Dunc'd On Basketball NBA Podcast

The New CBA With the Capfather Larry Coon
Larry Coon, the best CBA expert there is, joins the show to break down the biggest changes in 2023 CBA, including the dreaded second apron, changes to the minimum team salary, modifications to veteran and rookie scale extensions, the easing of trade rules, and much more.Larry also discusses his Sports Business Classroom, where you can use the CAPSPACE code to get $300 off.Four more episodes with Nate & Danny per week are available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime, plus it’s the only place to hear John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
5/16/2023
1:07:49
PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out
Jayson Tatum burnishes his legacy, while James Harden and Joel Embiid tarnish theirs in what became a Game 7 runaway for Boston. The amazing Boston defense, and what went wrong for Philly.Ja Morant keeps doing the same thing over and over, what do we expect to happen now?Monty Williams will be replaced in Phoenix as head coach. Was this the right decision? Plus, we rank the head coaching openings.Four more episodes with Nate & Danny per week are available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime, plus it’s the only place to hear John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
5/14/2023
54:48
PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s
James Harden has a second massive game and a second massive shot to power Philly to a 2-2 tie. Which team now has the edge in the series?Phoenix and Denver saw 3 players at an absolutely ridiculous level, but Devin Booker was the best among them even with Nikola Jokic putting up 53 points. Has the series changed without Chris Paul?Anthony Davis has been the best player on the floor for 2 of the 3 games in the series, and thus the Lakers lead it 2-1.The Knicks keep bashing their heads into the Miami Heat, with limited results. Four more episodes with Nate & Danny per week are available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime, plus it’s the only place to hear John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FMWatch playoff games with Nate & Danny live via Playback. Just log in with your TV provider or League Pass and get the game and our commentary all in one window! Bookmark the schedule of games.
5/8/2023
1:37:41
LAL/GSW Game 2: Bud is Out; PHI/BOS Game 2; The Free Agent Small Forwards
The Game 1 home loser winning streak continues as the Warriors adjust to blow out the Lakers and even the series. What key factors will affect the outcome of the series going forward?Mike Budenholzer is out as Milwaukee Bucks coach. Was it the right decision?Joel Embiid returns, but Boston dominates to even the series. What signal can we take from this Game 2 going forward?Then, a look at the free agent small forward market with the likes of Khris Middleton, Josh Hart, Dillon Brooks, and Cameron Johnson.Want analysis of free agents at every position? Subscribe to Dunc'd On Prime.Four more episodes with Nate & Danny per week are available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime, plus it’s the only place to hear John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FMWatch playoff games with Nate & Danny live via Playback. Just log in with your TV provider or League Pass and get the game and our commentary all in one window! Bookmark the schedule of games.
5/5/2023
1:37:45
GSW/SAC Game 7; MIA/NYK Game 1
Stephen Curry submits a performance for the ages to conclude one of the best first-round series we’ve seen. Plus, the adjustments by Steve Kerr, that amazing 3rd quarter rebounding, and what to make of this stirring Kings season.Miami’s experience showed in a Game 1 victory at the Garden, but they may have to navigate without Jimmy Butler.Four more episodes with Nate & Danny per week are available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime, plus it’s the only place to hear John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FMWatch playoff games with Nate & Danny live via Playback. Just log in with your TV provider or League Pass and get the game and our commentary all in one window! Bookmark the schedule of games..