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Outdoor Unfiltered

Rock Fight, LLC
BusinessBusiness News
Outdoor Unfiltered
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • The Real Story Behind REI’s 2025 Numbers & Should You Attend OR 2026?

    05/18/2026 | 48 mins.
    Dive deep into the real numbers behind the outdoor industry with host Eoin Comerford in Episode 12 of Outdoor Unfiltered. In this episode, we unpack REI’s fiscal 2025 financial reports, breaking down what flat revenues, rising gross margins, and a declining active membership base mean for the future of the cooperative.
    Then, we look beyond the PR spin of recent Q1 earnings reports from top brands, including Yeti's wholesale surge, Wolverine Worldwide's lifestyle expansion with Saucony, Under Armour's ongoing retail challenges, and Compass Diversified's technical insights from Boa and Primaloft. Finally, we analyze the latest NSGA (National Sporting Goods Association) sports participation numbers, revealing massive growth in hiking, kayaking, and alpine skiing.
    In our expert guest segment, we are joined by industry leaders Lindsay Hubley and Sunny Stroeer from Emerald X to discuss the upcoming revamp of the Outdoor Retailer show in Minneapolis, its shifting calendar to August, and the game-changing Wild Reach creator platform powered by Popfly.
    Show Notes
    Episode Summary
    In this episode of Outdoor Unfiltered, host Eoin Comerford goes line-by-line through the reality of REI’s 2025 financial performance, separates the signal from the noise in recent outdoor brand earnings reports, and highlights which outdoor sports are actually growing according to the NSGA. Plus, Lindsay Hubley and Sunny Stroeer join the show to detail how the upcoming Outdoor Retailer show in Minneapolis is adapting to meet the needs of modern specialty retailers, brands, and content creators.
    Timestamps
    00:00 – Welcome to Outdoor Unfiltered & REI 2025 Financial Overview
    00:54 – Breaking Down REI's Revenue, Store Expansion, and the 53rd Week
    02:08 – Gross Margins, Inventory Gluts, and Promotional Discipline
    03:00 – Operating Losses, Payroll Structural Problems, and Layoffs
    04:02 – Membership Metrics: Voting Eligible vs. Total Members
    04:36 – Cash, Investments, and Operating Cash Flow Reality
    05:25 – Sponsor Break: ENDVR
    06:33 – Quick Hits: Yeti Q1 Earnings Analysis
    07:11 – Quick Hits: Wolverine Worldwide & Saucony Growth
    07:44 – Quick Hits: Under Armour's Retail Challenges
    08:24 – Quick Hits: Compass Diversified, Boa, and Primaloft Performance
    08:52 – Sponsor Break: Crux Retail
    09:47 – The Unfiltered Upside: NSGA Sports Participation Report (Hiking, Kayaking, Skiing, and Camping)
    11:24 – Interview: Lindsay Hubley & Sunny Stror on the New Outdoor Retailer Show
    13:00 – Understanding the Outdoor Retailer Leadership Village & Advisory Family
    14:48 – Moving Outdoor Retailer to Minneapolis and Changing the Dates to August
    17:15 – Shifting the Show Floor: Capping Maximum Booth Sizes
    18:29 – Brand Diversity and Headliners at Outdoor Retailer 2026
    19:33 – Special Sections, Backcountry Partnerships, and Stewardship Pavilions
    21:00 – Introducing Wild Reach: The Popfly Creator Partnership Platform
    24:34 – How to Apply for the Hosted Buyer and Scholarship Programs
    25:34 – What to Expect for Industry Day and the Retailer Playbook Labs
    27:44 – Industry Day Keynotes and Happy Hour Events
    28:54 – Defining Success for the Revamped Outdoor Retailer Show

    Connect With Us
    We would love to hear your thoughts on the show, inside intel, guest ideas, sponsorship inquiries, or whatever's on your mind.
    Host: Connect with Eoin Comerford on LinkedIn
    Email: [email protected]

    Our Sponsors
    ENDVR: The network that connects brands, retailers, and frontline associates to power sell-through across your wholesale channel. Learn more at www.endvr.io
    Crux Retail: Designing and engineering custom, customer-centric retail store fixtures and bold retail displays for bold brands. Learn more at www.crux-retail.com

