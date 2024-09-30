Eye of the Duck: A Film Podcast

Batman Forever (1995)

Rest in peace, Val Kilmer. This week, we're devoting our episode to Val and his smoldering performance in Joel Schumacher's first foray into the Batman franchise. There will never be another Dark Knight like you, Mr. Kilmer.Between Jim Carrey's unhinged take on the Riddler, Tommy Lee Jones trying against all odds to out-crazy him, and the overwhelming aura of horny energy exuding from Nicole Kidman, there is a lot to unpack with this 90s classic. Strap in, we're getting takeout in the (very phallic) Batmobile.Next week, it's Schumacher's even more deranged follow-up, BATMAN & ROBIN. Join the conversation on our Discord at https://discord.com/invite/RssDc3brsx and get more Eye of the Duck on our Patreon show, After Hours https://www.patreon.com/EyeoftheDuckPodCredits:Eye of the Duck is created, hosted, and produced by Dom Nero and Adam Volerich.This episode was edited by Michael Gaspari.This episode was researched by Parth Marathe.Our logo was designed by Francesca Volerich. You can purchase her work at francescavolerich.com/shopThe "Adam's Blu-Ray Corner" theme was produced by Chase Sterling.This miniseries was programmed with the help of Nik Long.Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Letterboxd or join the conversation at Eye of the DiscordLearn more at eyeoftheduckpod.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.