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89 episodes
- Shopping for a new box blind and wondering if the upgrades are worth it? I sat down with Kile from Maverick Hunting Blinds inside their brand-new XLV to get an unfiltered first look at what changed this year — nearly double-sized windows, fully pre-assembled panels, and a patent-pending 7-bolt system that builds the whole blind in about 20 minutes.
What we cover in this episode:
· What's new on the XLV: bigger windows, pre-assembled panels, and a redesigned insulated door with full overlap.
· The patent-pending 7-bolt assembly system and how it locks together in about 20 minutes.
· How scent-tight the blind really is, including where the sweet spot for deer downwind seems to land.
· Maverick's new adjustable platform — 5 to 10 feet in six-inch increments, including leveling on a hillside.
· Hunting with a newborn and young kids, plus a shotgun-to-rifle debate on deer herd quality.
Subscribe to the podcast and follow along on YouTube for the full walkthrough video, and head to drawnwest.com/giveaway to enter the Mathews Arc giveaway with this episode's code word.
Save 10% on the new XLV blind with code DRAWNWEST!
https://maverickhunting.com/?ref=getdrawnwest
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Sponsors and Discounts:
GOHUNT Insider - $50 Gear Shop Credit with code DRAWNWEST
https://alnk.to/g3aa8L4
GOHUNT Gear Shop – 10% off most items with code DRAWNWEST https://alnk.to/e75Pm4u
Save 10% on Maverick Hunting Blinds & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST https://maverickhunting.com/?ref=getdrawnwest
Save 20% On Reveal Cell Cams & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST20
https://www.tactacam.com/
Best Prices on Trauma Kits & First Aid at Jase.com
https://rstr.co/jasemedical/getdrawnwest
00:00:00 Rolling for the first in-person episode & meeting Kyle
00:01:19 First podcast ever recorded inside a hunting blind
00:02:06 First impressions of the XLV: bigger windows, better visibility
00:03:40 Scent containment test: guests have no idea we're in here
00:04:20 Pre-assembled panels and the new insulated door
00:05:24 The patent-pending 7-bolt assembly system explained
00:07:09 Just how airtight is this blind? Scent control breakdown
00:10:13 Hunting with kids and a newborn this season
00:14:17 XLV dimensions vs. the all-new XLTM blind
00:15:29 New adjustable platform system: 5 to 10 feet
00:20:06 Bear hunting plans and a close call while turkey hunting
00:26:26 Shotgun vs. rifle: will it improve deer herds?
- GIVEAWAY: $4000 Mathews Arc Pacakge! Enter Now: https://www.getdrawnwest.com/giveaways
Ever wonder why almost nobody in bowhunting content talks about bare shaft tuning — even though it might matter more than any broadhead you'll ever buy? I sat down with Troy Fowler, better known as Ranch Fairy, who's been in on hundreds of archery kills on hogs and whitetail and has helped test broadhead terminal ballistics on Cape Buffalo. We get into why bare shaft tuning gets skipped by almost everyone, why mechanical broadheads lose their cutting edge on impact, and why mass — not speed — is what actually breaks bone.
We walk through the real difference between single bevel and mechanical broadheads, how much arrow weight you need before a broadhead can call itself a "bone breaker," and why blood trail distance comes down to shot placement more than broadhead choice. Troy also breaks down lessons from Ed Ashby's terminal ballistics research, including why a blunter, single-bevel design outperformed sharper designs on Cape Buffalo. There's a bonus code word in this episode worth 50 giveaway entries for the Mathews ARC giveaway.
What we cover in this episode:
· Why bare shaft tuning is the one step nobody talks about, and why Troy himself still avoids it on his own arrows.
· Single bevel vs. mechanical broadheads — why mechanical blades take on damage the instant they deploy into hide, hair, and bone.