  • The Outdoor Industry's Amazon Dilemma! Plus: The Power of SOBAN

    05/11/2026 | 32 mins.
    Join Eoin Comerford on Outdoor Unfiltered as we strip away the PR speak to examine the real forces driving the outdoor industry. In this episode, we tackle the "elephant in the room": Amazon. With roughly 50% of all U.S. e-commerce searches starting on Amazon, outdoor brands can no longer ignore the platform. Eoin breaks down six specific Amazon strategies—from the "Full Blackout" favored by Patagonia and Birkenstock to the "Single Designated 3P Seller" model.
    Later, Eoin is joined by Jonathan Jarosz, Executive Director of Heart of the Lakes and Co-Founder of Land of Outsiders. They dive deep into the world of Outdoor Business Alliances (OBAs) and the State Outdoor Business Alliance Network (SOBAN). Discover how these alliances work alongside Offices of Outdoor Recreation (ORECs) to bolster the outdoor economy in states like Michigan, Maine, and Minnesota.
    Whether you are an emerging brand or an industry veteran, this episode provides a roadmap for navigating digital marketplaces and state-level advocacy.
    Show Notes
    Episode Summary: Host Eoin Comerford explores the tactical realities of Amazon for outdoor brands and discusses the vital role of state-level business alliances with guest Jonathan Jarosz.
    Timestamped Highlights:
    00:00 – Intro: The uncomfortable truth about Amazon and the outdoor industry.
    04:18 – Strategy 1: The Full Blackout (The Patagonia Approach).
    06:17 – Strategy 2: Selling 1P (Dancing with the Devil).
    07:38 – Strategy 3: Selling 3P Direct (Owning your presence).
    09:54 – Strategy 4: The Single Designated 3P Seller (The Orva Model).
    11:51 – Strategy 5: 3P Direct + Approved Dealer Network.
    13:31 – Strategy 6: The Free-for-All (What happens when you don't decide).
    15:10 – Sponsor Break: ENDVR and Crux Retail.
    18:25 – Interview with Jonathan Jarosz: Defining Outdoor Business Alliances (OBAs).
    21:28 – The "Spiral Corkscrew": The relationship between OBAs and ORECs.
    24:35 – The three flavors of OBAs: Industry Only, Business Plus, and Big Tent.
    27:14 – The SOBAN map: Growth in the "Missing Middle" (Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania).
    31:18 – How to get involved and what’s next for the Outdoor Economy.

    Connect With Us: We would love to hear your thoughts on the show, inside intel, guest ideas, sponsorship inquiries, or whatever's on your mind.
    LinkedIn: Connect with Eoin Comerford
    Email: [email protected]

    Our Sponsors:
    ENDVR – The network that connects brands, retailers, and frontline associates to power sell-through across your wholesale channel.
    Crux Retail – Creating bold retail displays for bold brands.

    Resources Mentioned:
    SOBAN (State Outdoor Business Alliance Network)

  • Switchback Spring: What To Expect In Year Two! Plus: Scoring The Outdoor Industry's Brand/Retailer Partnerships

