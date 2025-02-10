FantasyPros - Fantasy Baseball Podcast

First Round Breakdown with Frank Stampfl (Ep. 924)
Chris Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) and Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico99) are joined by Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) of CBS Sports to break down the first round of 2025 fantasy baseball drafts from every angle!Is Shohei Ohtani the clear cut #1 pick, or could Bobby Witt Jr. be the right choice in certain formats? Does Elly De La Cruz belong in the very top tier? Are Corbin Carroll and Julio Rodriguez worthy first round selections? Should you consider taking Paul Skenes or Tarik Skubal?Timestamps:Intro - 0:00:00FantasyPros Draft Simulator - 0:01:50Shohei Ohtani 1.01? - 0:04:02Does Tier 1 Include Elly De La Cruz? - 0:10:56Jose Ramirez - 0:16:54FantasyPros Draft Assistant - 0:20:42Corbin Carroll and Julio Rodriguez - 0:21:30First Round Pitchers - 0:28:44Ideal Drafting Spot - 0:33:35Who Can Move Inside of the First Round? - 0:37:40Players Outside Top 50 Who Could Be First Rounders in 2026 - 0:41:16Outro - 0:46:12Helpful Links:Get 1 FREE Month of BettingPros Premium! - Unlock a month of BettingPros Premium for free! Download the BettingPros app today, use promo code FPFREE. Get access to tools like the Same Game Parlay Tool, the Prop Bet Analyzer, and the PrizePicks Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Available on iOS and Android.Download the FantasyPros News, Rankings and Scores App - Stay ahead with the FantasyPros News, Rankings, & Scores app for breaking MLB free agency news and instant fantasy analysis on each signing. Download today on iOS and Android and never miss a move!
--------
47:17
The 10 Most Undervalued Pitchers in 2025 (Ep. 923)
Join Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Chris Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) as they highlight the 10 most undervalued pitchers based on early ADP in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts!
Will this be the year where Grayson Rodriguez takes that next step forward? Does Jack Flaherty going back to Detroit give you more confidence in him? Can Sean Manaea repeat his fantastic 2024 campaign? Could Jesus Luzardo once again find ace form?
We tackle these questions and many more to help you prepare for the rapidly approaching MLB season!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00
FantasyPros Draft Wizard - 0:00:56
Grayson Rodriguez - 0:02:10
Justin Steele - 0:05:56
Jack Flaherty - 0:09:08
Bryan Woo - 0:12:20
Yusei Kikuchi - 0:15:53
FantasyPros Cheat Sheet Creator - 0:18:35
Sean Manaea - 0:19:20
Brandon Pfaadt - 0:24:03
Zach Eflin - 0:27:30
Nick Lodolo - 0:29:20
Jesus Luzardo - 0:33:00
Outro - 0:36:52
Helpful Links:
Get 1 FREE Month of BettingPros Premium! - Unlock a month of BettingPros Premium for free! Download the BettingPros app today, use promo code FPFREE. Get access to tools like the Same Game Parlay Tool, the Prop Bet Analyzer, and the PrizePicks Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Available on iOS and Android.
Download the FantasyPros News, Rankings and Scores App - Stay ahead with the FantasyPros News, Rankings, & Scores app for breaking MLB free agency news and instant fantasy analysis on each signing. Download today on iOS and Android and never miss a move!
--------
37:57
The 10 Most Undervalued Hitters in 2025 (Ep. 922)
Join Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Chris Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) as they reveal the 10 most undervalued hitters that you need to know about before your 2025 fantasy baseball drafts!
Will Junior Caminero break out this season the way many are expecting? Has the market overcorrected on Randy Arozarena? Is Luis Garcia Jr. just a discounted Jose Altuve? What will Jurickson Profar look like in Atlanta following his late breakout campaign?
The pros break it all down here!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00
FantasyPros Draft Wizard - 0:00:52
Triston Casas - 0:01:52
Junior Caminero - 0:06:41
Randy Arozarena - 0:12:15
Luis Garcia Jr. - 0:16:10
Logan O’Hoppe - 0:20:28
Fantrax - 0:24:48
Paul Goldschmidt - 0:25:40
Jurickson Profar - 0:28:36
Masyn Winn - 0:32:10
Isaac Paredes - 0:34:53
FantasyPros Cheat Sheet Creator - 0:37:45
Jeremy Pena - 0:38:26
Outro - 0:41:51
Helpful Links:
Get 1 FREE Month of BettingPros Premium! - Unlock a month of BettingPros Premium for free! Download the BettingPros app today, use promo code FPFREE. Get access to tools like the Same Game Parlay Tool, the Prop Bet Analyzer, and the PrizePicks Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Available on iOS and Android.
