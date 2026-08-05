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The Tony Kornheiser Show

This Show Stinks Productions, LLC
NewsSports
The Tony Kornheiser Show
Latest episode

557 episodes

  • The Tony Kornheiser Show

    “Gutted Like A Fish”

    08/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Tony opens the show by another rough loss by the Nats and how the team looks after the trade deadline, and he also talks about some major changes coming to horse racing’s Triple Crown. Buster Olney calls in to talk about the state of Tony’s garden after a very hot summer, and he also talks about the big moves made around the league at the trade deadline, Bob Ryan calls in to talk about the hot streak the Red Sox and also about the 76ers getting LeBron after the Jaylen Brown trade, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
    Songs : The Webstirs “Roulette” ; “When It’s Gone”
  • The Tony Kornheiser Show

    “Was there cake?”

    08/03/2026 | 57 mins.
    Tony opens the show by talking to Sean who hung out with some Littles over the weekend, and also about playing in a member / member tournament over the weekend, and he also talks about the Nats getting swept by the Braves, and also about the trades the Nats have made and what they look like now. Michael Wilbon calls in to talk about Tarik Skubal getting traded to the Dodgers and the ripple effects of that trade, and he talks about the Rocket Classic and the state of the PGA, Mark Feinsand calls in to talk some more about the Skubal trade and and what else may happen before the deadline, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.

    Songs : Historically Close Friends “Man Of Your Dreams” ; Dan Bern “Glavine, Maddux, Kurkjian and Smoltz”
  • The Tony Kornheiser Show

    “Oh, Calcuttas!”

    07/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Tony opens the show by talking about the schedule for the show in August, and he also talks about the Nats, and about getting the “Godfather treatment” while he was in Rehoboth, and he has some happy news about Luke Russert. Jason La Canfora calls in to talk about what he’s been up to this summer, and he also talks about camps opening up around the NFL and some of the big stories coming out of that. Jeff Ma calls in to catch up with Tony and talk about what gamblers have been focused on during the summer, and also about a charity golf event he has coming up in August, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
    Songs : Post Sex Nachos “All For You” ; “Sound Of You
  • The Tony Kornheiser Show

    “ABC House”

    07/29/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Tony opens the show by reading an email, and he also talks about spending time with childhood friends, and he talks about the Nats, and the bad weather that slammed the East Coast last night. Tim Kurkjian calls in to talk about what he’s hearing on the trade front as the deadline approaches, Ryan McGee calls in to talk about what’s going on at UNC after they placed football GM Mike Lombardi on paid leave, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
    Songs : Fifi Knifefight “Leech” ; “So Cool”
  • The Tony Kornheiser Show

    “3-17”

    07/27/2026 | 59 mins.
    Tony opens the show by talking about spending the weekend golfing with some of his oldest friends, and he also talks to Alan Bubes about the Nats having another scary ninth inning, and about their trade with the Red Sox. Michael Wilbon calls in to talk about LeBron James signing with the 76ers and how that impacts the balance of power in the East, Brian Windhorst calls in to give his thoughts on LeBron going to Philly, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
    Songs : Philip Martin “This Is Another Song About Sylvia Plath” ; The Morning Line “Anehdonia”
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About The Tony Kornheiser Show
"The Tony Kornheiser Show" (now available exclusively on-demand) is a topical, daily talk show that starts with sports and quickly moves into politics, current events, entertainment and, really, whatever happens to be on Tony’s mind that day. The format of the show—regular sit-in guests with familiar interviews and segments—highlights not only the unique perspective of Tony Kornheiser but also the expertise of his network of friends. Join one of the most recognizable and outspoken commentators of sports and entertainment (longtime radio host in Washington, DC and current co-host of ESPN's PTI) and enjoy original episodes published every weekday ‪starting September 6th.
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