Caleb Williams leads the Bears to another victory and Ryan Poles almost pulls off a trade for Matthew Judon. 3x Pro Bowler Kyle Long joins host Peter Schrager to reflect on his Bears tenure, and why thinks Williams may be the real deal.

The Bears wrap up the preseason, and Ian Wheeler tears his ACL. Host Peter Schrager goes behind the scenes with Hard Knocks Sound Supervisor Mark Ricci.

The Bears make their final cuts heading into week 1 of the 2024 season. Director of Photography Hannah Epstein joins Host Peter Schrager to discuss following and filming the Bears on Hard Knocks.

Andrew Siciliano debuts as host of the Hard Knocks podcast to follow the reigning MVP and his team prepare for the 2025 season in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills. Stream the HBO Original Hard Knocks on HBO Max, then watch or listen to the official Hard Knocks podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Host Andrew Siciliano shares his insight into Bills training camp in Rochester, Josh Allen's special relationship with Bills Mafia, and the return of Tre Wright. Seventeen-year veteran QB and Hard Knocks alum Ryan Fitzpatrick reflects on his time in Buffalo and reveals why he and Bills fans just get each other.

Listen to the official Hard Knocks Podcast from HBO and NFL Films. Hosted by Andrew Siciliano, the podcast dives into each episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, recaps and analysis, as well as interviews with the key people making decisions on and off the field. Watch the HBO Original Hard Knocks on HBO Max and listen to the Hard Knocks podcast wherever you get your podcasts.