom and Adam as they celebrate cinema's greatest scenes, charting franchises such as Alien, The Evil Dead, and Indiana Jones, and major movements in film history, like '80s Dark Fantasy, Winter Horror, and Cyberpunk.