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SharkPreneur

Kevin Harrington & Seth Greene
BusinessBusiness News
SharkPreneur
Latest episode

2444 episodes

  • SharkPreneur

    Episode 1301: From Resume to Results: How to Hire Leaders Who Actually Deliver with David Ulrich

    07/13/2026 | 19 mins.
    The right executive hire can accelerate everything, while the wrong one can cost a company far more than a bad résumé suggests.

    In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews David Ulrich, Founder and Principal at David Ulrich Associates, who shares how business owners can distinguish polished candidates from leaders truly equipped to perform, why entrepreneurial capacity matters, and where companies often go wrong when hiring senior executives. He also explains the evolving role of LinkedIn and AI in executive search, the importance of maintaining a strong professional network, and why great recruiters have a fiduciary-level responsibility to both candidates and clients.

    Key Takeaways:
    → Strong leadership skills can transfer across industries when candidates understand people, operations, and accountability.
    → Great executive hiring begins with asking the right questions about the business’s real needs.
    → Professionals should build relationships with trusted recruiters before they need to find a new role.
    → A strong LinkedIn profile should clearly convey experience, values, and capabilities.
    → Ethical recruiters prioritize long-term fit and the well-being of candidates and clients alike.

    David Ulrich is a seasoned Executive Search and Human Capital Strategist with more than 15 years of experience across the restaurant, hospitality, franchising, and real estate industries. He has a proven record of recruiting, developing, and retaining top talent for organizations at all levels. David is known for his client-focused approach and for providing honest, timely feedback to build long-term relationships. His extensive industry network includes major private equity firms and global restaurant and hotel companies, giving him unparalleled access to top talent and opportunities. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

    Connect With David:
    Website: https://www.davidulrichassociates.com/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/david-ulrich-associates-executive-search
  • SharkPreneur

    Episode 1300: Inside the Personal Injury Claim Process with Kevin Kaufman

    07/08/2026 | 24 mins.
    After an accident, the first call from an insurance adjuster may seem helpful, but it can shape the outcome of a claim before an injured person understands their options.

    In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews Kevin Kaufman, Founding Partner and Attorney at Kaufman & McPherson Personal Injury Lawyers, who discusses how his transition from corporate law to a client-centered personal injury practice shaped his approach to advocacy, communication, and client reassurance. Kevin also explains how early legal guidance, trial preparation, and realistic expectations can affect the value and resolution of an injury claim.

    Key Takeaways:
    → Injured people should be cautious about early insurance offers.
    → Insurance companies seek to resolve claims at the lowest possible cost.
    → Trial preparation can strengthen settlement leverage.
    → Clients need clear explanations free of legal jargon.
    → Community understanding can strengthen client advocacy.

    Kevin S. Kaufman graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1977, where he received a National Merit Scholarship, a full scholarship from Consolidated Natural Gas Company, and a West Virginia Achievement Scholarship. Mr. Kaufman completed his education at West Virginia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, an MBA, and a law degree.

    Upon graduating from law school, Mr. Kaufman accepted a position with Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation. Shortly thereafter, he was selected to work in the law department of the newly formed production branch, Columbia Natural Resources.

    In 1987, Mr. Kaufman left the Columbia system to form the Charleston law firm Pierson & Kaufman. He remained a partner in that firm and in its successor, Pierson, Kaufman & Stowers, until 1992. In 1992, Mr. Kaufman returned home to North Central West Virginia and established The Law Offices of Kevin S. Kaufman, which ultimately became Kaufman & McPherson, PLLC.

    Connect With Kevin:
    Website: https://wvattorneys.com/
    X: https://x.com/KaufmanMcPhers1
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KaufmanMcPhersonPLLC
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kaufman-mcpherson-pllc/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kaufmanmcphersonpllc
  • SharkPreneur

    Episode 1299: Turn Packaging Into a Marketing Advantage with Jason Wong

    07/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    Your packaging may be costing you sales, attention, and margin before a customer even tries your product.

    In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews Jason Wong, Founder and CEO of Paking Duck, who discusses his transition from selling products to manufacturing custom packaging for consumer brands. He explains how factory-direct production, e-commerce experience, and attention to design details can help brands improve packaging quality while reducing costs. Jason also shares how packaging can support social media marketing, strengthen the customer experience, and help growing brands prepare for retail scale.

    Key Takeaways:
    → Packaging can influence marketing performance.
    → Better packaging can enhance product presentation.
    → Packaging should enhance the unboxing experience.
    → Strong design details can increase perceived value.
    → Factory-direct sourcing can reduce packaging costs.

    Jason Wong is an operator with a background spanning growth marketing, operations, and manufacturing. He is the CEO and founder of Pughaus, a holding company for a portfolio of consumer brands and supply chain service providers.

    Under the Pughaus umbrella, Jason launched Saucy, a full-service sourcing and logistics firm that helps brands identify the right supply-chain partners and drive cost efficiencies. In 2023, he introduced Paking Duck, Saucy’s packaging manufacturing arm, delivering factory-direct pricing and production solutions tailored to emerging brands.

