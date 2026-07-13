Your packaging may be costing you sales, attention, and margin before a customer even tries your product.
In this episode of Sharkpreneur, Seth Greene interviews Jason Wong, Founder and CEO of Paking Duck, who discusses his transition from selling products to manufacturing custom packaging for consumer brands. He explains how factory-direct production, e-commerce experience, and attention to design details can help brands improve packaging quality while reducing costs. Jason also shares how packaging can support social media marketing, strengthen the customer experience, and help growing brands prepare for retail scale.
Key Takeaways:
→ Packaging can influence marketing performance.
→ Better packaging can enhance product presentation.
→ Packaging should enhance the unboxing experience.
→ Strong design details can increase perceived value.
→ Factory-direct sourcing can reduce packaging costs.
Jason Wong is an operator with a background spanning growth marketing, operations, and manufacturing. He is the CEO and founder of Pughaus, a holding company for a portfolio of consumer brands and supply chain service providers.
Under the Pughaus umbrella, Jason launched Saucy, a full-service sourcing and logistics firm that helps brands identify the right supply-chain partners and drive cost efficiencies. In 2023, he introduced Paking Duck, Saucy’s packaging manufacturing arm, delivering factory-direct pricing and production solutions tailored to emerging brands.
Jason’s CPG investments focus on backing category challengers led by AAPI founders. Notable investments include Doe Lashes, Fly by Jing, Nectar Hard Seltzer, Kaja Beauty, and Awkward Essentials. He has also invested in e-commerce martech companies, including Triple Whale, Postscript, Skio, Icon, Octane AI, Siena CX, Social Snowball (acquired), and Lyvecom (acquired).
Connect With Jason:
Website: https://www.pug.haus/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pug
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pug
X: https://x.com/eggroli