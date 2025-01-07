MightyCast w/ Demetrious Johnson

ISLAM MAKHACHEV on KHABIB, BLACK BELTS, ARMAN REMATCH! | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW!

THE POUND 4 POUND KING! "Mighty" Demetrious Johnson welcomes The No. 1 P4P fighter & UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev! 0:00 Intro 0:54 PrizePicks! 1:35 DJ is Officially Unc Status 3:04 What was Islam’s FIRST Martial Art 5:12 Islam’s Athletic Background 7:10 Islam’s Combat Sambo Career 8:21 How to Pronounce Islam’s Full Name 11:04 Is Islam the Pound for Pound #1 Right Now? 9:48 HEXCLAD CODE MIGHTY! 11:58 Islam Darced DJ Twice in Training Earlier?! 13:14 Islam’s Recovery Techniques 14:58 What is Khabib like as a Coach? 17:00 Islam NEVER Takes Training Breaks? 17:53 Islam’s ELITE Training Camps 21:38 Training in Las Vegas Instead of San Jose 22:31 DJ is NOT Allowed in the UFC PI? 23:15 Islam’s Road to the UFC Title 23:18 Why Did it Take SO Long for Islam’s Title Shot?(No Dana White Privilege) 25:17 Why Islam Takes Down His Opponents 25:41 Islam vs Poirier BREAKDOWN 27:46 Why is Islam’s Team SO Close? 30:48 How Islam Prepares Mentally for His Fights 32:10 Why is Islam’s Team SO Elite? 36:42 Islam Explains What Makes Fighters SO Great? 37:58 Islam CALLS Out Cejudo and Usman 38:35 Why is Islam’s Team SO Elite? PT. 2 40:12 Islam vs Arman Tsarukyan BREAKDOWN 42:55 Islam vs Volkanovski 1 and 2 BREAKDOWN 44:35 Why it is SO HARD Fighting Over Seas 45:58 Islam’s Favorite Place to Fight 46:47 How Much Weight Does Islam Cut? 48:54 Diaz Brothers vs. Islam’s Team Incident 51:38 Will Islam Fight Topuria or Belal Muhammad? 53:34 Islam vs Charles Oliveira BREAKDOWN 53:58 Islam SOUNDS OFF on BJJ “Black Belts” 55:14 Islam Will Compete in Sambo After the UFC? 57:21 How Much Longer Will Islam Fight? 58:16 Islam’s Recent Injury 58:52 Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov BREAKDOWN 1:00:20 Islam’s MMA Goats 1:01:00 Islam Invites DJ to Dagestan! 1:02:39 Islam and the Team LOVE Playing Paddle 1:04:22 Islam is Giving DJ Tickets to UFC 311?! 1:04:53 DJ Gives Islam His Flowers 1:06:01 Mighty Recap! 1:06:15 Behind the Scenes of Training with Islam 1:09:57 What is Coach Khabib’s Classes Really Like? 1:13:02 DJ is Going to Dagestan?! 1:14:27 Khabib Doesn’t Like Coaching? 1:15:28 Is Islam One of the Best Lightweights Ever? 1:17:40 Behind the Scenes of Training with Islam Pt. 2 1:19:33 How Good Fighters Become GREAT 1:20:34 Who is the #1 Pound for Pound Fighter Right Now? 1:25:40 DJ’s Frustration Over UFC Title Shots 1:27:35 Islam Doesn’t Do Anything for Recovery?! 1:29:39 Michael and DJ Try to Remember Islam’s Hat 1:30:12 Reading Khabib Vlog Comments Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter) Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)