· Why you need 600+ grains of arrow mass before a "bone breaking" broadhead actually breaks bone
· The vital V approach for shortening blood trails in thick cover, and why aiming close to the crease matters more than broadhead choice
· What Ed Ashby's Cape Buffalo terminal ballistics testing revealed about broadhead shape, penetration, and pass-through rates.
· Why time-of-flight at 60 yards is roughly equivalent to a 600-yard rifle shot, and why that changes ethical shot distance.
If this helps you rethink your arrow setup, subscribe to the podcast, leave a rating and review, and follow @getdrawnwest on Instagram. And go enter the Mathews ARC giveaway at getdrawnwest.com/giveaway — the code word from this episode is worth 50 entries!
Stay Ahead of Hunting Season with the Drawn West Newsletter.
Get practical emails on deadlines, draw strategy, new episodes, and giveaway updates.
Join Here: https://www.getdrawnwest.com/newsletter
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FREE Gear Checklist:
https://www.getdrawnwest.com/gear
Connect with Brian Krebs
https://linktr.ee/getdrawnwest
Have Questions or Comments? Send an email to Brian@getdrawnwest.com!
Sponsors and Discounts:
GOHUNT Insider - $50 Gear Shop Credit with code DRAWNWEST
https://alnk.to/g3aa8L4
GOHUNT Gear Shop – 10% off most items with code DRAWNWEST https://alnk.to/e75Pm4u
Save 10% on Maverick Hunting Blinds & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST https://maverickhunting.com/?ref=getdrawnwest
Save 20% On Reveal Cell Cams & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST20
https://www.tactacam.com/
Best Prices on Trauma Kits & First Aid at Jase.com
https://rstr.co/jasemedical/getdrawnwest
The Year of Suppressors: Buying, Trusts, and Hunting With Brandon Maddox of Silencer Central09/03/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Win our $4000 Mathews ARC Package:
https://www.getdrawnwest.com/giveaways
In this episode, Brian sits down with Brandon Maddox, founder of Silencer Central and creator of the Banish suppressor line, to unpack why 2026 is being called "the year of suppressors." Brandon has been in the industry since 2005 and breaks down what's actually driving the surge, how to judge suppressor quality when brands are popping up overnight, and why trusts still matter even after the tax stamp changed. He also gets into the real differences between titanium and aluminum cans, and what changes for hunters once they take the earplugs out in the field.
Highlights:
· Why 2026 is being called "the year of suppressors"
· How to judge whether a suppressor is actually good quality, regardless of brand
· What an NFA gun trust does, and whether you even need one
· The real history of why trusts became popular (it's not what you'd guess)
· Titanium vs. aluminum: what actually matters long term
· What getting a barrel threaded for a suppressor looks like, start to finish
· The real hunting benefits: sound, recoil, and tracking your shot placement
If you've ever wondered why suppressors are suddenly everywhere, or you're weighing whether one is worth the paperwork, hit play. And don't forget — our Mathews ARC bow giveaway is live at drawnwest.com/giveaway, with a bonus code word dropped later in this episode for 50 extra entries.
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https://www.getdrawnwest.com/articles
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Connect with Brian Krebs
https://linktr.ee/getdrawnwest
Have Questions or Comments? Send an email to Brian@getdrawnwest.com!
