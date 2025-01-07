MightyCast w/ Demetrious Johnson

ISLAM MAKHACHEV on KHABIB, BLACK BELTS, ARMAN REMATCH! | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW!
THE POUND 4 POUND KING!
"Mighty" Demetrious Johnson welcomes The No. 1 P4P fighter & UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev!
0:00 Intro
0:54 PrizePicks!
1:35 DJ is Officially Unc Status
3:04 What was Islam’s FIRST Martial Art
5:12 Islam’s Athletic Background
7:10 Islam’s Combat Sambo Career
8:21 How to Pronounce Islam’s Full Name
11:04 Is Islam the Pound for Pound #1 Right Now?
9:48 HEXCLAD CODE MIGHTY!
11:58 Islam Darced DJ Twice in Training Earlier?!
13:14 Islam’s Recovery Techniques
14:58 What is Khabib like as a Coach?
17:00 Islam NEVER Takes Training Breaks?
17:53 Islam’s ELITE Training Camps
21:38 Training in Las Vegas Instead of San Jose
22:31 DJ is NOT Allowed in the UFC PI?
23:15 Islam’s Road to the UFC Title
23:18 Why Did it Take SO Long for Islam’s Title Shot?(No Dana White Privilege)
25:17 Why Islam Takes Down His Opponents
25:41 Islam vs Poirier BREAKDOWN
27:46 Why is Islam’s Team SO Close?
30:48 How Islam Prepares Mentally for His Fights
32:10 Why is Islam’s Team SO Elite?
36:42 Islam Explains What Makes Fighters SO Great?
37:58 Islam CALLS Out Cejudo and Usman
38:35 Why is Islam’s Team SO Elite? PT. 2
40:12 Islam vs Arman Tsarukyan BREAKDOWN
42:55 Islam vs Volkanovski 1 and 2 BREAKDOWN
44:35 Why it is SO HARD Fighting Over Seas
45:58 Islam’s Favorite Place to Fight
46:47 How Much Weight Does Islam Cut?
48:54 Diaz Brothers vs. Islam’s Team Incident
51:38 Will Islam Fight Topuria or Belal Muhammad?
53:34 Islam vs Charles Oliveira BREAKDOWN
53:58 Islam SOUNDS OFF on BJJ “Black Belts”
55:14 Islam Will Compete in Sambo After the UFC?
57:21 How Much Longer Will Islam Fight?
58:16 Islam’s Recent Injury
58:52 Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov BREAKDOWN
1:00:20 Islam’s MMA Goats
1:01:00 Islam Invites DJ to Dagestan!
1:02:39 Islam and the Team LOVE Playing Paddle
1:04:22 Islam is Giving DJ Tickets to UFC 311?!
1:04:53 DJ Gives Islam His Flowers
1:06:01 Mighty Recap!
1:06:15 Behind the Scenes of Training with Islam
1:09:57 What is Coach Khabib’s Classes Really Like?
1:13:02 DJ is Going to Dagestan?!
1:14:27 Khabib Doesn’t Like Coaching?
1:15:28 Is Islam One of the Best Lightweights Ever?
1:17:40 Behind the Scenes of Training with Islam Pt. 2
1:19:33 How Good Fighters Become GREAT
1:20:34 Who is the #1 Pound for Pound Fighter Right Now?
1:25:40 DJ’s Frustration Over UFC Title Shots
1:27:35 Islam Doesn’t Do Anything for Recovery?!
1:29:39 Michael and DJ Try to Remember Islam’s Hat
1:30:12 Reading Khabib Vlog Comments
Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)
Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)
I AM DEATH SENTENCE!
On the latest episode of 'MightyCast" w/ Demetrious Johnson, DJ welcomes StreetBeefs LEGEND, the ICON 'Death Sentence'!
0:00 Intro
1:04 PrizePicks! CODE MIGHTYCAST
1:47 Death sentence is Here!
3:04 Death Sentence FLEXES on Us?
3:34 Welcome Death Sentence!
4:23 Why Does Mr. Death Only Need 2 Seconds to KILL?!
5:40 Mr. Death has ALWAYS Been a Warrior
6:26 Who Inspired Mr. Death to Be a Fighter?!
8:16 Mr. Death’s Rocky Style Training Routine (Cardio King)
8:59 Where Mr. Death Got His LETHAL Moveset
9:30 Better Help! CODE MIGHTYCAST!
