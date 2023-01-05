"The Tony Kornheiser Show" (now available exclusively on-demand) is a topical, daily talk show that starts with sports and quickly moves into politics, current ... More
“Aqua Feet”
Tony opens the show by reading some emails about what kind of sneakers he should be wearing, and he also talks about Luke Russert’s new book “Look For Me There” and the Nats. Tim Legler calls in to talk about the NBA playoffs and why Joel Embiid deserved to be the MVP, Andy Beyer phones in to preview the Kentucky Derby (and who he likes to win), and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
Songs : The Hanoi Ragmen “Foolhearted” ; “Animalisms”
5/4/2023
1:01:28
“La Cheeserie!!!!!!”
Tony opens the show by talking about an XFL highlight, and also about the importance of the Red Zone to his cable package. Chuck Culpepper phones in from Kentucky ahead of the Derby to talk about the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown, Richard Justice calls in to talk about Rome, the return of Bryce Harper, the resurgence of the Orioles and Pirates, and also about Jacob deGrom’s chances to make it into the Hall of Fame, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
Songs : Heather Aubrey Lloyd “Even Now” ; “I Don’t Know What To Do”
5/3/2023
1:02:30
“Infinite Crab Mallets”
Tony opens the show by reading some emails and clearing up the mystery of the TK golf ball found in Cooperstown. Michael Wilbon calls in to talk about hockey, the NFL Draft, and the NBA playoffs, Jason La Canfora phones in to give his thoughts on the draft, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
Songs : Mike Steinel “Travelin’ Light” ; Rock on Troglodyte “Ode to Merfolk”
5/1/2023
1:02:51
“Loose underpants”
Tony opens the show by reluctantly talking about the NBA, and he also talks about the Nats, and he reads an email from a listener who says he found Tony’s golf ball in Cooperstown. Jeff Passan calls in to talk about Max Scherzer’s suspension, stolen bases, and the division leaders after 1 month, Barry Svrluga phones in to talk about the ruling on the MASN deal and how that impacts the sale of the Nats, and also about how good the O’s have become, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
Songs : Decker “Sea Change” ; “Mojave”
4/27/2023
1:09:05
“I used the other word”
Tony opens the show by talking about chickens, the Nats, and the Suns. Booger McFarland calls in to share his memories of draft night, Bob Ryan phones in to talk about the Celtics and the Bruins, and Tony closes out the show by opening up the Mailbag.
Songs : Lukwesa Morin “All About That” ; Dan Bern “I’m and A.I. Bot”