Sponsors and Discounts:
GOHUNT Insider - $50 Gear Shop Credit with code DRAWNWEST
https://alnk.to/g3aa8L4
GOHUNT Gear Shop – 10% off most items with code DRAWNWEST https://alnk.to/e75Pm4u
Save 10% on Maverick Hunting Blinds & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST https://maverickhunting.com/?ref=getdrawnwest
Save 20% On Reveal Cell Cams & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST20
https://www.tactacam.com/
Best Prices on Trauma Kits & First Aid at Jase.com
https://rstr.co/jasemedical/getdrawnwest
00:48 Introduction to Suppressors and the Podcast
02:20 The Evolution of Suppressor Legislation
05:12 Understanding Suppressor Mechanics and Performance
08:02 Choosing the Right Suppressor
11:18 The Importance of Trusts in Suppressor Ownership
14:15 Navigating the Trust Setup Process
17:08 Benefits of Trusts for Suppressor Ownership
20:14 Final Thoughts on Suppressors and Trusts
28:46 Navigating Suppressor Ownership
29:53 Trusts and Inheritance Planning
31:48 Efficiency in ATF Processing
34:58 Simplifying the Suppressor Purchase Process
37:03 Fingerprinting and Trust Creation
39:01 The Role of Experts in Firearm Transfers
40:55 Understanding Firearm Trusts
42:48 Threading Firearms for Suppressors
46:00 Hunting with Suppressors: Expectations and Benefits
52:28 The Chaos of Shotgun Shooting
53:21 Benefits of Suppressors in Hunting
55:15 Tracking Shots and Confidence in Hunting
56:57 The Impact of Suppressors on Shot Visibility
57:45 Modular Suppressors and Recoil Management
01:00:58 Choosing the Right Silencer for Your Rifle
01:02:23 The Rise of Rimfire Silencers
01:04:29 The Importance of Silencers for Farm Life
- Ever pick up a pair of binoculars and feel like you're fighting it — a focus dial that's stuck or floppy, glass that gives you a headache after an hour? That's the opposite of what I noticed the first time I looked through a pair of Mavens. Everything just feels like it's in the right spot doing the job it was meant to do. So I got Craig and Jordan from Maven Built Optics on the podcast to explain why.
We get into the engineering and the "secret sauce" — the magnesium chassis, the knurling, why the focus dial is smooth but not loose, and how every optic that leaves Lander, Wyoming has been inspected by a real set of human hands. Plus how to pick between 8x, 10x, 12x, and 15x binos; why Maven's B2 is 11x45 instead of 10x42; and how the S3 spotting scope's interchangeable reticle eyepiece can tell you if a moose is legal before you pull the trigger. Then the origin story, the demo program, the new RS6 LPVO, and a code word worth 50 giveaway entries.
What we cover in this episode:
• Why Maven optics feel different — materials, tolerances, and edge-to-edge clarity
• How to choose 8x, 10x, 12x, or 15x binos for treestand, timber, or western glassing
• Why the B2 is 11x45 instead of the standard 10x42 (abakonic prism, light gathering)
• The S3 spotting scope and its interchangeable reticle eyepieces (MOA and MIL)
• How to measure a legal 50-inch moose at distance with a reticle and rangefinder
• Maven's direct-to-consumer origin story and the try-before-you-buy demo program
• The new RS6 1–10x LPVO: locking turret, toolless zero, 34mm tube
• What's next from Maven — plus this episode's code word for 50 giveaway entries
If this helps you sort your next optics purchase, subscribe, leave a rating and review, and follow @getdrawnwest on Instagram. And enter the Mathews ARC giveaway at getdrawnwest.com/giveaway — secret code word for 50 extra entries in this episode!
Enter the Mathews ARC Giveaway: https://www.getdrawnwest.com/giveaways
Stay Ahead of Hunting Season with the Drawn West Newsletter.
Get practical emails on deadlines, draw strategy, new episodes, and giveawayupdates.
Join Here: https://www.getdrawnwest.com/newsletter
Looking for more content from Drawn West? Check out our latestarticle!
FREE Gear Checklist:
https://www.getdrawnwest.com/gear
Connect with Brian Krebs
https://linktr.ee/getdrawnwest
Have Questions or Comments? Send an email to Brian@getdrawnwest.com!
