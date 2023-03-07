Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show - NBA Basketball Podcast

Lottery Madness

How do John and Nate feel about San Antonio as a landing place for Victor Wembanyama? What should they be trying to do to build around him?In the rest of the lottery, which picks might be available in trade? How will the new CBA affect these trades?The Sixers have moved on from Doc Rivers. Was it the right decision?Catch every Hollinger & Duncan Episode on Dunc’d On Prime, plus five more Episodes per week with Nate Duncan and Danny Leroux. You also get Daily Duncs, Dan Feldman’s newsletter analysis of the most important NBA writing and news of the day, and Seth Partnow’s Nerd Nosh as well. DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fmWatch playoff games with Nate & Danny via Playback. International League Pass viewers can watch the game on Playback; it’s second screen for US viewers until next season! Bookmark the schedule of games.