    05/04/2026 | 37 mins.
    This episode of Outdoor Unfiltered dives into the data behind retail relationships and the future of industry gatherings. Host Eoin Comerford reveals the latest Partnership Scores for 32 major outdoor brands—including Patagonia, Hoka, Black Diamond, and Keen—measuring how effectively they support local retailers versus their own D2C channels. We also explore a unique opportunity to own Mountain Laurel Designs (MLD), as founder Ron Bell offers a "management to ownership" track for the iconic ultralight brand.
    The headliner features Sean Smith, Event Director for Switchback, who discusses the show's strategic move to New Orleans in June 2026. Sean breaks down the growth of the show, the importance of the specialty outdoor retailer, and the robust educational programming featuring Outdoor Industry Association (OIA). We also get an inside look at specialized floor sections like Pathfinders, in partnership with Garage Grown Gear, and the vital role of nonprofits like the Conservation Alliance and Leave No Trace.
    Show Notes:
    0:00 – Introduction Host Eoin Comerford previews today’s topics: updated partnership scores, a chance to own Mountain Laurel Designs, and a deep dive into the Switchback trade show with Sean Smith.
    0:45 – The Partnership Score Explained Eoin breaks down his 100-point scoring system that tracks how outdoor brands balance D2C sales with retail partner support.
    2:40 – Winners and Movers: Patagonia, Hoka, and More A look at the massive 27-point industry improvement in partnership scores, highlighting big moves from Black Diamond, Keen, and the return of local dealer links on Patagonia’s site.
    4:45 – Top Tier Brands Shoutouts to the brands consistently scoring 90–100 points: Brooks, Nemo, Oboz, and Rab.
    5:40 – Own Mountain Laurel Designs (MLD) Ron Bell is looking for a successor for his 25-year-old ultralight brand. Eoin explains the "no money down" management-to-ownership track.
    8:18 – Interview: Sean Smith on Switchback Sean Smith discusses his transition to Switchback and the show’s mission to serve as the heart of the specialty outdoor retail industry.
    10:30 – Why New Orleans in June? Addressing the "swampy" elephant in the room: why the June timing in NOLA serves the buying calendar of the outdoor industry.
    13:10 – Growth and Capacity Switchback is expanding, targeting 230 brands and over 40,000 square feet of booth space, featuring industry giants like Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, and Cotopaxi.
    15:00 – The 20x20 Booth Cap Why Switchback limits booth size to "save brands from themselves" and keep the focus on products rather than massive displays.
    17:35 – Supporting Emerging Brands: Pathfinders Details on the Pathfinders section for emerging and women-owned brands like Halfdays and Soul Sisters, curated with Garage Grown Gear.
    20:10 – The Role of Nonprofits and SOBA The importance of the State Outdoor Business Alliance Network (SOBAN) and why nonprofits are the "401k of the outdoor industry."
    23:25 – Education and Networking A preview of Education Day (Tuesday) and the Trailheads Theater, featuring 47 speakers covering everything from risk management to participation research.
    26:50 – How to Attend Sean provides details on the retail scholarship program and how to register for the June 2026 event.

    Our Sponsors
    ENDVR: The network that connects brands, retailers, and frontline associates to power sell-through across your wholesale channel. www.endvr.io
    Crux Retail: Creating bold retail displays for bold brands. www.crux-retail.com

    Connect With Us
    We would love to hear your thoughts on the show, inside intel, guest ideas, sponsorship inquiries or whatever’s on your mind.
    Eoin Comerford: LinkedIn Profile
    Email: [email protected]

    Outdoor Unfiltered is a production of Rock Fight, LLC.

  • Backcountry’s Bold Pivot: Loyalty, Acquisitions, and Retail Growth

    04/27/2026 | 40 mins.
    This episode of Outdoor Unfiltered dives deep into the shifting landscape of tariffs and retail strategy.
    Host Eoin Comerford breaks down why the White House pivoted on IEEPA tariffs, offering a guide for brands to claim their share of the potential $166 billion in refunds through the CBP’s CAPE portal. We also celebrate Lowa’s record-breaking 2025 sales and growth in the trail running sector.
    The headliner features Kevin Lenau, President of Backcountry, who reveals the strategic transformation of the outdoor e-commerce giant since its acquisition by CSC Generation. From the launch of the Summit Club+ loyalty program and a new digital ad network with AllGear, to the acquisitions of Level Nine Sports, VeloTech, and CoalaTree, Kevin shares how Backcountry is prioritizing "pursuits" like bike, climb, and ski to win in a competitive market.
    Topics and Timecodes:
    0:00 – Introduction Host Eoin Comerford introduces the episode’s agenda: Trump’s pivot on tariffs, Lowa’s record year, and an exclusive interview with Backcountry President Kevin Lenau.
    0:44 – The Tariff Turnaround Analysis of the administration’s decision to accept a court order to refund IEEPA tariffs and what it means for outdoor brands.
    3:20 – How to Claim Your Refund A practical walkthrough of the CAPE (Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries) portal and the 60-to-90-day refund window.
    6:17 – Lowa’s Record Success Celebrating Lowa’s 242 million Euro year and their 5% increase in shoe sales despite a tough retail climate.
    8:18 – Interview: Kevin Lenau on the "New" Backcountry Kevin Lenau discusses the "post-COVID whiplash," inventory management, and the transition following the CSC Generation acquisition.
    13:17 – Pricing Strategy: E-commerce vs. Brick and Mortar A look at the pressures of Google PLA and why the "sales cadence" online differs from physical stores.
    15:05 – The Summit Club+ Loyalty Program Kevin breaks down the 10% cash-back model, the $50 annual fee, and how it compares to competitors like REI.
    19:28 – Building a Digital Ad Network Backcountry’s partnership with AllGear and the focus on "native" brand advertising for tourism and high-end gear.
    21:18 – Strategic Acquisitions: Level Nine Sports, VeloTech, & KoaTree The rationale behind buying specialized retailers to bolster Backcountry’s authority in skiing, cycling, and sustainable apparel.
    28:09 – The Garage Brand Incubator How Backcountry is helping emerging brands through streamlined onboarding and marketing support.
    30:58 – The Future of Physical Retail and Private Brands Why Backcountry is focusing on "experiential retail" and the evolution of the Backcountry Gear & Apparel line.
    Our Sponsors
    ENDVR: Empower your frontline associates and drive sales. Visit www.endvr.io to learn more.