Sponsorsand Discounts:
GOHUNTInsider - $50 Gear Shop Credit with code DRAWNWEST
https://alnk.to/g3aa8L4
GOHUNT GearShop – 10% off most items with code DRAWNWEST https://alnk.to/e75Pm4u
Save 10% onMaverick Hunting Blinds & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST https://maverickhunting.com/?ref=getdrawnwest
Save 20% OnReveal Cell Cams & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST20
https://www.tactacam.com/
Best Prices on Trauma Kits & First Aid at Jase.com
https://rstr.co/jasemedical/getdrawnwest
- Want to know if the new Mathews ARC is actually worth the upgrade over the Lift X? I shot both, carried both in the field, and I'm breaking down exactly what changed — the good, the small, and the stuff that probably isn't worth buying a new bow for. Plus, I'm giving away a fully custom Mathews ARC and over $4,000 in accessories in the biggest giveaway Drawn West has ever run.
I walk through my full 2026 bow build on the ARC 34, from the SWX Z comfort mods and integrated Silent Connect System to my stabilizer setup. Then I get into the arrow change I've been avoiding for a decade — moving off my trusty Black Eagle Deep Impacts to the X Impacts in a 200 spine, switching from right-hand to left-hand helical fletching, and dropping my broadhead weight from 200 grains to 125. There's a bonus code word in this episode worth 50 giveaway entries, so listen for it.
What we cover in this episode:
Mathews ARC vs Lift X vs my old Halon — what actually feels different at full draw and on the shot break.
The ARC features worth caring about: past-parallel cams, integrated SCS bow hoist, 7-degree angled stabilizer mount, and SWX Z comfort mods at 82 pounds.
Why I went with the 34" axle-to-axle and whether the longer bow is a problem in ground blinds, treestands, and saddles.
The full giveaway prize list: Dialed Proof slider sight, QAD IMX2 rest, Black Eagle arrows, custom wraps, VPA broadheads, Mod Saw cutter, Big Shot 24" target, Anchor Point bow holder, Conquest 3K carbon stabilizers, and a bonus Matthews Low Pro quiver.
How the new app-based giveaway works — email and phone entry, live winner announcement, ~6-week run, bonus entries for follows, ratings, and referrals.
My arrow overhaul: Black Eagle X Impacts in 200 spine, Bitzenburger jig, DCA Super Sabre fletchings at 2-degree left-hand helical, and left-hand bevel VPA Omega broadheads.
Why I'm dropping to 125-grain broadheads this year and targeting a ~525-grain finished arrow for whitetails and black bear.
This episode's bonus code word for 50 giveaway entries.
If this breakdown helps you decide on your bow or arrow setup this year, subscribe to the podcast, leave a rating and review, and follow @getdrawnwest on Instagram so you don't miss the rest of the build series. And go enter the ARC giveaway at getdrawnwest.com/giveaway
Stay Ahead of Hunting Season with the Drawn West Newsletter.
Get practical emails on deadlines, draw strategy, new episodes, and giveawayupdates.
Join Here: https://www.getdrawnwest.com/newsletter
FREE Gear Checklist:
https://www.getdrawnwest.com/gear
Connect with Brian Krebs
https://linktr.ee/getdrawnwest
Have Questions or Comments? Send an email to Brian@getdrawnwest.com!
Sponsorsand Discounts:
GOHUNTInsider - $50 Gear Shop Credit with code DRAWNWEST
https://alnk.to/g3aa8L4
GOHUNT GearShop – 10% off most items with code DRAWNWEST https://alnk.to/e75Pm4u
Save 10% onMaverick Hunting Blinds & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST https://maverickhunting.com/?ref=getdrawnwest
Save 20% OnReveal Cell Cams & Accessories with code DRAWNWEST20
https://www.tactacam.com/
Best Prices on Trauma Kits & First Aid at Jase.com
https://rstr.co/jasemedical/getdrawnwest
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About Drawn West
Drawn West is for the hunters who load the truck each fall — chasing bugles, big country, and something deeper than just filling a tag. Host Brian Krebs dives into tag strategies, gear prep, and real-world advice to help non-resident hunters make the most of limited time out West. Each episode features expert guests and gritty stories from hunters you’ve never heard of — the kind who get it done with one week, one tag, and no excuses.Podcast website
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