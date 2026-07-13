Most companies are not failing at marketing because they chose the wrong platform; they are failing because the strategy, message, and target audience are misaligned.



In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews Sheila Kloefkorn, CEO & President of KEO Marketing Inc., who shares how B2B companies can move beyond scattered marketing and build strategies that connect with the right audience, answer real buyer questions, and support long-term growth. She also discusses the impact of AI on search, SEO, paid ads, reputation management, and YouTube, and explains why educational content is becoming essential to the modern buyer journey.



Key Takeaways:

→ Marketing works best when strategy precedes tactics.

→ Mid-market companies often lack senior marketing leadership.

→ A fractional CMO can help bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

→ The right message starts with understanding the customer’s needs and pain points.

→ SEO must account for AI chat results and for frequently asked questions.



Sheila Kloefkorn is a marketing expert with more than 25 years of experience helping organizations increase revenue through strategic, results-driven marketing. She is the founder and CEO of KEO Marketing, a Phoenix-based B2B marketing agency specializing in marketing strategy, messaging, digital infrastructure, campaign execution, and analytics.



Since founding KEO Marketing in 2000, Sheila and her team have developed award-winning campaigns for Fortune 1000 companies and mid-sized businesses across the United States and in more than 100 countries. Her work has helped clients achieve hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue growth.



Sheila has received numerous industry honors, including recognition from the Phoenix Business Journal, the Stevie American Business Awards, and MarSum. A certified business coach and frequent speaker, she is also active in the marketing community, serving in leadership roles with the Business Marketing Association, the American Marketing Association, and SEMPO AZ.



Connect With Sheila:

Website: https://keomarketing.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheilakloefkorn/