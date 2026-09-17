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In this episode, Brian sits down with Brandon Maddox, founder of Silencer Central and creator of the Banish suppressor line, to unpack why 2026 is being called "the year of suppressors." Brandon has been in the industry since 2005 and breaks down what's actually driving the surge, how to judge suppressor quality when brands are popping up overnight, and why trusts still matter even after the tax stamp changed. He also gets into the real differences between titanium and aluminum cans, and what changes for hunters once they take the earplugs out in the field.

Highlights:

· Why 2026 is being called "the year of suppressors"

· How to judge whether a suppressor is actually good quality, regardless of brand

· What an NFA gun trust does, and whether you even need one

· The real history of why trusts became popular (it's not what you'd guess)

· Titanium vs. aluminum: what actually matters long term

· What getting a barrel threaded for a suppressor looks like, start to finish

· The real hunting benefits: sound, recoil, and tracking your shot placement



If you've ever wondered why suppressors are suddenly everywhere, or you're weighing whether one is worth the paperwork, hit play. And don't forget — our Mathews ARC bow giveaway is live at drawnwest.com/giveaway, with a bonus code word dropped later in this episode for 50 extra entries.







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00:48 Introduction to Suppressors and the Podcast

02:20 The Evolution of Suppressor Legislation

05:12 Understanding Suppressor Mechanics and Performance

08:02 Choosing the Right Suppressor

11:18 The Importance of Trusts in Suppressor Ownership

14:15 Navigating the Trust Setup Process

17:08 Benefits of Trusts for Suppressor Ownership

20:14 Final Thoughts on Suppressors and Trusts

28:46 Navigating Suppressor Ownership

29:53 Trusts and Inheritance Planning

31:48 Efficiency in ATF Processing

34:58 Simplifying the Suppressor Purchase Process

37:03 Fingerprinting and Trust Creation

39:01 The Role of Experts in Firearm Transfers

40:55 Understanding Firearm Trusts

42:48 Threading Firearms for Suppressors

46:00 Hunting with Suppressors: Expectations and Benefits

52:28 The Chaos of Shotgun Shooting

53:21 Benefits of Suppressors in Hunting

55:15 Tracking Shots and Confidence in Hunting

56:57 The Impact of Suppressors on Shot Visibility

57:45 Modular Suppressors and Recoil Management

01:00:58 Choosing the Right Silencer for Your Rifle

01:02:23 The Rise of Rimfire Silencers

01:04:29 The Importance of Silencers for Farm Life