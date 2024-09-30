New York, New York with John Jastremski

Michael Pina Discusses KAT’s Impact on the Knicks, Rodgers Wants to Stay a Jet, and the Latest on Juan Soto

(3:29) — JETS: The Jets assign a committee featuring former GM Mike Tannenbaum to help find their new GM and head coach. Aaron Rodgers wants to return for next season, and the Jets host the Seahawks on Sunday. (9:00) — GIANTS: Tommy DeVito has been limited in practice this week. Will Drew Lock replace him for the Giants’ Thanksgiving showdown versus the Cowboys? (12:24) — SOTO: JJ discusses the latest on the bidding war for Juan Soto. (16:11) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the Nuggets behind OG Anunoby’s career-high 40 points and head to Dallas to face the Mavericks. (21:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants. (32:48) — MICHAEL PINA: The Ringer’s Michael Pina makes his 'NY, NY' debut to discuss Karl-Anthony Towns's tenure on the Knicks, Mikal Bridges’s struggles, and the Nets' hot start. (55:01) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 13 in Old School Vs. New School. (77:45) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 13. (90:03) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13. The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit www.rg-help.com to learn more about the resources and helplines available. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski Host: John Jastremski Guests: Michael Pina, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz Producer: Stefan Anderson Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices