New York, New York with John Jastremski

(1:10) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to react to the news of Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets for a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract.
(53:29) — MICHAEL FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Michael Fliegelman returns to react to the news of Soto joining the Mets.
(70:10) — JETS: The Jets lose another heartbreaker, this time in OT to the Dolphins 32-26.
(72:50) — GIANTS: The Giants lose to the Saints 14-11 on the game-sealing FG block.
(74:45) — THANK YOU LARRY: JJ pays homage to the late Larry from Florida.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Micheal Flieglman
Producer: Stefan Anderson
1:23:27
Mark Feinsand Talks Soto Watch, Knicks Advance to Knockout Round, and Aaron Rodgers Comments on Ownership
(1:25) — SOTO: JJ discusses the latest on the bidding war for free agent Juan Soto.
(3:47) — METS: Luis Severino signs a three-year deal with the A’s. How do the Mets respond and bolster their starting rotation?
(5:48) — JETS: Aaron Rodgers made some choice comments about the Jets' brass heading into their matchup with the Dolphins.
(7:17) — GIANTS: The Giants are in prime position to secure a top draft pick. Will they win against the Saints?
(8:08) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Magic to advance to the knockout round of the NBA Cup, and roll the Hornets to extend their win streak to four.
(12:17) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.
(20:28) — MARK FEINSAND: MLB’s Mark Feinsand joins the show to discuss the latest on Soto’s free agency, the pitching market, and Severino going to the A’s.
(42:33) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 14 in Old School vs. New School.
(61:24) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 14.
(77:54) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 14.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Mark Feinsand, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
1:39:26
Jets' Second-Half Embarrassment, Mets Sign Montas, and Knicks Look to Advance in the NBA Cup
(1:54) — JETS: The Jets are shut out in the second half by Seattle as they lose and fall to 3-9 on the season.
(12:00) — GIANTS: The Giants' losing streak to the Cowboys extends to seven in a 27-20 loss on Thanksgiving.
(15:35) — METS: The Mets sign Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal.
(17:35) — KNICKS: The Knicks roll the Pelicans behind Mikal Bridges's 31-point effort and will look to advance to the knockout round in the NBA Cup when they face the Magic on Tuesday.
(22:27) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, former NY athletes, and Lou Carnesecca.
(48:31) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson
1:06:02
Michael Pina Discusses KAT’s Impact on the Knicks, Rodgers Wants to Stay a Jet, and the Latest on Juan Soto
(3:29) — JETS: The Jets assign a committee featuring former GM Mike Tannenbaum to help find their new GM and head coach. Aaron Rodgers wants to return for next season, and the Jets host the Seahawks on Sunday.
(9:00) — GIANTS: Tommy DeVito has been limited in practice this week. Will Drew Lock replace him for the Giants’ Thanksgiving showdown versus the Cowboys?
(12:24) — SOTO: JJ discusses the latest on the bidding war for Juan Soto.
(16:11) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Nuggets behind OG Anunoby’s career-high 40 points and head to Dallas to face the Mavericks.
(21:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.
(32:48) — MICHAEL PINA: The Ringer’s Michael Pina makes his 'NY, NY' debut to discuss Karl-Anthony Towns's tenure on the Knicks, Mikal Bridges’s struggles, and the Nets' hot start.
(55:01) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 13 in Old School Vs. New School.
(77:45) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 13.
(90:03) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Michael Pina, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
1:48:36
Is This the Worst New York Football Season Ever? Plus, Knicks Streak Ends at Four and Trivia.
(1:22) — GIANTS: The Giants get rolled by the Bucs 30-7 and creep closer to the top draft pick.
(14:18) — KNICKS: The Knicks' win streak is curbed at four after their 121-106 loss to the Jazz on Saturday. They now head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Monday.
(35:55) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Veteran New York sports talk host, John Jastremski, gives his unique take on all the big stories in the Big Apple and beyond including interesting guest conversations, gambling picks and reactions from you, the listener.