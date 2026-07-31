Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show - NBA Basketball Podcast

John and Nate sweated and froze their way through a week on Nerd Row at the Vegas Summer League to tell you about everything they saw. Included:



Who will be the best rookie this year, and who will have the best career?



Who changed your opinion the most for the better?



Most disappointing player?



“I nailed this one,” guys who looked exactly like you thought they would



Who are you worried about?



Best defensive player?



Best rookie in the 2nd half of the first round?



Best “sleeper,” i.e. 2nd round or undrafted?



Best sophomore?



“Too good for summer league?”



Wish you were here



Most overrated summer league?



Most underrated summer league?



Victory lap (prematurely)



Looking rock solid, just going to be a solid NBA player



Pick you totally didn’t understand that was confirmed



Guy outside the top 10 that's most likely to become an all star after summer league



Join Dunc’d On Prime!

Dunc'd On Prime is the only place to get every episode with Nate & Danny, plus every pod with John Hollinger & Nate as well! DuncdOn.SupportingCast.FM

Subscribe on YouTube to see our hilarious faces and, more importantly, see the key moments from the pod each week.

Or, sign up for our FREE mailing list to get Dan Feldman's Daily Duncs with all the major topics around the league twice a week.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.