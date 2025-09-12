The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary

Today on The Rock Fight, The Brief is back!The Brief is a look at the brand and creative efforts of the outdoor industry as broken down by our brand and creative expert, Producer Dave. Today we're taking a look at Columbia's recent (and maybe controversial?) campaign: Engineered For Whatever.And we have a special guest as Colin and Producer Dave are joined by Columbia's SVP of Marketing, Matt Sutton.Matt talks about the origins of Engineered For Whatever, how he and his team were empowered to go big, and what the campaign means for the future of Columbia. And of course we ask Matt about the reaction to the campaign; both the positive and the negative.Would you like your brand or marketing campaign to be broken down on a future edition of The Brief? Drop us a line at [email protected]
