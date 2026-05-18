About Outdoor Unfiltered

About Outdoor Unfiltered

About Outdoor Unfiltered

Want to know what's REALLY going on in the outdoor industry? Move past the PR speak and platitudes. Get the "why" behind the headlines with the unvarnished truth about the outdoor industry's biggest drivers. Host Eoin Comerford -- former CEO, marketer, and consultant -- brings two decades of industry scars and successes to the table. He’s calling out the missteps, celebrating the innovators, and dissecting the "playbook" used by the world’s leading outdoor brands and retailers. Alongside guest experts, Eoin dives into the topics that actually move the needle: - Market Drivers: Affordability, sustainability, and the "authenticity" gap. - Retail Reality: What’s actually happening on the floor vs. the boardroom. - Future-Proofing: Connecting you to the insiders shaping where the industry goes next. Stop skimming the surface. Hit play to get better informed, more connected, and a step ahead of the competition. It’s way more interesting down here.