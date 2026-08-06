Dunc'd On Basketball NBA Podcast

LeBron James stuns everyone by agreeing to join the Philadelphia 76ers. He said it was about the best chance to win, so how good is this Sixers team in the East? What is the best way to maximize the talents of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron, and Embiid? Are they going to be able to guard anyone? Plus, should LeBron have chosen another team as the best shot of winning a championship?



Nate and Danny continue their review of every relevant player in Summer League, continuing through the lottery and discussing OKC, Charlotte, Detroit, Toronto, and San Antonio.



0:00 Oklahoma City Thunder: Spencer Jones (0:21), Aday Mara (1:46), Bennett Stirtz (8:55), Thomas Sorber (15:10), Brooks Barnhizer (15:24), Otega Oweh (17:00), Payton Sandfort (18:28)



19:40 Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach (19:40), Christian Anderson (29:26), Liam McNeeley (34:21), Sion James (38:25), Ryan Kalkbrenner (39:48), Tidjane Salaün (40:48), Michael Ajayi (43:36)



44:27 Detroit Pistons: Ebuka Okorie (44:27), Brice Williams (52:46), Chaz Lanier (53:49), Isaac Jones (56:09), Ugonna Onyenso (56:40)



59:58 Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves (59:58), Collin Murray-Boyles (1:04:43), Alijah Martin (1:05:09), Jaden Bradley (1:05:29), Nate Bittle (1:08:29)



1:09:00 San Antonio Spurs: Jayden Quaintance (1:09:00), Tarris Reed Jr. (1:09:56), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (1:14:52), Maliq Brown (1:16:51), Carter Bryant (1:20:56), David Jones Garcia (1:23:58)



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