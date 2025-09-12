Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary

Rock Fight, LLC
BusinessLeisure
The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 404
  • The Launch of RE:PUBLIC - Public Lands Get Their Newsroom
    Today on the show Colin is joined by longtime journalist and former Outside magazine editor-in-chief Chris Keyes to discuss his new venture: RE:PUBLIC, nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to covering the policies, people, and forces shaping America’s public lands.What we cover:How the decline of journalism (75% fewer reporters than 20 years ago) impacts public lands coverage.Why RE:PUBLIC chose the nonprofit model and how it differs from traditional outdoor media.The role of brands and retailers in speaking up for conservation.Why public lands deserve dedicated, investigative storytelling beyond listicles and quick-hit news.How RE:PUBLIC plans to partner with outlets to deliver long-form, high-impact stories.What listeners and outdoor industry pros can do to support RE:PUBLIC right now.Public lands are at the heart of the outdoor industry and our way of life but they’re under constant pressure. With journalism shrinking, RE:PUBLIC wants to step in to ensure these stories don’t get lost. Thanks for listening! The Rock Fight is a production of Rock Fight, LLC. Sign up for NEWS FROM THE FRONT, Rock Fight's semi-weekly newsletter by heading to www.rockfight.co and clicking Join The Mailing List.Please follow and subscribe to The Rock Fight and give us a 5 star rating and a written review wherever you get your podcasts.Want to pick a fight with The Rock Fight? Send your feedback, questions, and comments to [email protected].
    --------  
    33:44
  • Who Will Be The 2026 Outdoor Industry Comeback Brand Of The Year?
    Today Colin and the Monday Boys (outdoor industry insider Eoin Comerford and brand & creative expert Producer Dave) talk through some stories making waves in the outdoor industry before predicting who will be the "Mountain Hardwear of 2026". Here's the rundown!Listener Mailbag! We hear from a new outdoor retailer and long time industry vet about last Monday's episode. (03:55)Backcountry acquires Portland cycling retailer a month after acquiring a different retailer in SLC. What's the strategy? (10:48)The Rock Fight Lightning Round! This weeks topics: On's new weight training shoe, Nike ACG is back... again, happy birthday Kula Cloth! (16:07)Friends of The Rock Fight! Please support this weeks partners: Fjallraven, Lems Shoes, Royal Robbins, and ENDVR. (20:45)Presenting the candidates for the "2026 Mountain Hardwear Comeback Player Of The Year Award". Hardwear was the toast of the industry in 2025, who will fill that role in 2026? We make the case for and against 10 big brands in the outdoor industry and then predict who we think will take home the top prize. (24:00)For The Parting Shot we bid farewell to NW Alpine who announced last week that they would be shutting down. (50:00)Thanks for listening! The Rock Fight is a production of Rock Fight, LLC. Sign up for NEWS FROM THE FRONT, Rock Fight's semi-weekly newsletter by heading to www.rockfight.co and clicking Join The Mailing List.Please follow and subscribe to The Rock Fight and give us a 5 star rating and a written review wherever you get your podcasts.Want to pick a fight with The Rock Fight? Send your feedback, questions, and comments to [email protected].
    --------  
    53:04
  • Outdoor Retail Shakeup: Closures, Comebacks & Community
    On this episode of The Rock Fight, Colin sits down with Todd Frank, owner of The Trailhead in Missoula, MT, and board member of the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance, to dig into the state of specialty outdoor retail.With recent closures like Summit Hut and Next Adventure , the question looms: what’s the future of independent gear shops? Todd shares what makes specialty retail resilient, the challenges of D2C and online competition, and why resale programs could be a lifeline for shops like his.They also dive into:Why community connection still sets local shops apart.The role of GOA in elevating specialty retailers.Why some markets (like Missoula) thrive while others (like SoCal) struggle.The importance of brand storytelling in making product choices.Todd’s pick for the next big comeback brand (hint: it’s all about Black Diamond).Thanks for listening! The Rock Fight is a production of Rock Fight, LLC. Sign up for NEWS FROM THE FRONT, Rock Fight's semi-weekly newsletter by heading to www.rockfight.co and clicking Join The Mailing List.Please follow and subscribe to The Rock Fight and give us a 5 star rating and a written review wherever you get your podcasts.Want to pick a fight with The Rock Fight? Send your feedback, questions, and comments to [email protected].
    --------  
    34:13
  • Summit Hut Closes: Is The Era Of The Outdoor Gear Shop Over?
    Today Colin is joined by The Monday Boys (outdoor industry insider Eoin Comerford and brand & creative expert Producer Dave) to talk about the following topics and news to come out of the outdoor industry over the past week!The Footlocker/Dicks merger is one step closer to being finalized. What's next? (05:55)The Lightning Round: Nike loses to While On Earth, Polartec's Warm Weather Fleece, and Athleta's disappointing second quarter. (11:05)The big news of the week? Retailer Summit Hut announces that it will be closing its doors. Is this a sign of the outdoor industry's demise or just another sign that things are evolving? (18:12)The Outdoor Brand Scorecard! Eoin put together a scorecard to evaluate outdoor brands relationship with their retailers. (32:26)Thanks for listening! The Rock Fight is a production of Rock Fight, LLC. Sign up for NEWS FROM THE FRONT, Rock Fight's semi-weekly newsletter by heading to www.rockfight.co and clicking Join The Mailing List.Please follow and subscribe to The Rock Fight and give us a 5 star rating and a written review wherever you get your podcasts.Want to pick a fight with The Rock Fight? Send your feedback, questions, and comments to [email protected].
    --------  
    48:05
  • Columbia Goes Big: Inside “Engineered for Whatever”
    Today on The Rock Fight, The Brief is back!The Brief is a look at the brand and creative efforts of the outdoor industry as broken down by our brand and creative expert, Producer Dave. Today we're taking a look at Columbia's recent (and maybe controversial?) campaign: Engineered For Whatever.And we have a special guest as Colin and Producer Dave are joined by Columbia's SVP of Marketing, Matt Sutton.Matt talks about the origins of Engineered For Whatever, how he and his team were empowered to go big, and what the campaign means for the future of Columbia. And of course we ask Matt about the reaction to the campaign; both the positive and the negative.Would you like your brand or marketing campaign to be broken down on a future edition of The Brief? Drop us a line at [email protected] for listening! The Rock Fight is a production of Rock Fight, LLC. Sign up for NEWS FROM THE FRONT, Rock Fight's semi-weekly newsletter by heading to www.rockfight.co and clicking Join The Mailing List.Please follow and subscribe to The Rock Fight and give us a 5 star rating and a written review wherever you get your podcasts.Want to pick a fight with The Rock Fight? Send your feedback, questions, and comments to [email protected].
    --------  
    48:10