11:43 Mr. Death is FINALLY Training at a Dojo…
12:34 Mr Death’s First Fight BREAKDOWN (Shocking Loss)
13:06 Mr. Death’s Favorite Fighters
14:09 Why Mr. Death FLYS Across the Void
15:09 Mr. Death was SHOCKED By the Power of Wrestling
17:22 Mr. Death’s Opponents are TERRIFIED of His Striking…
19:17 Anime Fighters NEVER Grapple
20:38 VIIA Hemp CODE MIGHTY
21:50 Mr. Death MASTERED This Kick (Liu Kang)
23:01 Mr. Death’s Favorite Fighters to Study
24:37 Which Batman is Mr. Death’s Favorite?
27:01 Mr. Death’s Day Job (Protector of Pizza)
28:32 Will Mr. Death Become a Pro MMA Fighter?
31:24 Death Sentence: Where Did the Name Come From?
34:34 Mr. Death’s ARCHNEMESIS White Wolf
36:00 Mr. Death is Human Too…
37:50 Mr. Death has ELITE Striking?
40:52 Why is there No Grappling in Anime?!
43:54 Mr. Death HATES This Batman Movie
46:00 Anime Inspired DJ to Fight?!
47:43 Mr. Death’s Favorite MMA Fighters
49:09 Mr. Death’s Jones vs Aspinall BREAKDOWN
56:12 Mr. Death’s Weight Class
57:29 Does Mr. Death Spar?
58:22 Why Does Mr. Death Rely on His Hands Only?
1:00:08 Why Does Everyone Love Mr. Death?
1:01:12 Mr. Death Gives DJ His Flowers
1:02:19 Where to Follow MR. Death
1:03:06 Mr. Death is Losing His Headband?!
1:04:49 Mighty Recap!
1:05:00 DJ Gave Mr. Death Advice Post Pod
1:06:22 DJ Reacts to Mr. Death’s Anime Influence
1:06:52 This Pod was For the People
1:08:20 DJ Wants the Best for Mr. Death
1:09:54 Mr. Death has ELITE Confidence
1:11:14 Mr. Death Knows MMA!
1:14:16 WILL DJ TRAIN MR. DEATH?! (We Need Your Help…)
1:17:12 Mr. Death is BIGGER Than Most MMA Fighters?!
Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)
Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)
--------
1:19:56
UFC LEGEND RICH FRANKLIN on TITLE RUN, ANDERSON SILVA, GOLDEN ERA OF MMA! | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW!
RICH 'ACE' FRANKLIN!
On the latest episode of 'MightyCast" w/ Demetrious Johnson, DJ welcomes UFC Hall of Famer & former Middleweight Champion Rich "Ace" Franklin!
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
1:18 Welcome Rich Franklin!
2:50 Rich was a math teacher?!
4:38 How did Rich get into MMA?
10:20 DOORDASH: USE CODE MIGHTY2024
12:18 "I started training when I was 17..."
15:25 The Golden Era of MMA
25:45 Winning the UFC Middleweight title
26:45 How did life change after winning UFC title?
34:55 World champion diet
35:55 Sparring with DJ
39:38 Transitioning to ONE Championship
43:10 Differences between ONE Championship & UFC
49:40 Weigh cutting in ONE Championship
52:31 Rich's weight cutting process
59:04 Fights to look forward to in 2025
1:05:57 Why did Rich Franklin retire?
1:09:11 Fighting Prime Anderson Silva
1:11:13 Fighting Ken Shamrock
1:12:45 No Ducking in my day!
1:14:55 Thoughts on UFC lawsuit
1:19:21 Thank you Rich!
1:20:02 MIGHTY RECAP!
1:26:30 Sports Movies STINK!
1:29:44 Franklin's INSANE quality of opponents
1:34:55 Is Dan Henderson... BLACK?!
Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)
--------
1:39:42
JOAQUIN BUCKLEY SOUNDS OFF on COLBY COVINGTON, IAN GARRY, VIRAL KO! | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
JOAQUIN BUCKLEY IS HERE!
On the latest episode of 'MightyCast", Demetrious Johnson welcomes "New Mansa" Joaquin Buckley ahead of his main event vs Colby Covington at UFC Fight Night Tampa!
0:00 Intro
0:55 Welcome Joaquin Buckley
0:52 Welcome Joaquin Buckley
2:01 BUCKLEY FOUGHT 4 TIMES THIS YEAR?!
2:41 Why Did Buckley Drop Down to 170?
3:28 Buckley Only Cut 5 lbs at 185?!
5:17 Why Did Buckley Fight at 185?
10:43 Buckley Worked a Job While Fighting Before UFC
13:37 The Harsh Reality of Being a Pro Fighter
15:46 1st Phorm!
