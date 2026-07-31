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Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show - NBA Basketball Podcast
John Hollinger and Nate Duncan
Latest episode
255 episodes
- John takes a break from vacation to react to LeBron James landing in Philadelphia. We talk about the team’s strengths and weaknesses, how they can still improve, and then rank them in the East hierarchy.
We also hit on some of the biggest news in the last week including OKC matching Spencer Jones’ offer sheet, what we’d do as Peyton Watson’s agent, and how the Warriors should handle Steph Curry’s extension with Draymond Green back in the fold.
Join Dunc’d On Prime!
Dunc'd On Prime is the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
Subscribe on YouTube to see our hilarious faces and, more importantly, see the key moments from the pod each week.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
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- John and Nate sweated and froze their way through a week on Nerd Row at the Vegas Summer League to tell you about everything they saw. Included:
Who will be the best rookie this year, and who will have the best career?
Who changed your opinion the most for the better?
Most disappointing player?
“I nailed this one,” guys who looked exactly like you thought they would
Who are you worried about?
Best defensive player?
Best rookie in the 2nd half of the first round?
Best “sleeper,” i.e. 2nd round or undrafted?
Best sophomore?
“Too good for summer league?”
Wish you were here
Most overrated summer league?
Most underrated summer league?
Victory lap (prematurely)
Looking rock solid, just going to be a solid NBA player
Pick you totally didn’t understand that was confirmed
Guy outside the top 10 that's most likely to become an all star after summer league
Join Dunc’d On Prime!
Dunc'd On Prime is the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
Subscribe on YouTube to see our hilarious faces and, more importantly, see the key moments from the pod each week.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- John turns his seasoned front office eye to the pause in the Kawhi Leonard trade and the Bucks’ apparent circumvention with Gary Trent, Jr. Then, he and Nate discuss their favorite and least-favorite free agent deals and wrap up the offseason as it stands now.
Join Dunc’d On Prime!
Dunc'd On Prime is the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
Subscribe on YouTube to see our hilarious faces and, more importantly, see the key moments from the pod each week.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- John and Nate start by revisiting the Jaylen Brown trade, hitting on whether Boston needed to make this trade now, and why Brown’s two-way versatility is underrated by analytics.
Join Dunc’d On Prime!
Dunc'd On Prime is the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
Subscribe on YouTube to see our hilarious faces and, more importantly, see the key moments from the pod each week.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Nate and John talk about what being in a front office is like this time of year, start to pivot to which of these huge moves has shaken up the league the most–but then react LIVE to the stunning Jaylen Brown trade.
Then they rank the other huge moves in order of which they think will affect the league the most going forward, and discuss some of the trends in free agency.
0:02 — Front-office chaos during free agency
8:03 — Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia live reaction
16:30 — Philadelphia’s side of the Jaylen Brown trade
22:57 — Boston’s return and market for Jaylen Brown
26:06 — Biggest offseason moves so far
27:38 — Kawhi trade and Toronto’s East outlook
34:38 — Boston’s direction after Jaylen Brown
35:25 — LaMelo trade and Minnesota’s reset
41:56 — Santi Aldama to Dallas
44:28 — Walker Kessler to the Lakers
53:32 — Lakers roster-building concerns
56:20 — Ja Morant to Portland
1:02:24 — Miles Bridges to Phoenix
1:03:55 — Rising center market
1:06:08 — Jonathan Kuminga, Denver, and remaining offseason questions
Join Dunc’d On Prime!
Dunc'd On Prime is the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM
Subscribe on YouTube to see our hilarious faces and, more importantly, see the key moments from the pod each week.
Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show - NBA Basketball Podcast
NBA analytics pioneer and front office insider John Hollinger joins Dunc'd On podcast host Nate Duncan to bring you the smartest weekly NBA podcast available. The Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show brings fans next-level analysis of the league, its teams, and its players. John and Nate take you behind the curtain for an unmatched insider look at every aspect of the NBA. From scouting reports to game breakdowns to salary cap analysis, there’s no better way for true basketball fans to follow the NBA.Podcast website
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