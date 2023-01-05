Dunc'd On Basketball NBA Podcast

PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s

James Harden has a second massive game and a second massive shot to power Philly to a 2-2 tie. Which team now has the edge in the series?Phoenix and Denver saw 3 players at an absolutely ridiculous level, but Devin Booker was the best among them even with Nikola Jokic putting up 53 points. Has the series changed without Chris Paul?Anthony Davis has been the best player on the floor for 2 of the 3 games in the series, and thus the Lakers lead it 2-1.The Knicks keep bashing their heads into the Miami Heat, with limited results.