    Jason’s CPG investments focus on backing category challengers led by AAPI founders. Notable investments include Doe Lashes, Fly by Jing, Nectar Hard Seltzer, Kaja Beauty, and Awkward Essentials. He has also invested in e-commerce martech companies, including Triple Whale, Postscript, Skio, Icon, Octane AI, Siena CX, Social Snowball (acquired), and Lyvecom (acquired).

    Connect With Jason:
    Website: https://www.pug.haus/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pug
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pug
    X: https://x.com/eggroli
  • SharkPreneur

    Episode 1298: How Business Owners Can Add Passive Income with Creative Real Estate with Chris Prefontaine

    07/01/2026 | 18 mins.
    What if a single real estate deal could generate upfront cash, monthly income, and long-term wealth without relying on traditional bank financing?

    In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews Chris Prefontaine, Chairman and Founder of Smart Real Estate Coach®, who shares how he rebuilt after the 2008 real estate crash and developed a creative-financing approach to investing. He explains his Three Paydays system, designed to generate upfront income, monthly cash flow, and long-term wealth from a single property transaction. Chris also discusses owner financing, lease-purchase agreements, subject-to-existing-financing deals, and how business owners can use real estate to build an additional income stream.

    Key Takeaways:
    → One property can generate multiple income streams.
    → Owner financing can replace traditional lending.
    → Existing low-rate mortgages can create deal opportunities.
    → Tight lending drives demand for creative financing.
    → A few deals can have a meaningful financial impact.

    Chris Prefontaine is the Chairman and Founder of Smart Real Estate Coach®, a 4x best-selling author, a former Forbes Business Council Member, and a 3-time Inc. 5000 Honoree for Fastest Growing Company. The Smart Real Estate Coach® community operates across North America and has successfully completed hundreds of transactions, helping students do the same.

    Chris also hosts the Smart Real Estate Coach Podcast, which ranks in the top 0.5% globally. Having navigated major challenges, including the crash of 2008, 9/11, his son’s near-death experience, and the impact of COVID, Chris reengineered his entire business to thrive in all economic cycles. Through that experience, he helps students navigate the constantly changing real estate market.

    Chris, his family, and his team are focused on empowering individuals and families to create the life of their dreams. Chris and his wife, Kim, have been married for more than 39 years and now focus on creating amazing experiences with their family and community members.

    Connect With Chris:
    Website: https://smartrealestatecoach.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisprefontaine_/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChrisPrefontaineSmartRealEstateCoach/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisprefontaine/
  • SharkPreneur

    Episode 1297: Why Mid-Market Marketing Breaks with Sheila Kloefkorn

    06/29/2026 | 16 mins.
    Most companies are not failing at marketing because they chose the wrong platform; they are failing because the strategy, message, and target audience are misaligned.

    In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews Sheila Kloefkorn, CEO & President of KEO Marketing Inc., who shares how B2B companies can move beyond scattered marketing and build strategies that connect with the right audience, answer real buyer questions, and support long-term growth. She also discusses the impact of AI on search, SEO, paid ads, reputation management, and YouTube, and explains why educational content is becoming essential to the modern buyer journey.

    Key Takeaways:
    → Marketing works best when strategy precedes tactics.
    → Mid-market companies often lack senior marketing leadership.
    → A fractional CMO can help bridge the gap between strategy and execution.
    → The right message starts with understanding the customer’s needs and pain points.
    → SEO must account for AI chat results and for frequently asked questions.

    Sheila Kloefkorn is a marketing expert with more than 25 years of experience helping organizations increase revenue through strategic, results-driven marketing. She is the founder and CEO of KEO Marketing, a Phoenix-based B2B marketing agency specializing in marketing strategy, messaging, digital infrastructure, campaign execution, and analytics.

    Since founding KEO Marketing in 2000, Sheila and her team have developed award-winning campaigns for Fortune 1000 companies and mid-sized businesses across the United States and in more than 100 countries. Her work has helped clients achieve hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue growth.

    Sheila has received numerous industry honors, including recognition from the Phoenix Business Journal, the Stevie American Business Awards, and MarSum. A certified business coach and frequent speaker, she is also active in the marketing community, serving in leadership roles with the Business Marketing Association, the American Marketing Association, and SEMPO AZ.

    Connect With Sheila:
    Website: https://keomarketing.com/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheilakloefkorn/
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About SharkPreneur
Welcome to the Sharkpreneur Podcast with Kevin Harrington and Seth Greene. Kevin Harrington is the inventor of the infomercial, one of the original sharks from the hit tv show shark tank, and has generated over 5 billion dollars in TV and digital direct response sales. Seth Greene is the world’s #1 trusted authority on cutting edge direct response , a best-selling author, the only 3x Marketer Of The Year Nominee, and the founder of http://www.MarketDominationLLC.com On the podcast, Kevin & Seth interview SharkPreneurs who share straight talk on what it takes to explode your business.
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