16:15 True Classic TRUECLASSIC.COM/MIGHTY
17:36 VIIA Hemp CODE MIGHTY
19:12 Buckley had to GRIND to Get to the UFC
19:38 Buckley vs Wonderboy BREAKDOWN
21:59 Buckley Studied All of Wonderboy’s YouTube Vids 😂
23:36 DJ Studies His Opponent’s Instagram Videos
24:53 Buckley’s Athletic Background
27:19 Buckley LOVES Working Out
28:07 Buckley’s VIRAL Spinning Back Kick
33:12 People Sleep on Buckley’s Fight IQ
34:41 Buckley Unique Fight Camp/Training Routine
40:32 DJ and Buckley’s Advice for Their Younger Self
42:40 Buckley’s Advice for Young Fighters
45:44 Buckley’s Brother Cornered Him?!
48:45 Do Fighters Need Good Cornermen?
50:28 How Buckley Spent His First Bonus On
52:03 Buckley has an ELITE Team
55:36 Buckley CALLS OUT Usman?!
59:46 Covington vs Buckley BREAKDOWN
1:00:00 Buckley Found Out He was Fighting Colby on Twitter?
1:08:18 Colby Ducked Buckley to Spar Back in the Day?!
1:11:14 Covington vs Buckley BREAKDOWN Pt. 2
1:12:25 Where to Follow Buckley!
1:13:08 MightyRecap!
1:13:22 Covington is a GREAT Fight for Buckley?
1:14:48 DJ and Buckley Linked in St. Louis
1:15:41 Buckley Trains Like DJ?
1:17:46 Bruno Silva has a HUGE Fight This Weekend!
1:20:15 What is Better a Small Gym or Big Gym?
1:22:20 Colby vs Buckley Will Be a Banger
1:23:32 Chael Will Always Be the BEST Character
1:25:15 Shoutout 1st Phorm!
Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)
Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)
--------
1:26:51
CHRIS WEIDMAN on UFC 310, LEG BREAK, ANDERSON SILVA! | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
On the latest episode of 'MightyCast", Demetrious Johnson welcomes former UFC middlweight champion, Chris Weidman!
0:00 Intro
0:59 PrizePicks!
1:45 Welcome Chris Weidman!
3:08 Weidman’s had 30 Surgeries?!
5:26 DJ and Weidman Talk Retirement
8:21 Weidman has Suffered MAJOR Injuries Since High School?!
12:20 Bowlero! LINK IN BIO!
13:34 Weidman’s Awful Leg Break
20:00 Weidman’s BRUTAL Recovery
23:53 DJ Broke His Leg in a Fight
25:26 When Will Weidman Retire?
26:59 Weidman’s Transition from Wrestling to MMA
30:56 Weidman’s First Professional Fight
32:18 Weidman Competed at ADCC vs Galvao
38:36 Matt Hume Tore His ACL at ADCC
40:16 Leg Locks are SCARY…
42:12 Weidman Trained with Gordon Ryan
43:03 Mikey Musumeci is a PROBLEM…
44:03 Steroids is a HUGE Advantage
48:57 DJ’s Body is Still Very Healthy
50:41 UFC Lawsuit Checks Discussion
54:35 Should Fighters Be Paid for Last Minute Pull Outs?!
57:22 PFL and One are No Match for the UFC…
58:02 Should Fighters Be Paid for Last Minute Pull Outs?! PT 2
1:01:03 MMA Free Agency is VERY Scary Right Now
1:02:40 DJ’s Biggest Beef with the UFC
1:05:10 Will the UFC Pay like Other Major Sports?
1:05:41 It is HARD to Get Fights Outside the UFC
1:06:54 Weidman is Happy with His Pay?
1:07:30 What Would DJ and Chris Do if They Didn’t Fight?
1:09:12 Weidman vs. Erik Anders BREAKDOWN
1:10:35 Weidman Likes Cutting Weight?
1:13:32 Why Fighters Retire Too Late
1:14:31 NoGi Grappling is Blowing Up
1:15:03 Should Athletes Have Camp Away From Their Kids?
1:17:26 Silva vs Weidman 1 BREAKDOWN
1:21:46 Where to Follow Weidman
1:23:30 Weidman Gives DJ His Flowers
1:23:54 DJ/Weidman’s Brains Got Better After Fighting?
1:28:52 YOU’RE STILL MY BOY
1:30:03 MIGHTY RECAP
1:30:13 Weidman is a Hard-Working Good Dude
1:32:37 Weidman Broke Michael’s Heart?!
1:33:50 Silva vs Weidman Reaction
1:34:50 Rockhold vs Weidman BREAKDOWN
1:35:17 Anders vs Weidman BREAKDOWN
1:36:16 Opponent Pull Outs Need to Be Paid?
1:40:10 Aljo on the Prelims?!/310 is STACKED
1:42:39 Gane vs Volkov BREAKDOWN/Winner vs Aspinall?!
1:44:15 How Many Buys Will UFC 310 Do?/How PPV Points Work
Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)
Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)