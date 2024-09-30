LAKERS WIN! Crazy Christmas Day Victory Over Warriors
The Lakers picked up a huge win on Christmas over the Warriors despite missing a number of players, including Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell. LA's uplifting win showed a focused, scrappy Lakers side that took the Warriors' best shot and stayed strong, with Austin Reaves hitting the go-ahead bucket with just over a second left after Steph Curry had tied the game with a 3. It was a hard fought win to be proud of. Trevor Lane and Borna Nazari break it down...
Lakers vs Warriors Christmas Showdown! Issues Exposed By Pistons, Trade Talk And More!
We dive into the Lakers big Christmas Day matchup with the warriors and what it's going to take for LA to get the win. Plus, Trevor Lane takes a look at the issues LA has that were exposed by the Pistons, the trade front and tons more...
Lakers No Show In Loss To Pistons
The Lakers took a step back in their loss to the Pistons on Monday night, getting out-hustled and letting Detroit's athleticism and aggressiveness get to them. Why did they look so lethargic after their recent run of strong play? Trevor Lane breaks down the game and what's next...
Lakers MAJOR Key To Beating Pistons, Injury Report And Trade Chat
The Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons in a rematch after dropping their game in Detroit earlier in the season. What do the Lakers have to do for a better result this time? Trevor Lane breaks down the biggest keys to the matchup plus the injury report and trade talk....
Lakers Beat Kings Again In Thriller, LeBron James Excels
The Lakers went to Sacramento and left with a pair of wins, beating the Kings 103-99 with LA's defense once again looking surprisingly good. LeBron James led the way for LA, adding more fuel to the fire that he benefits greatly from rest. Anthony Davis missed clutch free throws again but was saved by a Rui Hachimura offensive rebound, what is happening with AD? Trevor Lane discusses all of that and more....
The Lakers Nation Podcast is dedicated to providing intelligent Los Angeles Lakers talk year-round. Hosted by LakersNation.com's Trevor Lane, this podcast provides a big-picture look at the Lakers world and breakdowns after every game. Follow Lakers Nation on Facebook and Twitter @LakersNation and on Instagram @LakersNationOfficial