Download the FantasyPros News, Rankings and Scores App - Stay ahead with the FantasyPros News, Rankings, & Scores app for breaking MLB free agency news and instant fantasy analysis on each signing. Download today on iOS and Android and never miss a move!
--------
42:54
Describing Popular Fantasy Baseball Sleepers…In Three Words or Less (Ep. 921)
Join Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Chris Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh), and Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico99) as they describe and break down 20 popular fantasy baseball sleepers for 2025…in three words or less!
Will Michael Toglia become the next breakout fantasy player in Colorado? Does Tyler Soderstrom have 30 HR potential? What impact will Zach Neto’s shoulder injury have on his outlook? Will David Festa and Clarke Schmidt have regular roles in their respective rotations? Could Bowden Francis repeat the brilliance we saw down the stretch in 2024?
Tune in as the pros break it all down!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00
FantasyPros Draft Simulator - 0:00:50
Ivan Herrera - 0:01:43
Michael Toglia - 0:03:04
Tyler Soderstrom - 0:05:43
Luis Rengifo - 0:09:45
Luis Garcia - 0:11:52
Isaac Paredes - 0:14:01
Fantrax - 0:16:42
Jake Burger - 0:17:48
Josh Jung - 0:20:45
Colt Keith - 0:23:18
Zach Neto - 0:25:06
Anthony Volpe - 0:27:55
Victor Robles - 0:30:06
Parker Meadows - 0:32:35
FantasyPros Draft Assistant - 0:33:50
Bryan Woo - 0:34:24
Matthew Boyd - 0:36:33
DJ Herz - 0:38:08
Shane Baz - 0:40:48
David Festa - 0:42:25
Clarke Schmidt - 0:44:56
Bowden Francis - 0:46:47
Outro - 0:48:35
Helpful Links:
Get 1 FREE Month of BettingPros Premium! - Unlock a month of BettingPros Premium for free! Download the BettingPros app today, use promo code FPFREE. Get access to tools like the Same Game Parlay Tool, the Prop Bet Analyzer, and the PrizePicks Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Available on iOS and Android.
Download the FantasyPros News, Rankings and Scores App - Stay ahead with the FantasyPros News, Rankings, & Scores app for breaking MLB free agency news and instant fantasy analysis on each signing. Download today on iOS and Android and never miss a move!
--------
49:37
10 Must-Have Prospects in 2025 Fantasy Baseball Drafts (Ep. 920)
Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Chris Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) are joined by Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) from Baseball America to break down the Top 10 prospects that you should be targeting in 2025!
Will Roki Sasaki immediately become the ace that everyone is expecting? Could Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony make an impact right out of the gate? Could Jordan Lawlar be this year’s version of Jackson Merrill? Will the Pirates pitching factory turn out a couple more gems this season?
Tune in as the pros break it all down!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00
Roki Sasaki - 0:02:15
Kristian Campbell - 0:10:48
FantasyPros Draft Wizard - 0:16:54
Jasson Dominguez - 0:17:24
Matt Shaw - 0:23:45
Fantrax - 0:27:35
Dylan Crews - 0:28:40
Jackson Jobe - 0:30:52
Roman Anthony - 0:33:48
Jordan Lawlar - 0:36:18
BettingPros Premium Free Trial - 0:40:05
Bubba Chandler - 0:40:47
Kumar Rocker - 0:43:56
Sleeper Prospects to Draft - 0:46:35
Chase Dollander - 0:46:57
Travis Bazzana - 0:47:27
Quinn Mathews - 0:48:35
Thomas Harrington - 0:51:28
Outro - 0:52:31
Helpful Links:
Get 1 FREE Month of BettingPros Premium! - Unlock a month of BettingPros Premium for free! Download the BettingPros app today, use promo code FPFREE. Get access to tools like the Same Game Parlay Tool, the Prop Bet Analyzer, and the PrizePicks Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Available on iOS and Android.
Download the FantasyPros News, Rankings and Scores App - Stay ahead with the FantasyPros News, Rankings, & Scores app for breaking MLB free agency news and instant fantasy analysis on each signing. Download today on iOS and Android and never miss a move!
FantasyPros provides hard-hitting baseball analysis while keeping you entertained. Get the tips needed to win your league from a trusted network of 100+ experts and correspondents. Find out who to draft, pick up and start while receiving analysis of the latest news from around the diamond.