Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show - NBA Basketball Podcast

Free Agency Tour de Force
John and Nate discuss the big initial trends of free agency, focusing on the big cap space teams. How would we rank Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, Sacramento, and Utah for how their cap space flexibility was used.We also have debates on the Jerami Grant contract, the Dillon Brooks contract, the Domantas Sabonis renegotiation and extension, and much more, including a live reaction to Miles Bridges taking the qualifying offer.Of course, there's a big discussion on the potential futures of James Harden and Damian Lillard.Plus, why do John and Isiah Thomas apparently think so similarly?
7/3/2023
1:12:28
Debating the Beal Trade and the NBA Draft
John and Nate have quite different takes on the Bradley Beal trade, with John not being a fan and Nate liking it. Then a big discussion of the NBA draft as they each give their top-10 on their board. All the big questions are definitively answered, including what the Hornets should do at 2, what to make of raw high-upside guys like Cam Whitmore and the Thompson twins, which of Jarace Walker and Taylor Hendricks is a better power forward prospect, plus John's sleepers for later in the draft.
6/20/2023
1:14:22
H&D: Veteran Extensions Part 33 1/3
John and Nate continue last week's discussion as we cover all of the veteran extension candidates throughout the league, such as Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, Lauri Markkanen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Klay Thompson, and more.We also get into an extensive analysis of what Golden State can do to reduce their luxury tax bill and how Michael Winger should approach Kristaps Porzingis' free agency in Washington.
6/7/2023
1:04:40
The Topics of May
With Boston winning Game 4, what are their chances against Miami?What is going to happen with all these prime coaching vacancies and prime coaches available? We assess the quality of the openings and the candidates. Plus, what do we think of the calls to fire Joe Mazzulla.Then, a look back on some of the key coaching questions of the playoffs, and we pick a playoff MVP and first-team all playoffs.Finally, John discusses some of the topics discussed at the NBA combine.
5/25/2023
1:01:10
Lottery Madness
How do John and Nate feel about San Antonio as a landing place for Victor Wembanyama? What should they be trying to do to build around him?In the rest of the lottery, which picks might be available in trade? How will the new CBA affect these trades?The Sixers have moved on from Doc Rivers. Was it the right decision?
About Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show - NBA Basketball Podcast
NBA analytics pioneer and front office insider John Hollinger joins Dunc'd On podcast host Nate Duncan to bring you the smartest weekly NBA podcast available. The Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show brings fans next-level analysis of the league, its teams, and its players. John and Nate take you behind the curtain for an unmatched insider look at every aspect of the NBA. From scouting reports to game breakdowns to salary cap analysis, there’s no better way for true basketball fans to follow the NBA.