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary

Tired of the same old outdoor narratives? If your post-adventure chats are filled with laughter over mishaps, commiseration about broken gear, and celebrating real triumphs (and epic fails), then The Rock Fight is your new tribe. Imagine this: you're no longer stuck in echo chambers. After listening in, you'll be part of honest, unfiltered discussions that mirror the conversations you have with your closest outdoor buddies. You'll gain fresh perspectives and feel more connected to a community that speaks your language. On The Rock Fight we get into the topics others shy away from – the real, sometimes messy, and always engaging aspects of outdoor culture. Ever debated the best layering system for an imaginary ice planet adventure? We're there. Concerned about the true environmental impact of outdoor brands beyond the marketing spin? We're digging in. We're not afraid to challenge the conventional and offer the candid insights you crave. We're those voices around the campfire, on the chairlift, and at the pub who aren't holding back. Our diverse discussions are fueled by a genuine love for the outdoors and a healthy dose of skepticism towards the status quo. Our goal is to create meaningful conversations and a stronger sense of community for outdoor lovers who are ready for something real. So grab your rock, hit play, and get ready to step up and participate in The Rock Fight.
Podcast website
BusinessLeisureSportsHobbiesMarketingWilderness

Listen to The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary, Prof G Markets and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Rock Fight: Outdoor Industry & Adventure Sports Commentary: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/14/2025 - 11:08:46 AM