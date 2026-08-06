Dunc'd On Basketball NBA Podcast

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1297 episodes
- We continue to look at this crazy summer in the West, with huge moves like the Lakers trading for Walker Kessler.
Los Angeles Lakers — LeBron James departure, Austin Reaves extension, Walker Kessler sign-and-trade, Quentin Grimes signing, Sandro Mamukelashvili signing, Collin Sexton signing, Deandre Ayton trade, Cameron Carr draft pick
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- Nate and Danny continue their review of every relevant player in Summer League:
Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, Arthur Kaluma
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- LeBron James stuns everyone by agreeing to join the Philadelphia 76ers. He said it was about the best chance to win, so how good is this Sixers team in the East? What is the best way to maximize the talents of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron, and Embiid? Are they going to be able to guard anyone? Plus, should LeBron have chosen another team as the best shot of winning a championship?
Nate and Danny continue their review of every relevant player in Summer League, continuing through the lottery and discussing OKC, Charlotte, Detroit, Toronto, and San Antonio.
0:00 Oklahoma City Thunder: Spencer Jones (0:21), Aday Mara (1:46), Bennett Stirtz (8:55), Thomas Sorber (15:10), Brooks Barnhizer (15:24), Otega Oweh (17:00), Payton Sandfort (18:28)
19:40 Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach (19:40), Christian Anderson (29:26), Liam McNeeley (34:21), Sion James (38:25), Ryan Kalkbrenner (39:48), Tidjane Salaün (40:48), Michael Ajayi (43:36)
44:27 Detroit Pistons: Ebuka Okorie (44:27), Brice Williams (52:46), Chaz Lanier (53:49), Isaac Jones (56:09), Ugonna Onyenso (56:40)
59:58 Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves (59:58), Collin Murray-Boyles (1:04:43), Alijah Martin (1:05:09), Jaden Bradley (1:05:29), Nate Bittle (1:08:29)
1:09:00 San Antonio Spurs: Jayden Quaintance (1:09:00), Tarris Reed Jr. (1:09:56), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (1:14:52), Maliq Brown (1:16:51), Carter Bryant (1:20:56), David Jones Garcia (1:23:58)
Join Dunc’d On Prime! It's the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well!
Subscribe on YouTube to get Dunc'd On Clutch Calls, Real Video Scouts, and more.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
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- Nate and Danny go long on the fascinating Dort/Risacher trade. Was this the right way to save money by OKC? And was giving up on Risacher the right move for Atlanta?
Then, we break down the offseasons with our letter grading system for OKC, ATL, DAL, WAS, MEM and CHI, before hitting on some news including Matisse Thybulle in LA.
0:42 – Oklahoma City Thunder
31:06 – Atlanta Hawks
53:56 – Dallas Mavericks
1:07:32 – Washington Wizards
1:18:41 – Memphis Grizzlies
1:27:32 – Chicago Bulls
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Subscribe on YouTube to get Dunc'd On Clutch Calls, Real Video Scouts, and more.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
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- Nate and Danny start their breakdown of all the projected roster players in Summer League with Washington Wizards AJ Dybantsa, Will Riley and Tre Johnson.
Join Dunc’d On Prime! It's the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well!
Subscribe on YouTube to get Dunc'd On Clutch Calls, Real Video Scouts, and more.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Dunc'd On Basketball NBA Podcast
Nate Duncan hosts the most in-depth NBA basketball podcast, featuring detailed game breakdowns, salary cap analysis, and scouting.Podcast website
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