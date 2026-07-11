Gear Abby: An Outdoor Advice Column For Your Ears

What is the purpose of an outdoor trade show beyond sales?

Live from the floor of Switchback in New Orleans, Eoin Comerford sits down with thru-hiking expert Shawnté Salabert (Gear Abby) to break down the hits, the misses, and the future of the outdoor tradeshow.

In this episode of Outdoor Unfiltered, Eoin and Shawnté dive deep into reactions of the exhibit hall. From the highly anticipated US Participation Report presented by Kelly Davis to navigating the timing clash with regional shows like GOA, they examine what it takes to build a true national show. Plus, the duo doesn’t hold back on their unfiltered booth reviews, praising the stunning blonde-wood aesthetics of Snow Peak, Fjällräven, and Teva, while calling out the underwhelming setups from other brands.

Tune in for an inside look at the latest gear innovations shaking up the market, including Dometic’s interchangeable tumbler system, GRAYL’s Carry Project pack line, Butt Napkins’ upcoming submarine bidet wand, Date Fix’s intense food culture mission, Rumpl’s clever cape clips, and the mouth-watering backpacking meals from Lux Fly. Whether you are a specialty retail buyer, a major outdoor brand, or a gear junkie, this episode is your ultimate backstage pass to the business and culture of the great outdoors.

Then later in the show, Eoin sits down with Switchback Event Director Sean Smith to share his impressions and break some news about a time change for next year.

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