    Connect With Us
    We would love to hear your thoughts on the show, inside intel, guest ideas, sponsorship inquiries, or whatever’s on your mind.
    Eoin Comerford: LinkedIn Profile
    Email: [email protected]

    Outdoor Unfiltered is a production of Rock Fight, LLC.

  • Allbirds’ AI Pivot, Backcountry’s Brand Incubator & The Evolution of the Outdoor Sales Rep

    04/20/2026 | 40 mins.
    Join host Eoin Comerford on Outdoor Unfiltered for an inside look at the business of the outdoors. In this episode, we tackle the viral news of Allbirds pivoting toward AI infrastructure and GPU-as-a-service, and what that really means for the brand. We also dive into Backcountry.com’s launch of Backcountry Garage, a new outdoor brand incubator and fund that kicked off with the acquisition of Salt Lake City-based CoalaTree.
    Later, we review the innovative Universal Collection from The North Face, featuring adaptive camping gear like the Universal One Sleeping Bag, the Wawona 3 Tent, the Universal Daypack, and Traction Mules. Finally, Eoin sits down with Eric Haberman, President and Founder of Mountain High Sales & Marketing, to discuss the evolving role of the outdoor sales rep and the critical relationship between brands and retailers.
    00:00 – Introduction
    00:54 – Allbirds’ surprising pivot to AI computing infrastructure and GPU-as-a-service.
    08:31 – Backcountry.com launches Backcountry Garage and acquires CoalaTree.
    10:50 – A look at past outdoor incubators: Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator and REI’s Path Ahead Ventures.
    16:03 – The North Face Universal Collection: A deep dive into adaptive design for the Wawona 3 Tent, Universal One Sleeping Bag, and more.
    21:50 – Interview with Eric Haberman, President of Mountain High Sales & Marketing, on the modern role of the sales rep.
    27:10 – The importance of trust and the "balancing act" between brands and retailers.
    33:20 – Advice for emerging brands on navigating the wholesale landscape and working with reps.

    Connect With Us
    We would love to hear your thoughts on the show, inside intel, guest ideas, sponsorship inquiries or whatever's on your mind:
    Email: [email protected]
    LinkedIn: Eoin Comerford
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About Outdoor Unfiltered
Want to know what's REALLY going on in the outdoor industry? Move past the PR speak and platitudes. Get the "why" behind the headlines with the unvarnished truth about the outdoor industry's biggest drivers. Host Eoin Comerford -- former CEO, marketer, and consultant -- brings two decades of industry scars and successes to the table. He’s calling out the missteps, celebrating the innovators, and dissecting the "playbook" used by the world’s leading outdoor brands and retailers. Alongside guest experts, Eoin dives into the topics that actually move the needle: - Market Drivers: Affordability, sustainability, and the "authenticity" gap. - Retail Reality: What’s actually happening on the floor vs. the boardroom. - Future-Proofing: Connecting you to the insiders shaping where the industry goes next. Stop skimming the surface. Hit play to get better informed, more connected, and a step ahead of the competition. It’s way more interesting down here.
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