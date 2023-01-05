El Pres, KFC, and Big Cat and the rest of Barstool Sports break down the biggest and funniest stories/videos from the internet that day. The Rundown is the Fro... More
Available Episodes
5 of 734
NBA Playoffs Continue and the Writer's Strike - Barstool Rundown | Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023
-NBA Playoffs
-Jackson Mahomes
-Antonio Brown
-Writer's Guild Strike
-Mermaid Statue
and more!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolrundown
5/3/2023
28:23
Justice For Hitchbot - Barstool Rundown - May 2nd, 2023
Playoffs
Met Gala
Robot Dog
Pornhub
5/2/2023
43:47
Why Steph Curry Has Surpassed LeBron | Barstool Rundown - May 1, 2023
Bruins Eliminated
NBA Playoffs
2023 Draft
Lakers Halftime
Golf Fight
5/1/2023
38:42
Mintzy Calls Out The Haters | Barstool Rundown - April 27, 2023
-NBA Playoffs
-NHL Playoffs
-RIP Jerry Springer
-Goose On The Loose
-Draft Talk
4/27/2023
26:06
The Knicks Boys Take The Rundown | Barstool Rundown - April 26, 2023
-NBA Playoffs
-NHL Playoffs
-Elon Musk's Burner
-Morgan Wallen
-Parent Umpires
-Passenger Peed On
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolrundown