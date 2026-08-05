Tony opens the show by talking to Sean who hung out with some Littles over the weekend, and also about playing in a member / member tournament over the weekend, and he also talks about the Nats getting swept by the Braves, and also about the trades the Nats have made and what they look like now. Michael Wilbon calls in to talk about Tarik Skubal getting traded to the Dodgers and the ripple effects of that trade, and he talks about the Rocket Classic and the state of the PGA, Mark Feinsand calls in to talk some more about the Skubal trade and and what else may happen before the deadline, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.



Songs : Historically Close Friends “Man Of Your Dreams” ; Dan Bern “Glavine, Maddux, Kurkjian and Smoltz”