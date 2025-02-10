FantasyPros - Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Describing Popular Fantasy Baseball Sleepers…In Three Words or Less (Ep. 921)

Join Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Chris Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh), and Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico99) as they describe and break down 20 popular fantasy baseball sleepers for 2025…in three words or less! Will Michael Toglia become the next breakout fantasy player in Colorado? Does Tyler Soderstrom have 30 HR potential? What impact will Zach Neto’s shoulder injury have on his outlook? Will David Festa and Clarke Schmidt have regular roles in their respective rotations? Could Bowden Francis repeat the brilliance we saw down the stretch in 2024? Tune in as the pros break it all down! Timestamps: Intro - 0:00:00 FantasyPros Draft Simulator - 0:00:50 Ivan Herrera - 0:01:43 Michael Toglia - 0:03:04 Tyler Soderstrom - 0:05:43 Luis Rengifo - 0:09:45 Luis Garcia - 0:11:52 Isaac Paredes - 0:14:01 Fantrax - 0:16:42 Jake Burger - 0:17:48 Josh Jung - 0:20:45 Colt Keith - 0:23:18 Zach Neto - 0:25:06 Anthony Volpe - 0:27:55 Victor Robles - 0:30:06 Parker Meadows - 0:32:35 FantasyPros Draft Assistant - 0:33:50 Bryan Woo - 0:34:24 Matthew Boyd - 0:36:33 DJ Herz - 0:38:08 Shane Baz - 0:40:48 David Festa - 0:42:25 Clarke Schmidt - 0:44:56 Bowden Francis - 0:46:47 Outro - 0:48:35 Helpful Links: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Get 1 FREE Month of BettingPros Premium!⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Unlock a month of BettingPros Premium for free! Download the BettingPros app today, use promo code FPFREE. Get access to tools like the Same Game Parlay Tool, the Prop Bet Analyzer, and the PrizePicks Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Available on iOS and Android. ⁠⁠⁠⁠Download the FantasyPros News, Rankings and Scores App⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Stay ahead with the FantasyPros News, Rankings, & Scores app for breaking MLB free agency news and instant fantasy analysis on each signing. Download today on iOS and Android and never miss a move!