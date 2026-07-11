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Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

Rock Fight, LLC
HobbiesLeisure
Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears
Latest episode

45 episodes

  • Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

    Flashback Friday: Trail Cred Is Fake & the Cold Run Manifesto

    07/10/2026 | 52 mins.
    Come back next week on July 17 for all new episodes of Gear Abby! Until then enjoy this flashback Friday episode and leave us a written review on Apple Podcasts!
    Do thru-hikers lose their trail cred if they car camp? What's the most responsible way to offload extra outdoor gear without sending it straight to a landfill? And how do you train for a spring trail race without freezing your ass off all winter?
    This week on Gear Abby, Shawnté Salabert tackles outdoor gatekeeping, gear hoarding, and cold weather running!
    Got a question? Send it to DearGearAbby@gmail.com... no trail cred required.
    Gear Abby is a production of Rock Fight, LLC.
  • Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

    Flashback Friday: Gear Abby Confesses Her Biggest On Trail Sin (AKA The Wag Bag Incident)!

    07/04/2026 | 46 mins.
    Shawnté is on the trail and Colin is traveling for work. So it's time for another Flashback Friday! Mark your calendar for Gear Abby's return on July 17th and make Shawnté's birthday wishes come true by leaving a written review on Apple Podcasts.
    This week on Gear Abby Shawnté and Colin tackle outdoor ethics, bear safety, true confessions, and real-food fueling you’ll actually eat. Here's the rundown:
    More Michelino: What should happen when athletes break trail rules (education > prosecution).
    Bear cans: When to carry them even if not required (+ quick gear picks).
    Confession booth: Gear Abby reveals her biggest on trail sin: A very real wag-bag fail on Whitney.
    Fuel without gels: Do you really need to eat power food when you're riding mountain bikes?

    Got your own question for Gear Abby? Send it to deargearabby@gmail.com and it just might end up on the pod.
    Thanks for listening! Gear Abby is a production of Rock Fight, LLC.
  • Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

    Flashback Friday: Bougie Hikers & Dysentery Demons

    06/27/2026 | 48 mins.
    Shawnté is on the trail and Colin is traveling for work. So it's time for another Flashback Friday!
    After a Gear Abby show update from Shawnté we revisit episode 12: Bougie Hikers, Dysentery Demons, and Busted Gut Feelings.
    As always, there are no dumb questions—just smart advice.
    Email your buring outdoor questions to Gear Abby! deargearabby@gmail.com
    Gear Abby is a production of Rock Fight, LLC.
  • Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

    Switchback New Orleans Reaction: Did The Show Work In Year 2? - Outdoor Unfiltered

    06/22/2026 | 40 mins.
    What is the purpose of an outdoor trade show beyond sales?
    Live from the floor of Switchback in New Orleans, Eoin Comerford sits down with thru-hiking expert Shawnté Salabert (Gear Abby) to break down the hits, the misses, and the future of the outdoor tradeshow.
    In this episode of Outdoor Unfiltered, Eoin and Shawnté dive deep into reactions of the exhibit hall. From the highly anticipated US Participation Report presented by Kelly Davis to navigating the timing clash with regional shows like GOA, they examine what it takes to build a true national show. Plus, the duo doesn’t hold back on their unfiltered booth reviews, praising the stunning blonde-wood aesthetics of Snow Peak, Fjällräven, and Teva, while calling out the underwhelming setups from other brands.
    Tune in for an inside look at the latest gear innovations shaking up the market, including Dometic’s interchangeable tumbler system, GRAYL’s Carry Project pack line, Butt Napkins’ upcoming submarine bidet wand, Date Fix’s intense food culture mission, Rumpl’s clever cape clips, and the mouth-watering backpacking meals from Lux Fly. Whether you are a specialty retail buyer, a major outdoor brand, or a gear junkie, this episode is your ultimate backstage pass to the business and culture of the great outdoors.
    Then later in the show, Eoin sits down with Switchback Event Director Sean Smith to share his impressions and break some news about a time change for next year.
    Connect With Us
    We would love to hear your thoughts on the show, inside intel, guest ideas, sponsorship inquiries or whatever's on your mind!
    Connect with Eoin Comerford: LinkedIn Profile

    Our Sponsors
    Support the brands that make this show possible:
    ENDVR – The network that connects brands, retailers, and frontline associates to power sell-through across your wholesale channel. Visit www.endvr.io.
    Crux Retail – Creating bold retail displays for bold brands. Visit www.crux-retail.com.
  • Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

    Flashback Friday: How To Slay The Chafe Monster!

    06/19/2026 | 35 mins.
    New to Gear Abby? Then enjoy this trip back in time to our third episode!
    Shawnté Salabert and producer Colin “P.I.G.” True are back with another round of Gear Abby, where the gear questions get real... and sometimes a little gross.
    This week’s adventures include:
    • The Triple Crown of Hiking – Do you really need to hike the AT, PCT, and CDT to earn your stripes, or is the whole “Triple Crowner” thing kind of overrated?
    • Chafing in the Wild – From sticky thighs to “fire crotch,” Shawnté breaks down how to prevent, treat, and laugh about the outdoor chafe life.
    • Strava Love & Hate – Is tracking your runs and hikes inspiring, or just another way to feed the ego monster? Shawnté shares her thoughts on “Kudos culture.”
    • Cutting Switchbacks – The eternal debate: is it really that bad if you shave a little distance? Abby has some strong words for the shortcut crowd.
    This episode is for anyone who’s ever chafed, bragged on Strava, questioned the Triple Crown mystique, or been tempted by a too-good-to-ignore shortcut.
    Click here for Gear Abby's footnotes and even more from this episode!
    Send your questions to deargearabby@gmail.com and they might make it onto a future episode!
    Thanks for listening! Gear Abby is a production of Rock Fight, LLC.
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About Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears
Gear Abby: Outdoor Advice Without the BS! Sick of outdoor podcasts that gate keep, worship influencer gear lists, or make you feel like you don’t belong? Yeah, we do too. That’s why Gear Abby exists. With Gear Abby you won't get an ounce of shame or gear snobbery. It's just unfiltered advice, honest conversations, and the occasional 'WTF' moment in the wild. Hosted by outdoor journalist and adventure junkie Shawnté Salabert, this show answers the real questions you’re too embarrassed to ask out loud. From weird gear issues and trip prep anxiety to calling out elitist nonsense in outdoor culture. Shawnté approaches your burning outdoor questions with that sort of loving big sister vibe. And if Shawnté doesn’t have the answer? She’ll drag in someone who does. Whether you hike, paddle, run, or just want to feel less weird in REI - Gear Abby’s your new outdoor bestie. Gear Abby. Because there are no dumb questions. Just smart advice.
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